Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canopy Growth: Reiterate Strong Sell, Dilutive Offering Likely First Of Many To Come

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Canopy Growth stock has fallen recently due to a dilutive secondary offering and ongoing financial troubles.
  • With $411 million in net debt, I expect more dilution to come moving forward.
  • Investors may be betting on a federal rescheduling of cannabis, but that is unlikely to benefit the company.
  • I reiterate my strong sell rating for CGC stock due to the myriad of negative fundamental factors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Best Of Breed Growth Stocks. Learn More »

Marijuana cannabis leaf against the backdrop of the setting sun

Yarygin

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has seen its stock plunge amidst a dilutive secondary offering as well as ongoing financial troubles. But with prospects of a federal rescheduling on the horizon, has the stock finally fallen too far? I

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
32.04K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRNOF, GTBIF, TCNNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
06 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.52K)
Strong sell? Big call! I concur still!!!

There is always a chance down the road that Constellation buys this company. Right now, the plan that it is pursuing to become an American cannabis company via pending acquisitions yet remain listed on the NASDAQ keeps this from happening, in my view. Constellation really blew it badly so far!
F
FirstToThird
06 Feb. 2024
Comments (447)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA STZ paid $4B for this hyped commodity company worth $400M. Not the best ROI after 5 years lol
colorado buff profile picture
colorado buff
06 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.2K)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA constellation should have put in better controls on the spending. Linton spent like a drunken sailor, but Klein who was constellations pick didn’t do better
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CGC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGC
--
WEED:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.