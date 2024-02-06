VPanteon/iStock via Getty Images

The bond market has needed a chiropractor for a long time. It has been "misaligned" versus its usual upward-sloping nature since July of 2022. And according to an indicator that is closely tracked on Wall Street, that means we should have a recession start by this coming July.

But employment is strong, inflation is moderating, and the stock market is at all-time highs. Those are the boiler plate "bull" arguments. The "bears" counter with the unsustainable credit card debt levels reached by US consumers, and the unsustainable budget deficits sustained by the US Congress. Oh, and it's an election year.

Frankly, none of that matters to me, and probably shouldn't to many investors. We cannot control what the market does, but we can control how we position for it. And back on October 1 of last year, I wrote an article that drew attention to a potentially rare opportunity to take some of the lowest-risk bonds or bond ETFs including US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) and not only make a nice income return, but maybe even some capital gains as well. That part of the bond market is noted for stability and more recently, some fairly high yields compared to the past 15 years. But not price appreciation.

That 1-2 punch: Yield plus price appreciation, from a rare source

As it turned out, UTWO and other short-to-intermediate-term US Treasury note ETFs did indeed deliver on that potential "1-2 punch" of yield and appreciation. Now, the capital gain part was modest, but that's about all it could be unless rates crashed back toward zero.

And while that could still happen, I am reporting that four months after that UTWO strong buy call, it is merely a nice hold to me now, in the traditional sense. That is I like the income, but the capital gains kicker to that yield is not quite as juicy-looking versus before. That has more to do with the bond market's indecision as anything else.

Above is the current situation as it pertains to the 10-2 spread. It stands at 33 basis points, which is just a stone's throw from re-inverting the yield curve. That might mean that 2-year rates and UTWO spike lower in yield and higher in price, but I'm not counting on that. I want to remain "in the game" for that scenario, but too many other things are competing for my attention and my assets, including the YARP stocks I've been writing about and a potential (emphasis on "potential") year 2000-like rip higher in a small number of Nasdaq 100 stocks.

Below is a chart of the US Treasury yield curve at three recent points in time. Blue is as of last Friday, red is four months ago and green is 12 months ago. What's happened? For 2-year rates, virtually nothing over the 12 months, but in the past four months they have dropped by more than 60 basis points. That drove the UTWO total return I was looking for.

Meanwhile, the very short end of the curve (T-bills) are still yielding a ton, but the critical 10-year part is at 4.0% versus 4.3% for the 2-year note. What happens next? I don't know, but in time I'd expect the 2-year yield to slide, not plunge lower. I just see too much of a tug of war in the bond market right now, and the Fed is just confusing everyone with their rhetoric.

The 10-year shows hints of kicking up just a bit, and so (just a guesstimate), I could see something like a 3.9% 2-year and a 4.0% 10-year, and bang! there's our reversal of the inversion. And the news headlines will be screaming "recession." This is why I'm glad I just let price guide and don't make a living forecasting rates and recessions!

UTWO: Owns 2-year US Treasury notes, did the job, but the "moment" may be over

UTWO delivered during the brief period I aimed to capitalize. That 2.83% return over four months is about an 8.5% annualized yield. Not bad for 2-year US Treasuries! But the key part is that purple line, which shows that UTWO gained 1.2% during the 4-month period. That may not sound like much, but that's like the S&P 500 gaining 30% in four months. That is, it happens but rarely.

So, the UTWO window of opportunity, while still open, is something I'm less enthusiastic about. I continue to maintain a 2-year US Treasury position, though mostly through actual bonds. I still hold a modest UTWO position, but as noted above, it is more a hold than a strong buy now. It was worth the shot, and the results certainly produced some alpha over T-bills alone, but it is time to make room for other, more interesting reward/risk tradeoffs in my portfolio.