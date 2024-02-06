Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Rebalance: Let's Welcome The 18 Newest Members

Feb. 06, 2024 6:33 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® includes large-, mid-, and small-cap companies in the U.S. that have raised their dividends for at least 20 consecutive years.
  • The index recently concluded its annual reconstitution on Jan. 31, 2024, which brought 18 new members into this accomplished group.
  • Accounting for the three deletions, the index’s total count increased from 121 to 136, which enhances its overall diversification and liquidity.

Two businessman consult analyzing company financial cash flow result. Concept for teamwork business corporate meeting and economy fund.

Natee127

By George Valantasis

The S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® includes large-, mid-, and small-cap companies in the U.S. that have raised their dividends for at least 20 consecutive years. The index recently concluded its annual reconstitution on Jan. 31, 2024, which brought 18 new

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.32K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.