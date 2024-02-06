EasyTimer/iStock via Getty Images

Note: We have used Barrick to represent Barrick Gold throughout the article and any other reference to the word "Gold" is a reference to the commodity. This is necessary to point out as Barrick has GOLD as its stock symbol.

On our last update on Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), we suggested that there were several factors lining up for a nice rally. If those played out as expected, you could see a solid rally. We also added that the longer term fundamentals for Barrick were poor and likely to make you very little over the long term. That was best summarized in our conclusion.

Gold miners in general and Barrick in particular, remain poor ways to leverage that thesis. If you really have to wade here, then consider the royalty plays like Royal Gold (RGLD) which actually do create long-term value for shareholders. Buy for a trade and then hit the fade.

The Barnburner OF A Rally

Barrick and Royal Gold investors had a lot to celebrate over the next few weeks. At one point, Barrick was up over 30% since our last article. A lot of those gains have now been given back, but both sit comfortably over the October lows.

If you bought for a trade and then sold, you did well. We now give you reasons why we would prefer to only buy lower far lower.

1) Barrick's Production Issues Surface Again

A key reason we don't like the fundamentals for Barrick, is the constantly falling production.

Its full year gold output fell 2.1% from 2022 to just a shade over 4.0 million ounces of gold production. With all the change in guidance over time, it is sometimes easy to forget just where we came from. But Barrick's 2022 presentation helps with this.

Barrick Q4-2022 Presentation

That was the range with the midpoint of 4.4 million ounces. We came 350,000 ounces below that. Full year copper production also fell but managed to hit the low end of that guidance by delivering 420 million pounds. This is a long running saga which the bulls tend to ignore. Whatever evidence is thrown at them gets met with something about "greatest CEO stolen from Randgold", or "they have been deleveraging".

But the charts, just like Shakira's hips, don't lie. This is the production trend and you can add 4.050 to the right hand side for 2023.

Statista

The little bump there is from buying Randgold. That bump last two years and Barrick blew through that extra production base. Statista does not have Barrick's shares outstanding, so we used Y-Charts, but we tried to align it in a way that reflects the period above. See if you can catch a hint about what we are saying.

So Barrick is in essence, producing half as much Gold ounces with a doubled share count.

2) Valuation

Whatever bull case you come up with, you have to adjust for the production declines and share count increases. None of that "low P/E" or "high free cash flow yield" will work in isolation, when the production continues to decline. There is the other part to the equation, which is the cash costs and those keep rising as well.

Compared to Q3, Q4 gold cost of sales per ounce2 is expected to be 6% to 8% higher, total cash costs per ounce3 are expected to be 7% to 9% higher and all-in sustaining costs per ounce3 are expected to be 8% to 10% higher than the prior quarter. Preliminary Q4 copper production was in line with Q3, with consistent production across all three sites. Compared to Q3, Q4 copper cost of sales per pound2 is expected to be 8% to 10% higher, C1 cash costs per pound3 are expected to be 5% to 7% higher and all-in sustaining costs per pound3 is expected to be 2% to 4% lower, principally on the back of lower capitalized waste stripping at Lumwana.

Source: Barrick Q4-2023 Press Release

Barrick's 2024 guidance and actual performance here will be key as you can see a huge compression in cash flow when your production drops 5%-8% and your cash costs move up at the same rate. Earnings per share also paint a dire picture and Barrick is not remotely cheap at 15X estimated earnings.

Seeking Alpha

Even those earnings estimates are rely on around $2,000 Gold/ounce. Any move lower likely compresses those earnings rather quickly.

Verdict

We are negative on Gold for the medium term and think that the very high real rates will weigh on the precious metal. We are also bullish on the US Dollar and that means that the precious metal will at least struggle in US Dollar terms. So we see a margin compression for Barrick, just as it gets into dealing with its production issues. The place to buy Barrick for a trade is always when it is really oversold and its relative position to the 200 day moving average helps. That is also what got us to suggest the long side trade in late 2023.

At present, we don't have good a setup. We would look for a minimum of this ratio hitting 0.8X, although in a severe bear market, this could go far lower.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.