A Case Study On Leverage In Cyclical Sectors: Apple Hospitality

Dane Bowler
Dane Bowler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hotel revenues have recovered from the pandemic but hotel REITs remain below pre-pandemic levels.
  • The failure of hotel REITs to recover is due to the interaction between leverage and cyclicality.
  • Apple Hospitality has fully recovered due to its low leverage and conservative balance sheet.
Modern Bedroom Interior With Double Bed, Armchair And Night Tables

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

A sound understanding of the interaction between leverage and sector cyclicality provides insight into the hotel sector. This article will look at Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) as a case study on this interaction, and after discussing the concept, we will use it to point out clear mispricing in the sector.

Recovered, but not really

Hotel revenues have entirely recovered from the pandemic and are now hitting record highs. On January 18th Smith Travel Research reported:

“The U.S. hotel industry posted its highest average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) on record, according to 2023 data”

Yet the hotel REITs remain over 20% below pre-pandemic levels.

A graph showing a line graph Description automatically generated with medium confidence

S&P Global Market Intelligence

What’s going on?

Well there are 2 main possibilities

  1. The hotel REITs are being mispriced
  2. The hotel REITs somehow did not recover despite industry revenues recovering

I think it is the latter.

The failure of hotel REITs to recover is related to the interaction between leverage and cyclicality.

Leverage – interaction with cyclicality

Leverage is neither good nor bad inherently. Its primary effect is amplification. It functions as a multiplier on success or failure.

So while leverage exacerbated the crash during the pandemic, it should have also amplified the recovery such that hotel REIT would still have fully recovered.

Consider a non-leveraged company that goes through a 2 year boom and bust cycle.

  • $2.00 per share in earnings in the good year
  • Negative $1 per share in earnings in the bad year.

That would net to $1.00 per share of total earnings over the 2 year period.

A leveraged company going through that same cycle would be amplified by let's say 50% so that would be

  • $3.00 per share in earnings in the good year
  • Negative $1.50 per share in the bad year

That would net to $1.50 per share in earnings over the 2 year period.

Thus, even through recessionary times, leverage is not necessarily a bad thing.

However, there is a second impact of leverage that triggers in situations of distress. In academic research it is known as the cost of financial distress

Many loan covenants are based on EBITDA coverage of interest expense or debt as a ratio of EBITDA.

Well, since hotels were nearly shut down by the pandemic, EBITDA went to 0 or in many cases, negative. Covenants were in danger of being breached which would have deleterious impacts.

Most of the hotel REITs were able to avoid breaches, but in order to do so they had to engage in some dilutive maneuvers which came in 3 forms:

  1. Issuance of common equity at bottom of market pricing
  2. Sale of properties at a time when property values were cratered
  3. Conversion of preferreds into an extraordinary number of common shares (Ashford companies)

For example, DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) issued 10.5 million shares in 2020 at an average price of $8.23.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Capital raising actions helped alleviate the distress, but also caused permanent dilution of earnings.

The combination of the financial cost of distress and the ongoing higher cost of labor has resulted in FFO/share and AFFO/share largely not recovering to pre-pandemic levels for the hotel REITs.

APLE – the exception

Apple Hospitality stands as the exception as it has fully recovered in both FFO and market price.

A graph of a graph Description automatically generated with medium confidence

S&P Global Market Intelligence

I attribute the majority of this outperformance to its low leverage going into the pandemic which allowed it to avoid distress without having to engage in dilutive capital raise measures.

APLE’s property portfolio is nothing special. It sits among the lowest RevPAR (revenue per available room) at $122.91 as of 3Q23. Their properties are spread quite proportionally to GDP throughout the U.S.

A map of the united states Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Thus, any hardship felt in the hotel industry was also felt by APLE.

It shows up in the numbers as net operating income dropped to extremely low levels during the pandemic.

A graph of a number of people Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

APLE entered the pandemic with debt + preferred to total enterprise value of about 25% as compared to most of the hotel REITs at 40% and some at 60%.

With this conservative balance sheet, APLE’s profits still hurt when hotels were shut down, but they did not experience financial distress. APLE did not have to issue shares.

A graph of blue and white bars Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

They did not have to sell properties. (the brief dip in 2021 was opportunistic sale rather than distress related)

A graph of a property Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Without financial distress, APLE still had essentially the same asset base and the same share count.

Thus, as revenues of the industry recovered APLE’s revenues recovered and since they did not have to dilute, those revenues translated cleanly into AFFO/share recovery.

A graph of a bar chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Much of the lumpiness in the graph above is related to seasonality in the hotel industry, so to compare today to pre-pandemic look at 2023 2Q and 3Q as compared to 2019 2Q and 3Q.

That is a full recovery.

The take home lesson

Since companies are generally profitable, the amplification factor means more leverage on average will result in more earnings. One just has to be careful that the leverage does not take them into distress territory.

As such, the ideal amount of leverage depends on the stability of the industry. The more stable the industry, the more leverage companies can safely take on.

From an investor perspective I think it is wise to tailor exposure to leveraged companies based on how stable the underlying economics are. In low variance REIT sectors, I think investing in highly levered REITs is generally beneficial:

  • Triple net
  • Industrial
  • Manufactured housing
  • Farmland
  • Towers

In contrast, it is probably wise to stick to lower leverage companies in the more cyclical sectors:

  • Hotels
  • Senior housing
  • Malls
  • Office
  • Advertising

With that in mind, I think there is clear mispricing in the hotel sector presently. Below we have charted the AFFO multiples of the hotel REITs on the Y axis and the leverage on the X axis.

A graph with blue dots and numbers Description automatically generated

2MC

The low leverage APLE is trading at 12.3X AFFO while the high leverage Pebblebrook (PEB) is trading at 15.5X AFFO.

I think the market has mistaken glamour for quality. PEB’s properties are absolutely beautiful, but that really doesn’t protect them from their high leverage if hotels go through another bad cycle.

PEB is a well-managed and respected hotel REIT, I just don’t think it should be trading at that high of a multiple given its debt ratios.

In my opinion, APLE is the clear opportunity in the sector.

This article was written by

Dane Bowler profile picture
Dane Bowler
24.3K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Comments (3)

Tao Jaxx profile picture
Tao Jaxx
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (3.67K)
Nice article. Leverage is like booze: enjoy it in moderation.
Questions: What amount of leverage would you recommend on a diversified quality stock portfolio?
Separately, How is senior housing cyclical? What accounts for that?
Matt4Coffee profile picture
Matt4Coffee
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (171)
Nice linear regression graph, thanks.

Swapped half my PEB preferreds for RLJ preferreds a month ago, at another author’s recommendation. Maybe it’s time to exchange the rest…🤔
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (6.01K)
Thanks, Dane. This is an awesome presentation with applicability far beyond the hotel sector.
Paul
