EschCollection/Stone via Getty Images

The macro news flow out of Korea has been strong since I last covered the region's ETF, as export growth, led by a cyclical recovery in the chip sector, continues to offset any domestic demand concerns. The more interesting recent development, though, was a new 'value-up program' outlined by the country's regulator - an unusually market-friendly move inspired by Japan's corporate reform success. In addition to tax benefits, the program will focus on stocks trading below their book value, a perennial problem across Korean large and small caps. At least on paper, the proposal indicates intent - key highlights include value creation plans to uplift return on equity profiles, enhance corporate disclosures, and boost capital returns. There's also an interesting carrot/stick approach to accountability, as supplementing the Japan-like 'name and shame' approach (stick) will be new indices and ETFs for the top shareholder value creators (carrot).

Bloomberg

If successful, the large caps within iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) stand out as prime re-rating candidates. Note that even after last week's modest rally, EWY's portfolio (excluding its two largest tech holdings) trades well below book, so the market really isn't assigning much value at all to Korea's 'Japan 2.0' optionality. Ahead of a much-needed monetary easing cycle (inflation is decelerating, and domestic demand is weak), I continue to like the EWY risk/reward.

Data by YCharts

iShares MSCI South Korea Overview - The Largest and Most Liquid Korean Vehicle

The methodology underlying iShares MSCI South Korea ETF remains unchanged. To recap, this ETF tracks, before expenses, the total return performance of Korean large-caps in accordance with the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. Unlike most other large-cap trackers, there are two key concentration caps here - 1) no single holding over 25% of the overall portfolio, and 2) the total contributions of all single holdings with a >5% weight cannot exceed 50% of the portfolio.

Of note, EWY has seen another quarter of asset growth at $4.4bn, making it by far the largest US-listed Korean ETF. By comparison, the lower-priced Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) manages a fraction of that at ~$282m. While FLKR stands out for its ultra-low ~0.1% expense ratio (vs. ~0.6% for EWY), it isn't as liquid; after accounting for its wider spreads (27bps vs. 2bps for EWY) and lower volumes (408k vs. 3.8m daily volume for EWY), both funds are not too far apart on overall cost.

iShares

The portfolio size has been cut slightly to 104 holdings this quarter, though the tech-heavy allocation remains intact. Still, Information Technology is now a smaller portfolio contributor at 33.5%, while Industrials has gained some share at 15.2%. The most notable shift was Materials, which now contributes over three percentage points less at 7.9%. In its place are Financials (up to 12.9%) and Consumer Discretionary (up to 11.2%). While EWY's top five sector concentration is high (even by Asian ETF standards) at ~81%, it is in line with FLKR and a fair reflection of the broader Korean landscape. That said, the equity beta is also high at 1.2 relative to the S&P 500 (SPY), so investors should be mindful of the volatility that comes with owning this fund.

iShares

From a single-stock perspective, EWY's top two holdings remain Korea's tech leaders, Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), at 21.7% and 6.6%, respectively. Auto manufacturers Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF) and Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) are the notable gainers this quarter, while steelmaker POSCO (PKX) remains a major holding, albeit at a lower 2.9% after pulling back in recent months. On the other hand, battery/electronic materials manufacturer Samsung SDI (OTCPK:SSDIY) and LG Chemical (OTCPK:LGCLF) are the notable omissions this quarter, as their stock prices continue to de-rate amid industry-wide headwinds.

iShares

In contrast to its concentrated sector makeup, EWY has a fairly diversified single-stock breakdown - outside of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, no single holding crosses the 3% threshold. Similarly, excluding its two big tech holdings, which command book value premiums, the rest of the EWY portfolio is priced at a rather inexpensive book value discount. Future 'value-up' developments by Korea's financial regulator should, therefore, benefit EWY.

iShares

iShares MSCI South Korea Performance - On the Recovery Path; Decent Income Bonus

After a lull through the middle of the year, EWY ended 2023 on a high (+19.1% total return). So even with the fund down slightly year-to-date (-3.5%), its overall rate of compounding since inception remains at a strong +6.4% annualized (+6.3% in market price terms). That said, EWY remains well off its pre-COVID levels, having not yet recovered from consecutive years of drawdowns in 2021/2022. Relative to the more diversified FLKR, recent performance has trailed slightly as well - on a five-year basis, annualized returns have lagged by about 50bps. Still, EWY's longer track record stands out, and so does its manager for keeping the fund's tracking error (after fees) exceptionally low through the cycles.

iShares

EWY also offers a nice distribution yield - following a $1.65/share payout for 2023, the overall yield is now up to 2.5% on a trailing twelve-month basis. There is an element of cyclicality to this yield, though, and in down years, the yield tends to fall closer to ~1%. While Korea's 'value up' program could eventually drive an uptick in capital returns, I wouldn't own this ETF for steady income. Instead, any incremental distributions should be viewed as a supplement to EWY's capital growth.

Morningstar

Play the 'Japan 2.0' Theme via Korea

It remains early days but with a large part of the Korean large-cap universe (excluding Hynix and Samsung Electronics) still trading below book, future corporate reforms could unlock significant value. Like Japan, there are clear, low-hanging fruits here, from distributing excess cash to optimizing capital structures to boost returns on equity. Deeper governance reforms and unwinding cross-shareholdings, on the other hand, might take some time; if execution is even half as successful as Japan, though, don't be surprised to see MSCI Korea follow in the footsteps of Japan's recent outperformance.

For now, corporate 'value-up' doesn't appear to be priced in, with EWY still trading about slightly below book, so investors get essentially 'free' optionality at these levels. The fundamental setup also looks positive for Korean equities, with exports on the mend and an upcoming monetary easing cycle adding to an attractive earnings growth outlook (+73% in 2024; +25% in 2025). Net-net, I remain upbeat on EWY.