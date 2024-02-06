Suriyapong Thongsawang/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

Dorian LPG (LPG), Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF), and BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) dominate the large gas carriers market. Navigator Holdings (NVGS) leads in the Handysize segment. StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) is one of the primarily small gas carrier owners. Like Handysize vessels, small gas carriers have record low order books, and a large percentage of the fleet is approaching scrap age.

GASS's average fleet age is ten years. The company maintains a robust balance sheet while renewing its fleet. In 3Q23 and 9M23, the company delivered strong figures with net revenue YoY growth of 15% and EPS YoY at 128%. GASS prioritizes share buybacks over dividends. In 3Q23, the company announced an additional $10 million for its share repurchase program.

Despite a strong bull run, GASS remains deeply undervalued at 49% P/NAV, 2.03 EV/Sales, and 4.52 EV/EBITDA. The company still trades in the lowest percentiles compared to Global Energy and Global Equity. I missed the first leg of the bull trend, although, in the last months, I have gradually started to build a position. My plan is nothing new: add on the dips once it reaches 100% P/NAV and consider a partial exit. My verdict is a strong buy.

Small gas carriers market

Dorian LPG runs predominantly VLGCs while NVGS Handysize vessels. Conversely, GASS owns primarily vessels in the 3,500-11,000 cbm category, i.e., small gas carriers. The chart below from the last presentation shows LPG sector highlights.

LPG order book is higher compared to crude and product tankers. However, not all LPGs fall into the same category. VLGC and MGC have order books above 20%. Handysize order book is 4%, and 20% of the handy vessels are older than 20 years. The small gas carriers have similar figures, 5% for 5,000-14,999 cbm and 1% for <4,999 cbm. About 30% of the fleet (3,000-8,000 cbm) is above 20 years.

The day rates have been growing QoQ and YoY, as seen on the table on the top right. The primary reasons are Russian LPG export sanctions and the Panama Canal drought. It is worth comparing TCE day rates changes for various LPG vessels.

Handy TC rates have increased more than 130% since 2018, with lower volatility than VLGC. The Panama Canal drought is one of the reasons for the lower volatility. Small vessels <12,000 cbm are the laggards in the group, realizing 25% growth for the last five years. Considering the ongoing supply chain disruptions, regional shipping routes will resurface as essential lifelines for the economy. Adding the limited supply of small gas carriers will cause a tight market. I expect the small vessels TCE to catch up with Handysize rates.

GASS fleet overview

GASS has 21 vessels falling in the Small Gas Carriers Category: 11 x 3,500-5,000 cbm, 9 x 6,000-7,200 cbm, and 1 x 11,000 cbm. Besides that, the company owns four Handysize ships with 22,000 cbm capacity and four larger carriers with 40,000 cbm capacity. GASS's average fleet age is ten years (excluding JV vessels). Twenty-three GASS ships are employed under time charters and two at the spot market. For 2024, GASS has 50% fleet coverage. For 4Q23, GASS reported that 85% of fleet days were secured under time charters.

The company operates six vessels as a part of JVs. Small LPG JV operates four ships: 2 x 5,000 cbm, 1 x 7,000 cbm, and 1 x 3,500 cbm. The former two are employed under time charters, while the latter are at the spot market. The average age of the Small LPG JV fleet is 16 years.

MGC JV runs two larger LPG carriers: MV Eco Sourcerer 40,000 cbm and MV Eco Ethereal 35,000 cbm. Eco Ethereal is 20210 built and is debt-free. Eco Sourcerer was built in 2023 and delivered in October 2023. Both ships are employed under medium-term time charters.

In 2Q23, GASS entered an agreement to sell two ships, Eco Dream and Eco Green. The expected delivery to new owners is in January 2024. Besides that, in 2023, the company delivered another four ships to its new owners. In January 2024, GASS expects the delivery of two 40,000 cbm MGCs.

The following table looks at GASS fleet utilization for 3Q23 and 9M23.

Fleet operational utilization (utilization excluding commercially idle days) grew significantly, 10.5% YoY. The total voyage days I dropped due to the ship sales discussed above.

The higher day rates and fleet utilization pushed company results to record levels.

Voyage revenues in 3Q23 dropped by $231 thousand, a 0.6% decline YoY. Although the voyage costs shrunk by $4.4 million. As a result, net revenue increased by 15% YoY. In 3Q23, the company's operating income grew by $8.5 million (excluding vessel sales gain of $4.7 million) compared to 3Q22. Net income (including proceeds for vessel sales) for 3Q23 reached $15.7 million, and for 9M23, $43.04 million. 3Q23 EPS is $0.41/share or 128% increase YoY.

