Microsoft: This Is The Perfect Time To Sell (Rating Downgrade)

Feb. 06, 2024 8:13 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock9 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.52K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft delivered both a top and bottom line beat for FQ2'24.
  • The Personal Computing segment rebounded nicely. The Azure Cloud continued to do well and saw 30% Y/Y growth due to strong corporate spending and lower inflation.
  • Investor sentiment towards Microsoft has improved greatly due to the strong growth in the Cloud business and the stabilization of the PC market.
  • Shares may be fully valued here, and I have decided to take profits.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Over the last two years, a considerable change in investor sentiment with regard to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has taken place. Two years ago, Microsoft was not an investor favorite, chiefly due to its exposure to the personal computing market which plummeted

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

V
VPTD
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (210)
Nope. Just nope. This crown jewel.

Yes, it might fall 10%, 20%, but it is Microsoft and it beast of a company. It falls so rarely thay hou might never find another buypoint.
k
kripya
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (2)
Own since 2009, bought in teens. Wish I had put in tons of money, would have retired by now.
Dickey Fox profile picture
Dickey Fox
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (131)
Since we’re showing off a little😄, In at $12 cb from 1997 and have reinvested that baby divi for most years so I’m up to about $25 cb all in. Sold a few shares during the &@$)@ Balmer years, never again. Question to you, what are you replacing it with?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (7.82K)
I somewhat agree with you. It does make sense to sell some MSFT into the strength and AI hype now, which is why I recently trimmed my huge position in MSFT by 17% at a price of $407. However, I am glad that I kept the other 83% of the position because MSFT will never die and will inevitably continue to grow over time. MSFT is now down to the 12th largest position in our family's main portfolio of 30 stocks, and that seems appropriate. We are currently 75% under-weighted tech stocks compared to their weighting in the S&P 500, so I didn't want to reduce our tech exposure even further. We are now over-weighted the financial sector by a 2:1 ratio and over-weighted the energy sector by a 5:1 ratio. I believe that 2024 will be a year in which dividends will represent a much larger percentage of total portfolio returns than they did in 2023, and am positioned accordingly.
FF373737 profile picture
FF373737
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (842)
Or it could have a 1 to 3 split and climb.
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (2.31K)
Owned for 12 years at $26
N
NYSJ
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (1.91K)
@Jlexus1953 same here. $25. Sell??! Ya gotta be kidding me.
d
deadhead213
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (5.88K)
Sell?! I have owned since it was $33.00.
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (3.37K)
Selling $MSFT ?
Yes, please ... the anxious and impatient usually give wonderful gifts to those willing to just sit and wait.
Long Microsoft
