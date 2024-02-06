d3sign/Moment via Getty Images

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:NTSX) has been getting some good buzz over the last several months as an active core allocation product that blends stocks with Treasuries. It's not a 60/40 portfolio but does appeal to some of the same audience. NTSX seeks to achieve total returns by investing primarily in large-capitalization U.S. equity securities and U.S. Treasury futures contracts. Established in 2018, NTSX implements an active management strategy, heavily relying on quantitative models. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.20%, which is considered relatively low, making it a cost-effective choice for investors.

Understanding NTSX Holdings

NTSX's portfolio primarily comprises two major asset classes: U.S. equities and U.S. Treasury futures. The equity portion of the fund is invested in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies, while the fixed income portion is attained through investment in laddered U.S. Treasury futures contracts. I mention this isn't a typical 60/40 framework because most asset allocation blended funds that have bonds invest in corporate credit, whereas this is just using Treasuries.

The fund's equity allocation is distributed among the 500 largest companies in the U.S. by market capitalization. Among the top holdings are well-known tech giants like Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. These companies have a significant impact on the fund's performance due to their large weight in the portfolio.

On the fixed income side, the fund uses derivatives, specifically futures contracts, to gain exposure to U.S. Treasuries with maturities ranging from 2 to 30 years. This strategic use of derivatives allows the fund to attain a leverage ratio of 1.5x, meaning it provides exposure to $150 worth of assets for every $100 invested. That makes this a 90/60 fund in compositions.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The fund's equity holdings are distributed across various sectors, reflecting the diverse nature of the U.S. economy. The largest sector allocations are in Technology, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary sectors. These sectors house some of the most influential companies in the global economy, contributing significantly to the fund's performance.

The remaining portion of the fund is invested in short-term fixed income securities and Treasury futures contracts. The futures contracts allow the fund to achieve a 60% exposure to the bond market, enhancing its capital efficiency.

NTSX vs. Similar ETFs

When considering an investment in NTSX, it's helpful to compare it against similar ETFs. One such fund is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), a popular ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index. While SPY is a pure equity fund, NTSX offers a balanced approach with exposure to both equities and Treasury futures.

The key differentiator for NTSX is its leveraged strategy, which aims to enhance total returns while helping to dampen volatility. This strategy can be beneficial during periods of market instability. However, it's important to note that leverage also introduces additional risks, as it can amplify losses during market downturns. Furthermore, the fund relies on the idea that Treasuries serve as a risk-off hedge against equity volatility - something we haven't seen in several years.

stockcharts.com

The Pros and Cons of NTSX

Like any investment, NTSX comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Pros:

Diversified exposure: NTSX offers exposure to both equities and Treasury futures, providing a balanced investment approach. Capital efficiency: The use of leverage in its strategy allows NTSX to boost capital efficiency, potentially enhancing returns. Risk management: Investing in both equities and treasuries can help reduce portfolio risk and volatility.

Cons:

Leverage risks: While leverage can enhance returns, it can also amplify losses. Dependence on models: The fund's strategy is heavily dependent on quantitative models, which may not always perform as intended. Potential underperformance during inflation: The fund can underperform during periods of high and rising inflation, as it has a significant bond allocation.

To Invest or Not to Invest?

The decision to invest in NTSX should be based on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. The fund's diversified exposure to equities and treasuries, combined with its leveraged strategy, can make it an attractive choice for investors seeking enhanced returns with moderate risk.

However, it's crucial to consider the risks associated with leverage and the possibility of underperformance during periods of rising inflation. Additionally, the fund's dependence on quantitative models could be a concern if these models do not perform as expected. In summary, NTSX is a well-constructed blend of risk-on/equities and risk-off/Treasuries using leverage, and I suspect this type of portfolio likely does do well in the coming years as more traditional stock/bond/volatility dynamics return.