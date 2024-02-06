Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment briefing

A Location to the industrial sector continues to present with a compelling risk reward calculus for top-down security selection in 2024 in our opinion. Readers of this channel will have seen the data presented in Figure 1, that shows the industrial sector holding 8% of the notional value of the market weighted S&P 500 index at Q3 2023, but posting 16% of projected earnings growth into Q3 2024. We look forward to updating at this data at the end of earnings season over the coming weeks.

Figure 1.

Now well into the new trading year the industrial sector has clipped a 72 basis point gain and is trading at the top of its 52-week range (Figure 2). The global risk appetite appears to be sound, and we have high beta sectors like communication services and technology also lifting the bid.

Figure 2.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Nevertheless, it is still pertinent to position against rallying markets with strong fundamentals. To that note, the aerospace and defence industry that has the forward-looking economics to compound shareholder wealth in the coming years in our opinion.

Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) presents to us as attractive long-term compounder within the industry. Recent catalysts with (i) the US defence budget, and (ii) the company's recent earnings growth, there is scope to capture additional upside risk premia in buying this name at 12x forward earnings in our estimation.

Net-net, we rate SAFRY a buy, eyeing $58/share initial objective for the reasons outlined here today.

Figure 3.

Source: Tradingview

Critical investment findings across investment horizons

The arguments outlining our long investment thesis on SAFRY presented in the sections below. Critically, there is support in buying the company across investment horizons for a statistical advantage with added margin of safety given compressed starting valuations and an established pattern of earnings.

(1). Initial holding period (0-12 months)

Returns in the first 12 months after the purchase of any public investment security are heavily dictated by the starting valuations paid to acquire it. This goes on both absolute and relative terms. SAFRY currently cells at 12.8x forward earnings and 1.7x book value of its equity, both greater than 30% discount to the sector respectively.

The dislocations in these prices to the underlying economics abundantly clear on closer inspection. As seen in Figure 4:

One is buying an extensive history of established earnings. The firm is compounding the rate of return on equity capital employed in the business. As to the total capital at risk as operating assets in the business, the company has achieved above market rates of return on these investments (what we consider as 12% here) in the majority of rolling TTM periods from 2021 - 2023, thereby creating tremendous economic value for its shareholders. It has thrown off a cumulative $201 in free-cash flow per share over this testing period (TTM figures).

Granted, these are historical results but they do provide a great deal in establishing context and the bedrock for investment positioning going forward.

The fact that the company sells such a statistical discount is also a compelling feature for the initial investment horizon. The scope for re-rating off this figure is high on our view, given (i) the sector medium of 22x, and (ii) adjusted for forward growth assumptions, investors are just paying $0.37 for every dollar of future earnings growth when paying these prices.

Therefore, we are bullish on SAFRY over the coming 12 months given the combination of strengthening fundamentals, attractive economics and the statistical advantage provided in buying the company at such compressed multiples.

Figure 4. Earnings growth has been lumpy, however, the key figures are:

(1). Return on equity back in double digits.

(2). Return on capital in double digits.

(3). FCF per share compounding each period.

All of these factors are far more important to this investment thesis than looking at EPS growth alone, which is subject to accounting rules and can be misrepresentative of the entire business.

(2). Medium-term investment horizon (1-3yrs)

The mathematics governing the stock market intricately complex, yet, over a medium to longer term horizon, typically boil down to the combination of sales + earnings growth, dividend yield - known as the investment return - and the change in price multiples, otherwise known as the "speculative return".

From our perspective, SAFRY is rallying on strong fundamentals. Since 2022, sales have ramped higher, lifting off $17.9Bn in Q4 2022 up to around $24Bn last period (Figure 5). At the same time, pretax earnings have compounded at a double-digit rate since mid 2022. At the same time this growth has been engendered off relatively little incremental capital, achieved with a single digit reinvestment as a percentage of earnings.

Growth is currently being driven across all divisions (Figure 5a), with a 28% YoY growth in propulsion segmental sales in Q3 '23. Management expect YoY growth of 40-45% in LEAP engine deliveries for the full year, calling for revenues of €23Bn FCF of €2.7Bn.

Figure 5a.

Source: SAFRY Q3 Investor Presentation

Figure 5b.

Source: SAFRY Q3 Investor Presentation

Wall Street is tremendously constructive on the company and bakes in 25% YoY bottom-line growth in '24, stretching up to 85% growth in earnings by 2025, along with 15 to 23% growth in sales.

A large part of the rapid uptick is due to a general increase in the global defense industry's profit pool. According to the Stockholm international peace research Institute, total global military expenditure expanded by around 4% adjusted for information, and nearly 9% in absolute terms reaching an all-time high of $2.4 Trillion. This is the third year that military spending reached an all-time high globally, with Europe driving its largest yearly increase in the last three decades.

The USA remains the most capitalise with respect to expenditures. In the National Defense Authorization Act (FY2023 NDAA), a total of $858Bn was authorised by the House and Senate. This increase in overall expenditure has arguably also increased the total addressable market for names such as SAFRY, and is unquestionably and industry tailwind in our opinion.

For instance, forecasts' project the world defence budget's size to compound at a rate of around 4.9% over the next 5 years. SAFRY's projected topline growth is well above these estimates and so it may be well-positioned to capture additional market share, and therefore a higher percentage of this expanded profit pool in our opinion. The fact there is money capital flowing in to the industry is, as mentioned just before, an industry tailwind and therefore explicitly relevant to the sales and earnings growth of SAFRY. This cannot be more crystal clear -- the industry tailwinds are abundant given the enormous increase in U.S. defense budget spending -- SAFRY's positioning in the industry as in aerospace propulsion, aircraft equipment, and undoubtedly, its defense and aerosystems segment.

