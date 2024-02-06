anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

The edtech sector is growing rapidly, with forecasts predicting a market value of $605 billion by 2027, fueled by a CAGR of 15%. Within this landscape, Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR), a diverse education platform, has been expanding its business and improving its financial performance. Previously, I had recommended a hold rating on Coursera, primarily due to concerns around profitability and economic headwinds. However, Coursera's Q4 2023 earnings report has prompted a reassessment. The company has exceeded EPS and revenue expectations, marking its strongest year to date and posting positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time.

FY 2023 Highlights (Investor presentation 2024)

The company's potential for growth is significant, particularly with the integration of generative AI on both supply and demand sides. This, coupled with a global trend towards upskilling, positions Coursera favourably in the market. The stock price is similar to when I last wrote about the company, however it is financially in a stronger position and has a clearer outlook for the upcoming financial year. Additionally, the company's stock is currently trading below its average price target of $23.58, and with a strong cash position and increasing levered free cash flow, Coursera is well-equipped to invest in further organic growth opportunities. In light of these factors, I am revising my previous hold rating and upgrading Coursera to a bullish rating.

Company updates

Coursera had a successful year in FY2023, with all three of its segments achieving double-digit revenue growth. The company's AI-driven approach has allowed it to double its language offerings and attract over 7 million enrollments in AI courses. Its low-cost acquisition model has helped it reach a global audience, with 140 million learners to date. Micro-credentials are increasingly important, and Coursera has seen significant growth in its professional certificates, degrees, and enterprise segment. It has added over 25 new partners this year, such as LSB, UBC, Unilever, and Dell. This means learners can get recognised certificates and credentials. The company collaborates with over 325 universities and companies to offer a diverse portfolio of courses.

Revenue and margins by segment (Investor presentation 2024)

Coursera has some big government customers, including the New York State Department of Labor. The department offers micro-credentials that can help people access well-paying digital jobs. It is working to add more customers like the New York State Department of Labor all over the world. They are also working on bringing in industry certificates through a credit recommendation system. This is happening in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and India. The National Skills Qualification Framework and the Academic Bank of Credit are expected to double the number of people in college from 35 million to 70 million. This trend is expected to become a global phenomenon and shows that there is a lot of potential for growth. For FY 2024, the company's guideline is promising, indicating adjusted EBITDA between $26 and $32 million and equivalent or higher free cash flow.

Guidance for Q1 FY 2024 and F 2024 (Investor presentation 2024)

Financials

Coursera has been on an upward trajectory in terms of revenue for the past five fiscal years, culminating in a FY 2023 revenue of $635.8 million. Despite operating income remaining in the red at -$151.4 million, it's a notable improvement from the previous year's -$161.6 million.

Annual revenue and operating income (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company's annual net income, while still negative, is trending upwards. A significant YoY improvement is evident, moving from -$175.4 million in FY2022 to -$116.6 million in FY2023.

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

A key highlight for Coursera is its improving cash flow. Cash from operations has seen a positive swing, moving from -$38.1 million the previous year to $29.6 million in FY2023. Levered free cash flow has also been on an upward trend over the last five fiscal years, standing at $58.5 million for FY2023, a substantial increase from $28.7 million the previous year.

Annual cash from operations (SeekingAlpha.com) Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

Coursera's balance sheet remains robust. The quarter ended with approximately $722 million of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, and the company carries no debt. This financial stability positions Coursera well for future growth and expansion.

Growth and valuation

Coursera has demonstrated strong performance in FY2023 and projects a promising outlook for FY2024. The company's strategic focus on AI, micro-credentials, and global partnerships sets it apart in the market. Notably, Coursera is trading below its average price target of $23.58, indicating upside potential. When compared to its peer, Udemy (UDMY), which is yet to achieve positive cash from operations and is not forecasted to deliver positive EPS results in its upcoming Q4 2023 release, Coursera's financials appear attractive. Moreover, Coursera's commitment to expanding its course offerings and partnerships, coupled with its AI-driven approach, positions it to capitalise on the global trend towards upskilling and lifelong learning. This is particularly relevant in today's rapidly evolving job market, where the demand for up-to-date skills and credentials is high. Investors may also find value in Coursera's strong cash position and increasing levered free cash flow, which provides the company with the financial stability to invest in further organic growth opportunities.

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

It's important to note that for potential investors, the online education sector is intensely competitive and this poses a significant risk to Coursera's market position. Competitors such as Pluralsight Skills, Udacity, LinkedIn Learning, and Udemy Business are all actively targeting similar audiences, which could potentially affect Coursera's user acquisition and retention. The risk lies in Coursera's ability to distinguish itself with superior content, strategic partnerships, and technological innovations. Failure to do so could impact its market share and revenue growth. Furthermore, Coursera works with both academic and government institutions that are noted for being slower to adapt. This could pose a risk if the pace of adoption by these institutions is not aligned with the rapidly changing demands of the job market.

Final thoughts

Coursera had a strong performance in terms of its financial results, including its first-ever positive adjusted EBITDA, and it provided promising guidance for the future. Additionally, the company's focus on AI and micro-credentials positions it well in the growing edtech sector. Its global reach is demonstrated by its 140 million learners and partnerships with global entities. With improving cash flow, a strong cash position, and a stock price below its average target, Coursera presents a potentially attractive investment opportunity. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating to a bullish rating.