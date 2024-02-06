Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) surged more than 13% in extended-hours trading on Monday after the enterprise software company reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations.

Premarket Palantir is up more than 19%.

For the period ending Dec. 31, the company earned $0.08 per share on $608.35M compared to the Wall Street estimate of $0.08 and $602.88M in revenue.

The company said U.S. commercial revenue during the period rose 70% year-over-year to $131M, while the customer count grew 55% over the same time frame. Total commercial contract value during the period rose 107% year-over-year to $343M.

The company issued a mixed bag of guidance, however, as it sees first-quarter revenue below expectations but full-year above estimates. For the coming quarter, it expects sales between $612M and $616M, below the $617.44M that analysts expect.

For the full-year, revenue is forecast to be between $2.652B and $2.66B, above the $2.64B consensus.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to dismiss a Georgia doctor's lawsuit claiming that Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) Roundup weedkiller caused cancer, Reuters reported Monday.

Reaching the same conclusion as several other appeals courts in similar lawsuits, the court rejected Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) argument that federal regulators' approval of Roundup shielded the company from being sued under state law for failing to warn consumers of the product's risks.

If the 11th Circuit had departed from the other courts, it would have been more likely for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue; Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) has said it hoped a favorable Supreme Court ruling could limit its liability from Roundup-related litigation.

The plaintiff said in his lawsuit he was diagnosed with malignant fibrous histiocytoma in 2016 after using Roundup for 30 years.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) has won 10 of its last 16 trials over Roundup, but in the cases it lost, the company has been hit with more than $4B in jury verdicts since October.

Just a little into the second month of 2024 and layoffs continue across the tech industry.

According to Layoffs.fyi, more than 120 tech companies have already laid off a combined total of more than 32,000 employees during the first five weeks of 2024. In 2023, tech companies laid off about 260,000 according to the tracker.

Tech firms are continuing to streamline costs, improve efficiencies and respond to a cooling labor market, which includes cutting employees. These companies are under constant pressure to consistently improve profits.

The U.S. economy added 353,000 new jobs in January, according to the latest numbers by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Seeking Alpha has compiled a list of public tech companies to announce cuts so far in the new year. You can see the number of layoffs from each company which includes SNAP, Okta, Zoom, Salesforce and Paypal in this article on Seeking Alpha.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is on our earnings watch for the day. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings today after market close.

Analysts expect a year-over-year decline in both the top and bottom lines, with earnings per share of $0.55 on revenues of $327.6 million.

Enphase is expected to modestly beat market expectations for the fourth-quarter, despite the downturn in the residential solar market. However, the company's first-quarter guidance is likely to fall short of expectations.

Investors will be focusing on demand for the company's products, as it competes with rivals looking to expand market share by slashing prices.

In December, Enphase announced plans to lay off about 10% of its workforce and shift its focus to clearing out excess inventory worldwide.

U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday.

The Dow (DJI) led the major averages lower, falling 0.7%. S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) declined 0.2%. The Dow was under additional duress due to a post-earnings drag from McDonald's (MCD) after the world's largest fast-food chain reported soft quarterly comparable sales.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is down 0.2%, the S & P 500 is flat and the Nasdaq is up 0.2%. Crude oil is up 0.1% at less than $73 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 1% at less than $43,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.5% and the DAX is down 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: BP (NYSE:BP) is up 6% after the company ramped up its buyback program and declared a dividend, despite a decline in annual profit.

On today’s economic calendar:

12:00 PM Fed's Loretta Mester Speech

1:00 PM Fed's Neel Kashkari Speech

2:00 PM Fed's Susan Collins Speech

7:00 PM Fed's Patrick Harker Speech

