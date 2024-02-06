Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil Stock Became A Bargain Buy For The Long Run

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation is a strong play among oil and gas majors due to positive quarterly results and cheap stock prices. Let me explain why.
  • The company's core earnings remained strong despite challenges, and it aims to achieve cumulative cost savings of $15 billion by the end of FY2027.
  • Exxon Mobil's refining utilization rates are expected to remain high, indicating operational efficiency and strong demand for its products.
  • Looking ahead, the consensus expectation of generating around $74.04 billion in EBITDA for FY2025, coupled with a projected EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x, indicates a potential upside of 43% by the end of 2025.
  • Despite multiple risks, I rate XOM stock as a 'Buy' today.
ExxonMobile Posts Record Breaking Quarterly Profit

David McNew

My Thesis

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) (NEOE:XOM:CA), one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies in the world, seems to me to be the best play among the O&G majors due to the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (7.81K)
I endorse your thinking, as I recently accumulated a full position in XOM under $100.
Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (1.55K)
XOM's diversity is its strength, for an investor at my age. Ex. DVN had outstanding returns in 2021 based on upstream pricing. However, DVN is a single space player (production) and is currently off almost over 40%, last I looked. XOM's diversity (Refining, Chemicals, Lithium...) provides better returns over a longer time-line.

Also, the 'green' dream is crashing on the rockey Shores of reality i.e. Physics, Laws of Thermodynamics, Energy Return on Energy Invested. Look no further than the massive farmer protests shutting down Englund, France, & Germany. People are waking up and reality in the 'green' dream is much higher food & energy costs coupled with significant de-industrilization (Germany) due to non-competitive energy input costs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Compare to Peers

More on XOM

