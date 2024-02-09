Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WCC-A: YTC Says Holding Okay, Adding A No Thanks

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • When deciding on adding a fixed-income asset with Call dates, I like to compare the YTC against what I could get with a safe CD of the same maturity time.
  • Here I review the WESCO PFD A and compare its YTC against not only a similar CD, but three different preferred all callable about the same time.
  • I treat the WESCO International, Inc. DP SH FXRT PFD A as a CD since it's probably of being Called is very high, if not almost certain, to happen.
  • With the current YTC slightly above 18-month CDs, it rates a Hold for those okay with the 5% YTC, a Sell for others wanting more return and willing to take on more risk.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Buckle Up 200 presented by Click It Or Ticket - Practice

Buckle Up 200 presented by Click It Or Ticket - Practice

Sean Gardner/Getty Images Sport

Introduction

Last fall, I took advantage of longer-dated CDs to lock in 5.25+% rates out to 2028. Today, rates longer than 2 years are near or below 4%. For better

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities. Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds. Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might effect their long-term strategy.

For more information about this Investors Group, click on this link:

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/1723581-hoya-capital/5350609-retired-investor-teams-up-income-builder

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
7.72K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WCC.PR.A, SF.PR.D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments (2.51K)
Thanks for update. Will consider adding to SF-D.
Wondering your thoughts on C-N?
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (8.27K)
@gastro4 At a quick glance, surprised hasn’t called with coupon near 12%. At near $29, risk of hugh loss if called. Also, if rates have peaked, how fast will 3mSOFR drop, bring coupon and price down. Don’t see any default risk.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (2.51K)
@Retired Investor if I remember correctly there’s something special about this preferred. It was issued during the GFC as a trust preferred and citi has basically said there never going to call it.

www.barrons.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WCC.PR.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WCC.PR.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WCC
--
WCC.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.