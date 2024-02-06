Fly View Productions

My initial coverage of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL), now a $1 billion market cap clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, rated it a Strong Buy for numerous positive catalysts for 2023. Investors who heeded this tip were rewarded, as the stock has skyrocketed nearly 150% to a 52-week high of $7.45 since publication. Shares have dipped about 20% after the FDA required black box warnings (“BBW”) for certain cell therapies to reflect a risk of T-cell malignancies. Most of Autolus’ pipeline is directed against the referenced B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) or CD19 targets (Figure 1). While it is bad news, these cancer risks have been known for some time, and the BBWs may have minimal impact on clinical practice. The pullback may present entry points; AUTL remains attractive due to a therapy that could be on the market late this year.

Figure 1. Autolus Pipeline

Autolus

obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel)

Autolus’ lead product candidate is a CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy (CAR-T). The Biologics License Application (BLA) in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) adult B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) was accepted by the FDA late last month and a standard Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 16, 2024 was set. Importantly, an advisory committee meeting wasn’t deemed necessary by the Agency. The BLA is supported by the Pivotal Phase 2 FELIX study, with latest data presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Hematology Meeting ("ASH") last December.

In the oral ASH presentation, obe-cel achieved a 78% rate of complete response (“CR”) or CR with incomplete hematological recovery (“Cri”) in 127 patients. This marks an improvement over June’s topline results of 76% CR/CRi in 94 patients. The eyeball test puts its efficacy as comparable to Novartis’ (NVS) KYMRIAH and Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) TECARTUS, as detailed in the previous article. Safety-wise, obe-cel has a much lower incidence of neurologic toxicities and the fatal or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome (“CRS”), for which TECARTUS carries Black Box Warnings.

TECARTUS is ahead of KYMRIAH in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines, as KYMRIAH is limited to patients <26 years and requires failing 2 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). But the duo are behind TKIs, Pfizer’s (PFE) antibody-drug conjugate BESPONSA and Amgen’s (AMGN) BLINCYTO, which I covered in 2016. FELIX was aimed at the same demographic as TECARTUS, so obe-cel ceiling looks to be best-in-class.

Autolus aims to file for an Obe-cel Marketing Authorization Application ("MAA") to the EMA in the first half 2024. In addition, refractory systemic lupus erythematosus ("SLE") being added as a new target for obe-cel. A Phase 1 study is expected to initiate in early 2024, with initial clinical data expected in late 2024.

Other Developments

Also meriting an oral presentation at ASH was the Phase I Modular CAR T (MCARTY) R/R multiple myeloma ("MM") trial of AUTO8. As of data cut-off date November 13, 2023, 11 patients had been infused with either BCMA CAR at 50 million (n=3) or 150 million (n=3) CAR-positive T cells, or AUTO8 at 50 million (n=3) or 150 million (n=2). At a median follow-up of 6 months, there was a 100% response rate (ORR), with no cases of immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) or Grade 3 or higher CRS observed. Total planned enrollment is 24.

AUTO8 is being developed as a next-generation autologous CAR T therapy dual targeting BCMA and CD19 and could compete with Bristol-Myers Squibb’ (BMY) ABECMA and Johnson and Johnson’s (JNJ) CARVYKTI. The latter two are approved autologous BCMA CAR-Ts. ABECMA was tested across a dose range of 150-518 million cells, although the marketed product carries 300-460 million cells. At this recommended dose, ABECMA achieved 72% ORR in 100 patients, but only 28% sCRs, while overall, CRS ≥ Gr 3 occurred in 12 out of 127 (9%) of subjects.

On the other hand, CARVYKTI’s recommended dose range is 0.5-1.0×106 cells per kg of body weight to a maximum of 100 million cells per single-dose infusion. In 97 patients, CARVYKTI achieved 97% ORR, including 78% sCRs. There are no head-to-head trials between the CAR-Ts, and despite the apparent clinical differences and new BBWs, CAR-Ts remain NCCN’s preferred MM regimens, listed first ahead of the bispecific antibodies: Pfizer’s ELREXFIO and JNJ’s TALVEY and TECVAYLI. In future readouts, AUTO8 has to continuously show deep responses, and longer-term persistence of CAR T cells for differentiation in a crowded field.

Among the new pipeline developments was the Clinical Trial Application approved for the AUTO6NG Phase 1 MAGNETO study in UK children with r/r neuroblastoma. The AUTO6NG CAR targets GD2 on neuroblastoma cells. University College London plans to enroll 12 at their site. The study start was pushed back to last month.

Autolus greatly strengthened their leadership. Most recently, it appointed of Robert W. Azelby to its Board of Directors in January and Dr. Elisabeth Leiderman in December. Azelby held C-level positions at two biotechs good enough to be acquired. In 2023, Rob Dolski, who sold Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), became Chief Financial Officer on August 7. Finally, gaining Senior Vice President positions were Veronica Hersberger and Miranda Neville. Dr. Hersberger development oncology programs at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), while Neville ran the project that became the 70,000 square foot Nucleus site with a capacity to produce 2,000 batches per annum (700 immediately), which the company estimates to be sufficient to meet US and EU ALL demand. Neville also previously led the Benlysta program through the BLA process to it becoming the first and only FDA-approved treatment for both SLE and lupus nephritis.

Financials

The cash position decreased to $307.8 million at June 30, then to $256.4 million at September 30, 2023, as research & development and general & administrative expenses stayed at the mid $30-million and ~$10 million range, respectively. Again, net losses in the $40-50 million range, offset by the $30 million obe-cel milestone payment from Blackstone, puts the runway into early 2025. This is enough time to observe if the BBWs eat into TECARTUS revenues.

Risks

As a biotech with no products and income, Autolus is risky, even with many stock market indices at all-time highs. As before, the FDA could reject Autolus’ first BLA for various reasons. Problems with the BLA or launch could result in Autolus needing to secure more financing, which can potentially be dilutive. Even with obe-cel appearing safer than its peers, it may be adversely associated with the BBW. Despite experts pointing out the low incidence of secondary T-cell cancers from CAR-T, the theoretical possibility remains. All told, the chances of obe-cel approval and revenue generation are likely unaffected in r/r B-ALL. Other analysts such as Galzus Research and Avisol Capital Partners also realize this. Compared to other modalities, the BBWs may only matter if obe-cel is studied vs. standard of care in earlier B-ALL settings or other indications, which will be years down the road, if ever.

Conclusion

Autolus’ next catalysts this quarter are the start of the MAGNETO and SLE trials, and Q4 earnings. None of these are earth-shattering. Completing the MAA on time in H1 would be good. All told, the PDUFA date and likely approval, additional leadership, and potential to carry over the company’s ALL infrastructure to quickly support the SLE indication to market almost assures that shares will keep its value for the year. The factors discussed above make AUTL an auto Buy by my usual standards, i.e., I’m confident the stock will climb at least 13% in the coming months, which is what the average that Seeking Alpha’s quant system Strong Buys outperform the S&P in a year.