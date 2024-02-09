Buckle Up 200 presented by Click It Or Ticket - Practice Sean Gardner/Getty Images Sport

Introduction

Last fall, I took advantage of longer-dated CDs to lock in 5.25+% rates out to 2028. Today, rates longer than 2 years are near or below 4%. For better choices, but with more risk and not a guaranteed return, I covered two High-Yield ETFs with set termination dates and more importantly, all holdings maturing beforehand. Those were:

I decided to go out farther for my bond ladder and purchased the iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI). There is also a preferred stock I examine regularly, the WESCO International, Inc. DP SH FXRT PFD A (NYSE:WCC.PR.A). I have bought some on and off when I thought the YTC was attractive, with this being my most recent article on WCC-A. With a coupon reset scheduled for 6/22/25, I view this as a CD as the odds it will not be Called are very slim in my opinion, thus the YTC, not current yield, is the critical data point. With the current YTC slightly above 18-month CDs, it rates a Hold for those okay with the 5% YTC, a Sell for others wanting more return and willing to take on more risk, like with the ETFs mentioned above.

WESCO International review

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) is described by Seeking Alpha as:

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Source: seekingalpha.com WCC

In 2020, WESCO acquired Anixter International Inc, the merger resulting in a combined entity that joined WESCO's capabilities in industrial, construction, and utility with Anixter's expertise in data communications, security, and wire and cable. The preferred was part of the compensation offered to Anixter shareholders to agree to the combination versus a competing offer.

Investor Relations | WESCO Distribution Inc.

The latest WESCO Investors Overview showed that the business unit sales were: 41% EES; 30% CSS; 29% UBS, with the US being 74%; Canada 14%, and all other countries accounting for 12% of sales.

Key data for preferred stockholders is the amount of assets "backing" up the ability to redeem it in case of a Chapter 11 filing.

wesco.gcs-web.com/static-files

With a face value of $540m for WCC-A, total stockholders' equity is 9X; no worries currently when the Call date arrives in 2025.

WESCO Pfd A reviewed

quantumonline.com/search.cfm

Important data points to highlight include:

Maybe due to economic concerns from COVID, the coupon was set at 10.625%. WESCO's stock being down 66% from pre-COVID levels, I'm sure played a part as shares were part of the offer deal.

Dividends are cumulative, though I don't see non-payment being an issue. For the first time in 2023, common shareholders of WESCO received dividends. While dividends on WCC-A are cumulative, the pain would now be shared with common stock owners as their payout would be required to stop while the preferred payout wasn't being made.

Payments are subject to the 15% tax rate.

The first Call date is 6/22/2025. It then is callable every fifth year on 6/22.

The floating rate is set each Call date using 5-Yr UST rate + 10.325%. With that add-on, a 12% reset rate isn't out of the question or even higher.

Analysis

I will start by confirming my opinion that WCC-A is not worth owning over a 18-month CD, but how about what other preferred stocks are offering with similar Call protection. I will use these for that analysis:

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. 6.75 DP SHS PF B (BHFAO)

(BHFAO) Public Storage 4.625 DEP PFD L (PSA.PR.L)

(PSA.PR.L) Stifel Financial Corp. DEP RP SHS PFD C (SF.PR.C)

Factor WCC-A BHFAO PSA-L SF-C Issued 6/22/20 5/18/20 6/8/20 5/12/20 Coupon 10.625% 6.75% 4.625% 6.125% Cumulative Yes Yes Yes No Price $26.87 $25.14 $22.08 $24.61 Yield 9.89% 6.71% 5.24% 6.22% Call date 6/22/25 6/25/25 6/17/25 6/15/25 YTC 4.98% 6.33% 14.18% 7.34% Floating rate 5Y UST +10.325% NA NA NA Rating NA BBB- BBB+ BB- 15% tax Yes Yes No Yes Click to enlarge

As of today, Fidelity listed 18-month CDs at 4.75%. This is how I would rate each of these four alternatives.

WCC-A: AS mentioned above, I see this issue being Called because its new floating rate should top 12%. As it is selling above Par, the YTC is the critical data point and currently stands at 4.98%. Since it is the only one I see getting Called, I will give it a Hold for current owners, like me. Investors, okay with more risk, should Sell and redeploy their assets elsewhere.

BHFAO: This one is also selling above Par, though only slightly but enough to shave almost 40bps off the YTC compared to the current yield. Of the four preferreds Brighthouse (BHF) has, this one has the highest coupon. The BHFAP issue can be Called in 2024 and has a 6.60% coupon so if it's Called, fully expect BHFAO to be Called in 2025. The 6.33% YTC makes this attractive enough to get a Buy rating, especially if held in a taxable account.

PSA-L: I counted 14 Public Storage (PSA) issued preferreds, six with higher coupons. While the YTC is the best here, investors interested in PSA need to compare it against those issues, for that reason I give it a Hold rating and a low probably of getting Called. To me, the YTC indicates the market does not expect it to be Called.

SF-C: I recently reviewed SF-C, concluding Stifel Financial (SF) had better choices to own at this time, including the Stifel Financial Corp. 4.50% DEP PFD D (SF.PR.D), which I have in my fixed-income ladder, thus a Hold rating on this one too.

Portfolio strategy

Buyers today are locking in a long-term capital loss if, as I expect, WCC-A is Called on 6/22/25. For a select set of investors, that might be better than having their return mostly from dividend payments. One downside if Called, the investor might redeploying those funds at rates lower than today based on current views of where rates might be in June of 2025. Besides WCC-A having a YTC near risk-free 18-mo CDs, locking in today's rates for a longer period makes sense for investors allocating assets into income-producing assets.

Final thoughts

With the exception the PSA preferred, all qualify for the lower 15% tax rate, which only has value if held in a taxable account. For those investing in other types of accounts or are willing to give that feature up for greater security, there are several Target Term ETFs that invest in HY bonds that are worth exploring, many of which have been recently reviewed on Seeking Alpha, like the IBHD ETF mentioned at the start of this article, which terminates six months prior to WCC-A.