We believe this is a constructive fact and makes a 25% to 85% earnings growth schedule projected to 2025 seem fairly reasonable.

Figure 5.

Figure 6.

Source: Statista

(3). Long-term risk unlock (3-yrs+)

Investment returns over a long-term horizon are threatened by price risk, macroeconomic pressures and the disruptive nature of capitalism. We believe that SAFRY is in possession of robust long-term economics that we'll see you throw off large poles of cash flow chit shareholders in the coming years, and maintain its competitive position in doing so.

Critically, with its most recent uptick in orders the company now has negative working capital, meaning SAFRY has received a free for financing from its customers/suppliers. It has therefore reduced its cash conversion cycle - how long it takes to recycle $1 of NWC investment back to cash - and reduced the amount of cash tied up in working capital.

At the same time, it's recent growth in earnings has been engendered off very little incremental investment of capital. Since 2021 it has reduced asset intensity by around $11 per share, but increased earnings from $4.30 per share to $5.43/share (reduced asset intensity means the net operating assets per share. It has reduced the amount of net operating assets per share on its balance sheet). At the same time, cash attributable to its owners has increased round $2.60 to $5.25 per share, but has been cyclical given varying CapEx requirements.

Combined with our points on the company's projected sales and earnings growth earlier, SAFRY has increased productivity substantially in recent periods. As seen in Figure 7, the ratio of sales to capital employed in the business has increased from 1.0x to 1.93x, nearly 100% increase in capital turnover. There has also been a corresponding increase in post-tax margin of around 100 basis points on average on a rolling TTM basis. Our thesis is that the company will pounce on this increase in asset utilisation and on the growth of the broad industry to compound sales on capital at a rate of $2 sales for every $1 of capital invested. On projected sales of $24Bn, we estimate the company could throw off $2.5Bn in free cash flow on this from a net operating profit of $2.8Bn and incremental investment of around $500mm (Figure 7).

This says two things:

(1). SAFRY is producing a higher dollar value of sales for every $1 of capital invested in the business, a key torque driver to driving more business in the next 5 years

(2). Sales that are being booked are being recognised at a higher margin.

Both of these factors are conducive to growing the cash which can then be redistributed to shareholders and to other high-return projects to create more than $1 of market value per $1 retained. Should it continue at this speed, there is reason to believe it will continue to growth without jeopardising the FCF it can spin off to shareholders, and vice versa. These are attractive economics.

Figure 7.

Source: Company reports

Below is our 10 year evaluation model tracking the firm's changes in intrinsic valuation from 2014 to date. It compounds the company's intrinsic value as the sum of its investment return and speculative return. As a reminder:

The investment return is measured by the incremental return on capital plus dividend yield (incremental return on capital is the return produced on new capital invested multiplied by the amount put at risk).

Speculative return is the change in price earnings ratio - the price that's investors are willing to pay for $1 of earnings - and measures risk appetite.

Our indicators suggests that there was a turning point in late 2022 which corroborated a bullish stance on SAFRY. Both the implied intrinsic evaluation and non-speculative return component shifted up markedly and suggests the company may be currently undervalued by the market. The blue shadow shows the non-speculative return, and the black line the overall implied valuation.

Both measures combined, we arrive at a market value of $99Bn or $58 per share, 25% upside potential from the time of writing. This is built from earnings growth forecasts of 6% in the coming quarter, (outlined earlier), a projected dividend yield of around 1%, and a 6-11% change in the 'speculative return'. We then compound the firm's implied intrinsic value at the function of: [Intrinsic value = (value) x 91+ (investment return + speculative return) ]. Plugging the values shown in the table below 8, we arrive at this implied valuation of $58/share.

This difference in opinion from the market on SAFRY's market valuation is also a bullish contributor in our camp.

Figure 8.

Discussion summary

Based on the combination of data analyzed in this report we believe there is any evidence to recommend SAFRY as a buy. The bulk of findings corroborate a period of high growth of the company ahead, backed by industry tailwinds and the firm's attractive economics. Starting valuations of 12.3x forward earnings provide a statistical advantage over the coming 12 months adding bullish weight to the risk reward calculus. We are eyeing initial price objectives of $58 per share, around 25% return on initial capital. Net-net, rate buy.

The key risks to the investment thesis are all macro-economic based:

(1). Macroeconomic risks are abundant and could swing negatively against our thesis. Investors should monitor these indicators. Investors cannot ignore the inflation/rates axis and its continued impact on broad equity markets. Another rates hiking cycle would negate our thesis and could be a bearish signal for companies such as SAFRY. This would hinder earnings growth, and ultimately could snip valuations on the company, thereby negating our thesis.

(2). Geopolitical risks are still abundant and could spill over into broad equity markets, and wouldn't necessarily be a positive for the company. This might be an upside risk for SAFRY that we haven't included here.

(3). Consideration should be given to the impact of already lofty valuations of the S&P 500 index on what this means for potential systematic risks and other risks to high beta equities. A sell off in the broad index could start wildfires in adjacent portions of the market, single stocks such as SAFRY.

Investors must realise these risks and full before proceeding any further.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.