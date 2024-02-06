Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tight Lending Conditions To Remain A Constraint On U.S. Growth

Feb. 06, 2024 8:03 AM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, DPST, AAA, BKLN, SRLN, FTSL, FLRT, FLBL, SEIX, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • US banks continue to tighten lending standards and expect loan quality to deteriorate with write-offs anticipated to rise through 2024.
  • At the same time, loan demand continues to weaken.
  • The economy performed very strongly through the second half of 2023, but high borrowing costs, tight lending conditions and a reluctance to borrow point to a slowdown.

Trading charts and graph data on LCD close-up

da-kuk

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

The Federal Reserve's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) reports that through the fourth quarter of the year banks tightened their lending standards, but the proportion of banks incrementally tightening further was smaller than in

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.55K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBE--
SPDR® S&P Bank ETF
KBWB--
Invesco KBW Bank ETF
QABA--
First Trust NASDAQ® ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF
FTXO--
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
KRE--
SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.