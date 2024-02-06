Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
This Recession Indicator Means UTWO's Run May Be Over

Feb. 06, 2024 9:22 AM ETUS Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO)US10Y, US2Y
Summary

  • UTWO did what I aimed for when I made it a strong buy last October; it produced an annualized total return of over 8% with extremely low risk.
  • But there are other market areas more worthy of my attention, prompting me to lower UTWO to a hold.
  • The 10-2 yield curve spread is narrowing, and if it un-inverts, the recession chatter will get very loud, very soon.

Two year birthday. Number 2 flying foil balloon and confetti. Two-year anniversary background. 3D rendering

VPanteon/iStock via Getty Images

The bond market has needed a chiropractor for a long time. It has been "misaligned" versus its usual upward-sloping nature since July of 2022. And according to an indicator that is closely tracked on Wall Street, that means we should have

The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTWO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also own some 2-year US Treasury notes directly.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

