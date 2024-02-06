Anna Moneymaker

Sometimes, when it comes to investing, figuring out what to buy and when to buy is the easy part. It can be equally difficult, or even more difficult sometimes, to know when to cash out. As a rule of thumb, my objective is to get a return that is better than what the general market can get. It's also to be mindful of changes in fundamentals and the extent to which those might be permanent. If the condition of a business starts to worsen and it becomes clear that the worsening is part of a longer trend, it can make sense to sell out, especially if shares go from looking significantly undervalued to being more or less fairly valued.

A good example that I could point to where this has occurred involves one of the largest food companies on the planet. With a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is a behemoth in the market. Recently, fundamental performance achieved by management has been disappointing. The good news is that the data that management just reported for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year exceeded analysts' forecasts on both the top and bottom lines. This doesn't change the fact that, in most respects, the condition of the business continues to worsen. But when you add on to the recent performance beat how shares are priced compared to similar firms, I would argue that upside is not over just yet. But if things continue as they have been, it might not be too long before investors would be better off looking elsewhere for opportunities.

An interesting quarter

Back in July of 2023, I wrote an article that took a bullish stance on Tyson Foods. The primary focus of that article was on the company's long-term initiatives. In particular, it was making investments in alternative protein companies and in the growing cultivated meat industry. Long term, I felt that this opened up some opportunities for shareholders. Add on top of this the fact that shares were fairly attractive, especially for an industry leader, and I ended up rating the company a 'buy'. Since then, the firm has more or less matched my expectations. You see when I rate a business a 'buy', that rating reflects my belief that shares should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since that article was published, shares have seen an upside of 13.8% at a time when the S&P 500 has gone up 11.3%.

About 2% worth of upside for the company occurred on February 5th. Shares rose after management reported relatively robust results for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.32 billion. In addition to translating to a 0.4% rise over the $13.26 billion generated in the first quarter of 2023, the company's revenue was also $60 million above what analysts had forecasted. Sales volume remained virtually unchanged year over year. Instead, the company benefited from a slight increase in price that added $61 million in revenue to its top line. This was all driven by the company's Beef segment, some of which was offset by lower average prices in the Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods segments.

Digging in a bit deeper, the Beef segment reported sales of $5.02 billion for the quarter. That was 6.4% above the $4.72 billion generated one year earlier. Even as sales volumes declined by 4.1%, management hiked prices by 10.5%. And this was in response to higher input costs aimed at raising and processing beef. The beef trade is interesting. Although the average American consumed an estimated 57.6 pounds of beef in 2023, about 50% of the 30 billion pounds of beef consumed each year is eaten by only 12% of us. In fact, the beef trade has long been on the decline. Although there has been an increase in most years since bottoming out at 53.8 pounds per person in 2015, that trend is starting to reverse and is expected to drop this year to 53.8 pounds once again. But with the exception of that temporary increase, we have seen a drop in consumption almost every year since peaking at 94.1 pounds per person back in 1976.

Instead of consuming more beef, the average American has been consuming a lot more chicken. Last year, it was estimated that the average American ate 101.7 pounds of chicken. That is significantly higher than the 28 pounds that the average person consumed back in 1960. You would think, given this shift in demand, that beef prices would be falling. But as was pointed out by an article published on CNBC back in October of last year, prices at the retail level have risen significantly in recent years because of a massive drop in herds that has been the result of higher cow slaughter and severe droughts. Higher input costs have also been an issue, and that's thanks to increased labor expenses, transportation, and other factors.

You would think that profits might be up thanks to beef. However, the truth is very different. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at only $0.30. That's down from $0.88 per share reported one year earlier. Adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share came in lower than the $0.85 per share in adjusted earnings reported one year earlier. While it is true that adjusted earnings exceeded forecasts by $0.27 per share, official earnings fell short to the tune of $0.13. As a result of all of this, net profits dropped from $316 million last year to $107 million this year.

One of the biggest problems was the Beef segment, which went from an operating profit of $166 million in the first quarter of 2023 to an operating loss of $206 million the same time of this year. Some of this was driven by a $45 million hit involving a legal contingency accrual. Another $40 million was associated with plant closures. However, this is all in spite of a $42 million benefit stemming from insurance proceeds. The pain, according to management, was mostly caused by margin compression because of management's inability to push all of the increased costs onto customers. By comparison, the Pork and Chicken segments actually saw their bottom lines improve year over year, while the Prepared Foods segment reported a modest decline in profits.

There are, of course, other profitability metrics to pay attention to. Operating cash flow is one of these. Year over year, it skyrocketed from $762 million to $1.30 billion. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a decline from $699 million to $602 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company dropped from $790 million to $744 million It is worth noting that the weakness the company saw on the bottom line is not terribly new. As you can see in the chart above, financial results for 2023 illustrate a meaningful weakening compared to what the company saw in 2022.

When it comes to valuing the company, I decided to use the data from both 2022 and 2023. In the chart above, you can see the end result. Shares get significantly more expensive from 2022 to 2023. However, the stock is not exactly overpriced. In the table below, I compared the business to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, only two of the five companies were cheaper than Tyson Foods. This drops to only one of the five when we use the EV to EBITDA approach.

Company Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Tyson Foods 12.8 13.2 Kellanova (K) 10.1 13.5 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 14.4 18.6 Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 15.7 14.4 Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) 16.4 14.0 Campbell Soup Company (CPB) 12.1 11.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

As things stand, I can understand why some investors might be cautious when it comes to Tyson Foods. The company is not in the best shape that it could be in. And when it comes to things like its beef operations, I suspect that pain will continue for the foreseeable future. Investors who are comfortable with a modest market-beating return and who don't like the prospect of risk at all might be better off selling their stock and looking elsewhere for opportunities. But given how shares are priced on a relative basis, I would say that a bit of additional upside is not out of the question. To be clear, the easy money has been made by this point. And I don't think additional upside is massive. But for those who are a fan of the business and who like this space, a little bit of additional upside probably does still exist. Enough, I would argue, to justify a very soft 'buy' rating at this time.