GASS financials

GASS's balance sheet has improved significantly over the last five years. 3Q23 GASS has 23.2% total debt to equity and 21.1% total liabilities to total assets. Since 2018, the company has reduced by 70% total debt/equity and 53% total liabilities/total assets.

The company's liquidity is robust, too. GASS has $73.2 million cash while delivering $75.6 million operating cash flow LTM and $43 million operating income LTM. Net interest expenses are $6.2 million LTM. The company's debt amortization schedule is shown below.

The company paid down $150 million in debt for the first three quarters. The remaining total debt is $127 million. The next balloon payments are coming in 2024 and 2025, $16 million and $30 million, respectively.

I compare GASS solvency and liquidity metrics in the following chart with LPG, NVGS, and AVACF figures. All figures are LTM.

GASS has the best capital structure, with 23.2% total debt to equity and 1.9 total debt to EBITDA. Measuring a company's liquidity, GASS holds the third place with 7.1 EBITDA/Interest expenses. In general, the company has a top-notch balance sheet and ample liquidity. AVACF uses more leverage (92% total debt/equity and 2.9 total debt/EBITDA), though they have the youngest fleet in the sample group with an average age of 4 years. NVGS and GASS fleet average age is ten years, while LPG is 10.3 years.

The next step is to evaluate GASS's profitability. All figures are LTM.

GASS scores the lowest gross margin, 51%, and the second lowest EBITDA margin and ROE, 44.9% and 9.64%, respectively. LPG and AVACF hold the first positions. Both companies have larger vessels in their fleets, primarily VLGCs, thus benefiting from the economy of scale. As mentioned earlier, AVACF has a young fleet, too. The younger the vessel, the lower the operation costs for maintenance and repairs, hence the higher the margins.

GASS does not distribute dividends, unlike its competitors NVGS and AVACF. The last time the company paid dividends was in 2009. GASS returns value to its shareholders using buybacks.

Dorian LPG management smashed the buyback button in 2021/2022, delivering a staggering 30% buyback yield. With a strong TCE market for small gas carriers, I expect GASS to boost its repurchase program, increasing its buyback yield.

On October 26, 2023, GASS announced a $10 million increase in the company's buyback program, reaching a total amount of $25 million. Until the announcement, GASS purchased $19.1 million of shares. At the present valuation of 0.49 PB and growing TCE rates, repurchasing its stocks is one of the best decisions. Adding that the company's CEO, Harry Vafias, owns a 29.3% stake in the company, I expect more buybacks on the way.

Valuation and price action

In 2Q23, GASS announced its NAV estimates. The company estimated a $14.5/share NAV. Since GASS has reduced its debt and sold a few vessels, offsetting each other. At the current stock price of $7.21, the company trades at 0.49% P/NAV, 2.03 EV/Sales, 4.52 EV/EBITDA, and 0.49 P/BV. The company is the cheapest on the list. As an exception, BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) scores 0.79 EV/Sales.

The chart below compares GASS with its 10Y multiples, Global Energy stocks, and Global broad equity market.

Over the twelve months, GASS stock rallied, squeezing the difference between the company's 10Y price-based multiples. Nevertheless, compared to Global Energy and Global Equities, GASS remains cheap. EV/EBITDA in all three categories is at the bottom percentile. The price to book, except for 10Y history, also remains at the bottom of valuations. In conclusion, GASS offers a lot of value at the current price.

GASS stock has been on the move over the last several months. I used the pullbacks to build an initial position.

The SQN indicator is still in a bull-quiet regime, and the price is firmly above 20 months moving average. The overall price setup is supportive for long positions. I will keep using the dips, gradually adding size to my position.

Investors takeaway

GASS is another obscure company for enterprising investors. The company trades at $0.5 for every $1.0 NAV while delivering growing revenue and earnings. It is well positioned in the market with its fleet of small gas carriers with an average age of ten years. One of its closest competitors, though not the same, is NVGS. The latter operates primarily Handysize vessels and owns 50% of Houston Ethylene Terminal. GASS, however, is cheaper than NVGS.

LPG demand side is relatively stable; however, the supply is getting more fractured. The declining Russian LPG export, the Panama Canal drought, and the Red Sea crisis represent significant bottlenecks in the future LPG supply. Besides that, the regional routes will reappear as viable alternative options for longer voyages. Of course, where applicable, i.e., the required infrastructure (cargo terminals, pipelines, etc) is available.

Financially, GASS is sound, with 23.2% total debt to equity, 21.1% total liabilities to total assets, and $73.2 million cash. In the last report, GASS announced a record 9M23 net income figures and substantial revenue and EPS growth. As pointed out earlier, GASS is still cheap, offering a great entry point for building a position. GASS, together with NVGS, represents the LPG theme in my portfolio. I give a strong buy rating.