Methanex: New G3 Project, Natural Gas Supply Agreement Highlight Positive Outlook

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) delivered EPS better than expected in the last quarter, and the expectations for 2024 increased significantly. I believe that the new capacity coming from the new G3 project, the new two-year supply agreement recently announced, and the repairs announced have all contributed to the recent optimism in the market. In addition, the total amount of cash in hand and the recent leverage decrease could bring EV/FCF enhancement. There are obvious risks related to the international regulation of methanol markets or the total amount of debt. With that, I believe that MEOH does look cheap at 4.6x cash flow and 8x EBITDA.

Methanex Corporation

According to the last 40-F, Methanex Corporation appears to be the methanol supply company with the greatest presence in international markets, reaching the Asian, North American, South American, and European markets.

Its product is present in a large number of chemical derivatives and other products that are used daily. In addition, its great power in the development of clean energy has been demonstrated, which also offers a positive forecast in its trading capacity and price, being a commodity. The company currently has manufacturing plants in New Zealand, Egypt, Trinidad, Chile, Canada, and the United States.

Source: 6-k

Furthermore, due to its size, the company has certain competitive advantages, such as having its own maritime transport network for its product and permanently maintaining investment in its productive capacities, such as the development of a third construction plant in Geismar, Louisiana.

Besides, in my view, it is necessary to know that 50% of the demand for methanol globally is subject to the development of chemical products, 30% is oriented towards its purchase for combustion in the generation of different types of energy, and 15%, to a lesser extent, is destined for conversion into olefins.

By distributing its businesses in relation to different continental markets in which it participates, Methanex's production and administration are handled by a single operating segment. As mentioned, the production of methanol is provided in the facilities in the countries mentioned above, which allows the company to have an outlet close to the different markets internationally. However, at some of these locations, the company has more than one plant in operation. In the future, the demand for methanol, which has decreased for some of its applications in recent years, is expected to grow by at least 7% with regard to its use for conversion into olefins and another 3% for its application in clean energy.

Also within this segment is the subsidiary Methanex Waterfront Shipping, which specializes in the transportation of methanol on maritime routes, where the company has a majority interest and is, in turn, the largest global operator in this regard. The Methanex network is internationally completed with a large number of offices that are mainly concentrated in the Asian markets, particularly in China, where the largest amount of production and demand for this commodity in the world comes from.

Given the recent earnings and expectations for the next quarter, I believe that Methanex Corporation is worth having a look at. EPS and quarterly revenue were better than expected. GAAP EPS stood at $0.5, and quarterly revenue was close to $922 million. In addition, in the last 90 days, analysts out there increased their quarterly EPS expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I also believe that expectations from other market analysts are quite reasonable. Market expectations include net sales growth, EBITDA growth, and FCF growth. 2025 net sales are expected to be about $4008 million, with 2025 EBITDA of about $948 million, 2025 EBIT close to $761 million, and 2025 free cash flow of about $526 million.

Source: Market Screener

Balance Sheet: Significant Decline In Net Leverage

As of December 31, 2023, Methanex Corporation reported cash and cash equivalents worth $458 million, trade and other receivables of about $533 million, and inventories close to $426 million. Current assets/current liabilities ratio stands at more than 1x, so I believe that liquidity is not an issue for Methanex Corporation.

Additionally, with prepaid expenses of worth $58 million, the largest asset is represented by property, plant, and equipment worth $4411 million. Total assets/total liabilities ratio is also larger than 1x, hence I believe that the balance sheet appears quite stable.

Source: 6-k

Methanex Corporation finances its property and equipment thanks to accounts payable, and also reports a significant amount of debt. Right now, the net debt/EBITDA ratio stands at close to 2.7x, which is not small. With that, the ratio declined in the last two years. I believe that a further decrease in leverage would most likely lead to enhancements in the EV/FCF or EV/EBITDA levels.

Source: Ycharts

In particular, trade, other payables, and accrued liabilities stand at $771 million, with current maturities on long-term debt of close to $314 million, current maturities on lease obligations worth $120 million, and current maturities on other long-term liabilities of about $94 million. Finally, with long-term debt of close to $1827 million and lease obligations worth $751 million, other long-term liabilities stood at $154 million.

Source: 6-k

New G3 Project to Boost Production Capacity

According to the last 40-F, one of the company's objectives is to continue expanding its productive capacities in order to gain greater positioning in the markets in which it is already the leader. In this sense, the company's great commitment is the development of the G3 project, which includes the construction of a third production plant at its facilities in the United States. In this regard, it is worth having a look at the expectations for 2024.

