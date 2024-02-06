JulPo/E+ via Getty Images

When it comes to investing, timing can sometimes be the most important factor. But just because you wait for an opportunity and the price of that opportunity declines, does not necessarily mean that the time is ripe to jump on board. As an example of this, I would like to discuss Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO), a major producer of citrus and other products in the U.S. market. Back in August of 2022, I wrote an article that took a neutral stance on the firm. I said that the opportunity in the company was not yet ‘ripe’ because of concerns regarding the economy more broadly and because of weakening fundamentals. I recognized that these issues were temporary. But shares were not yet cheap enough to warrant any significant degree of optimism.

The end result of that article was a reaffirmation of the ‘hold’ rating that I had assigned it previously. What this means is that the company should generate performance that more or less matches the broader market for the foreseeable future. But unfortunately, that did not come to pass. Instead, shares are down a further 6% at a time when the S&P 500 has risen 16.5%. You would think, given that I had said that shares were not quite where they needed to be in my last article, that such a drop relative to the market would make it an appealing opportunity now. But when you look at fundamental performance, it's clear that the picture is not yet ideal for value-oriented investors.

Significant weakness

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fundamentally speaking, the picture for Alico is far from great. The most recent data provided by management shows a plunge in revenue and profits year over year. As an example, we need only look at the chart above, which shows financial results for the 2023 fiscal year. Revenue of $39.8 million came in substantially lower than the $91.9 million reported one year earlier. Almost all of this decline came from the Alico Citrus portion of the company, which focuses largely on the production of citrus from thousands of acres used for the growth of oranges.

Alico

There were a couple of different contributors to this decline. But at the end of the day, it mostly traces back to a reduction in boxes harvested. Early and mid-season boxes dropped 55% from 2.18 million to only 979,000. Valencias dropped 49% from 3.27 million boxes to 1.67 million boxes. And fresh fruit declined 54.9% from 91,000 boxes to 41,000. Similar declines could be seen when looking at the picture through a different lens. Under this segment, total pounds produced dropped 53.8%, while pounds per box dropped as well. Perhaps the only positive for the company involved a slight price increase. For early and mid-season produce, the price rose from $2.56 per pound to $2.61, while for Valencias it grew from $2.68 to $2.75. For the small amount of fresh fruit that the company produces, the price per box expanded from $13.80 to $14.02.

Such a massive decline seems peculiar at first glance. However, management said that there was an increase in fruit drop that was caused by Hurricane Ian, which ultimately had a massive negative impact on how much citrus and fresh fruit the company could harvest. Management also noted that the internal quality of fruit was not as high as it had been in the prior year. So that also played a role. Naturally, such a massive drop in revenue should result in a decline in profits and cash flows as well. And that is precisely what was seen. Profits went from $12.5 million down to only $1.8 million. Operating cash flow plunged from $6.5 million to negative $6.3 million, while the adjusted figure for it actually improved from $10 million to $18.8 million. But that was the only improvement year over year. As an example, EBITDA also took a hit, dropping from $13.4 million to negative $16.1 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

After such a disastrous year, I can understand why some investors might be turned off by this particular opportunity. But there are some important things to point out. For starters, as the table above illustrates, the stock has gotten cheaper on a price to adjusted operating cash flow basis. Because EBITDA was negative in 2023, we cannot perform an EV to EBITDA calculation. Unfortunately, it does not really do us justice to compare the business to other firms either. But you can see how it's not too hard to imagine a scenario where cash flows could be strong enough to make the stock fairly valued or undervalued.

USDA

Normally, this degree of change in fundamentals, not to mention the difficulty in valuing the business, would lead me to just take a pass. I would likely assign most companies like this a ‘sell’ rating. But when you start digging deeper, you see some really positive developments that could bode well for shareholders. One of these is industry specific, while the other is company specific. On the industry specific side, we need only look at harvest data as reported by the USDA. Across the US, orange production is supposed to grow 280,000 tons in the 2023/2024 growing season. That would place total production at 2.5 million tons, with higher yields attributable to more favorable weather. In Florida, production is expected to grow by 30%. This is in response to the massive declines seen the year prior because of aforementioned weather. Even in California, however, production is expected to grow, climbing 6% year over year. Of course, other countries are also expected to see production climb, such as Argentina and Turkey. But in places like Brazil and the European Union, production is expected to fall.

USDA

With global orange juice production and consumption improving ever so slightly compared to the prior season, with total production and consumption averaging around 1.50 billion metric tons, it's possible that pricing will also be favorable. But that does remain to be seen and will be based on production trends across the globe like in the aforementioned places and on consumption patterns.

On the company specific side, it's important to note that there is an asset argument to be made. For instance, near the end of December of last year, the management team at Alico completed the sale of its remaining 17,229 acres of the Alico Ranch to the State of Florida in exchange for $77.6 million. That brings total sales since 2018 for the company up to about 69,000 acres for a combined $226 million. Despite this, the company still has about 48,949 acres dedicated to citrus growth, followed by another 5,625 acres dedicated to non-citrus offerings. Management even has their own estimate of the value of these properties, with an enterprise value expected of between $417 million and $520 million.

Alico

I would argue that if demand cannot rise enough to allow operations to be profitable, then land doesn't mean much. But again, we are dealing with a rather irregular window of time caused by inclement weather. If we assume that management's own estimates are accurate, then the enterprise value for the company of between $417 million and $520 million would be well above the $334.2 million that the company is trading for today. Its market capitalization, meanwhile, is $228.5 million. That stacks up against the $342 million to $440 million that management previous estimated. At the midpoint, this would translate to upside for shareholders of 71.1% if we use the market capitalization approach. Using the midpoint for the enterprise value approach, meanwhile, upside would be slightly lower at 58.8%.

Takeaway

At this point in time, Alico is not doing particularly well. But we need to be cognizant to the fact that this is truly a temporary thing. Eventually, likely for the current growing season, industry conditions will pass. What is left is a company with significant acreage, making it the largest dedicated orange grower in the nation. Add on top of this the value of its acreage as estimated by management, and I believe that the ‘hold’ rating I assigned the stock previously still makes sense.