The plant is expected to ramp up to full rates over the month of February 2024. Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Website

Production Issues In Egypt Now Resolved

I think that from February 2024, Methanex could bring increases in production thanks to the repairs announced for the first half of February. As a result, production increases, revenue increases, and FCF could enhance the valuation of Methanex Corporation.

Production was lower in Egypt due an unplanned outage in mid-October caused by a mechanical failure in the synthesis gas compressor. The unit was removed from service and repaired on an expedited schedule at the manufacturer overseas. The repairs were completed and the unit has now arrived back on site and we expect to be able to start up the plant in the first half of February. Source: 6-k

Argentina Infra Investment To Improve Production Capacity and FCF Growth

Natural gas infrastructure investments in Argentina may bring beneficial news in the coming years about production capacity and FCF growth. In this regard, the following lines were offered, but I believe that more news about the relationships with natural gas suppliers could arrive in 2024.

Natural gas development and related infrastructure investments in Argentina continue to progress and we are working with our natural gas suppliers on extending the period of full gas availability to our plants. Source: 6-k

The New Two-year Natural Gas Supply Agreement

Finally, I noted the new agreement in Trinidad and Tobago, which could bring up to 875,000 tonnes per year capacity from September 2024. As a result, I believe that we may see increases in capacity, and other investors could increase their production expectations.

In October, Methanex signed a two-year natural gas supply agreement with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago for its currently idled, wholly owned, Titan methanol plant (875,000 tonnes per year capacity) to restart operations in September 2024. Source: 6-k

My Valuation Based On Previous Assumptions

Competitors report a WACC between 6% and 12%, but the median stands at close to 9%. Given these figures, I assumed a cost of capital of close to 7%, which I believe is realistic.

Source: GuruFocus

The sector median EV/EBITDA is close to 9x, and the price/cash flow stands at about 8x. Methanex currently trades a bit lower than these multiples, so I assumed an EV/EBITDA of about 8x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

My forecasts include 2031 net sales of about $5.023 billion, 2031 EBITDA of close to $898 million, and 2031 EBIT of $626 million. In addition, I included a 2031 net income of close to $393 million, with a free cash flow of about $415 million.

Source: Author's Work

In the last six years, Methanex Corporation reported FCF between $100 million and $750 million, so I think that my FCF expectations appear conservative.

Source: Ycharts

With the previous assumptions, total enterprise value would stand at close to $6.9 billion. If we add cash and subtract debt, the implied equity valuation stands at close to $4.3 billion, and the forecast price stands at close to $64.6.

Source: Author's Work

Source: Author's Work

International Competitors

Due to the difficulty of the manufacturing processes of this product, there are not too many manufacturers that exist internationally. Most of them are concentrated in China, where methanol is produced from the combustion of coal, and the regulations on environmental activity have not yet been developed as if they had occurred in Europe and the United States. In this context, the appearance of processing facilities at a global level is news, as was Sabalan in Iran or Liberty One Method in the United States.

Risks

Regarding the trading of methanol as a commodity, it must be taken into account that any variation in the prices of the raw material as well as the financial provisions of the internal order of the market can affect the profit margins of the company.

On the other hand, 50% of the demand for methanol is not given for use in chemical derivatives, and these types of processes naturally depend on regional economies. Therefore, an international economic crisis could drag demand into a sharp decrease. To this factor I would also add that the methanol market is being reoriented towards its use in olefins and clean energies. It is vitally important that the company has managed to adapt its current model to this context, and has established relationships with clients that participate in these sectors.

Ultimately, it is necessary to say that regulatory conditions in the short term could also mean complications for the company, especially in its use of coal combustion in some of its facilities distributed internationally.

Conclusion

Methanex Corporation delivered better-than-expected EPS and quarterly revenue, and analysts increased their expectations for the new quarter. In my view, the capacity increases expected from the new G3 project, the new two-year natural gas supply agreement recently announced, and the repairs announced in Egypt may explain some of the optimism about Methanex Corporation. In addition, the total amount of cash in hand and the recent decrease in net leverage/EBITDA could lead to an upside to the share price in the future. Yes, I do see risks from international regulation with respect to methanol markets and/or volatility in the price of natural gas, but Methanex looks undervalued to me overall.