SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) soared 19% yesterday after the software analytics company delivered an impressive earnings sheet for the fourth fiscal quarter that showed continual revenue momentum and soaring profitability. While Palantir met earnings expectations, the firm achieved its fifth straight quarter of GAAP profitability and benefits from surging AI demand for its artificial intelligence solutions. Palantir was also able to add a ton of new customers to its business, especially in U.S. commercial, which is a trend that shows growing product strength.

The key takeaway for investors is that Palantir is seeing a massive acceleration of its revenue growth in U.S. commercial, driven chiefly by product adoption of AIP, Palantir's platform that includes AI capabilities into its software service offering. Because of the much stronger than expected momentum in commercial, I am upgrading shares of Palantir to buy!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated Palantir a hold after the company reported third-quarter earnings, chiefly due to valuation considerations (Palantir was valued at 15.6X revenues in November). What I didn't expect was the strength of demand for Palantir's AI offering, especially in the commercial business. Given the massively improved revenue trajectory in U.S. commercial and soaring operating income and margins, a rating upgrade seems justifiable.

Palantir's Q4 '23 met expectations

Palantir earned $0.08 per-share on an adjusted level which met expectations. Revenues came in at $608.4M versus $602.8M expected, so the company did deliver a small top line estimate out-performance.

Accelerating top line and account acquisition growth due to AIP product adoption

Palantir provides software and analytics services through its Foundry platforms that are available to both government and business customers. These Foundry platforms help companies aggregate, centralize and analyze data that allows for better and more efficient decision-making. In the last year, Palantir has seen surging demand for its AI products, which are aggregated in AIP, Palantir's artificial intelligence platform. This demand specifically relates to growing interest in large language models which allow companies to improve their predictive analytics capabilities.

Palantir's revenues in the fourth-quarter grew 20% year over year to $608.4M, but this growth was chiefly due to one segment: U.S. commercial... which crushed it in the fourth-quarter due to accelerating demand for AI solutions that can help companies achieve massive efficiency gains. Palantir's net income also soared, by a factor of more than 3X relative to Q4 '23, to $93.4M. On a full-year basis, Palantir saw a net income swing of $583.5M.

Palantir

Palantir's commercial revenue momentum is much better than I expected and it goes back to a stronger demand situation for AI products... which I clearly underestimated. Palantir's commercial revenues soared 32% Y/Y in the fourth-quarter to $284M compared to just 11% top line growth for government revenues which reached $324M. However, the U.S. commercial business is really crushed it with 70% year over year revenue growth in Q4 '23. This segment did $131M in revenues in the December quarter and now accounts for 22% of all consolidated revenues. Last year, the percentage was just 15%.

This growth has been driven by two factors: 1. AIP product adoption (as discussed), and 2. Accelerating net customer acquisition.

Palantir added 44 new customers to its client portfolio in the fourth-quarter, but this growth was almost completely attributable to U.S. commercial. The commercial business added 45 customers to its client book, 40 of which were signed on in the U.S. commercial segment. The rate of acquisition is also accelerating, which I relate to Palantir's growing product strength: Palantir's U.S. commercial customer accounts grew 22%, showing a massive 10 PP account growth acceleration Q/Q.

Palantir

The longer term outlook favors Palantir's core service offering AIP immensely as well. According to Precedence Research, the artificial intelligence market is set to grow exponentially in the next decade, creating sustained and favorable revenue, operating income and cash flow tailwinds for Palantir. The AI market size is set to grow to $2.6T by the end of FY 2032, implying an annual average growth rate of 19%.

Precedence Research

Strong monetization and operating income growth

Palantir achieved its fifth straight quarter of positive GAAP income which already was a game-changer for the company last year as many naysayers said that this was an impossible milestone in the short term. Due to the growing scale of Palantir, stronger product offering with regard to AIP and accelerating account acquisition, the software analytics company has seen a massive upsurge in its operating income, leading to improved profitability as well as higher operating income margins. Palantir's operating income margin soared to 34% in Q4'23 and saw sequential margin growth every single quarter in FY 2023.

Palantir

Palantir's valuation

Many readers that are familiar with Palantir's service offering and business momentum likely have a positive opinion about the company. Those that don't usually cite Palantir's valuation as a reason to avoid the software analytics company. However, in the context of double-digit expected top line growth in the next couple of years, I believe an argument could be made that Palantir is not that overvalued.

Palantir is expected to see 20% and 21% top line growth in FY 2024 and FY 2024, based off of consensus estimates, but I believe these estimates could actually be on the low side if Palantir continues to execute well and drives AIP product adoption going forward. To value Palantir, I am using a P/S ratio because the software analytics company only just achieved its first year of GAAP profitability, so I believe an earnings-based metric would not make much sense.

Palantir's revenues, however, are on an upswing and more easily predictable. Currently, shares of Palantir are trading at 11.3X forward revenues which is a high multiplier, but software/analytics/cloud companies with double-digit top line growth prospects in the foreseeable future are rarely cheap. Palantir's 3-year average P/S ratio is also higher than the current P/S ratio, it stands at 14.2X, so investors do get a discount of about 20% relative to Palantir's 3-year P/S valuation average.

Fast-growing cloud and cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike (CRWD) or Datadog (DDOG) are all priced at double-digit P/S ratios and are also expected to achieve double-digit top line growth rates in the next several years. I believe Palantir could trade at 14-15X revenues based off of its strong revenue growth potential, in-line with both its 1-year and 3-year P/S averages, which would give the company a fair value somewhere around $24-26. This is a dynamic number, of course, and may change going forward based off of Palantir's top line acceleration.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Palantir

The biggest commercial risk that I see for Palantir continues to relate to the speed of its top line growth. Palantir is a growth stock and has managed to grow its way to GAAP profitability which has lowered the investment risk here, in my opinion. The company, however, is set to be much more dependent on the U.S. commercial business going forward which may prove to be more volatile relative to the predictable government enterprise. What would change my mind about Palantir is if the company saw a decline in its operating income margins, lost its operating income momentum and suffered a decline in its net customer acquisition rate in U.S. commercial.

Final thoughts

No matter which metric you look at, operating income margins, revenue growth, customer acquisition, Palantir is crushing it. The company delivered a very decent earnings sheet for its fourth-quarter yesterday, causing the software analytics companies' shares to soar 19%. While Palantir saw a very solid number of net new account additions in the fourth-quarter, the real take-away was the upsurge in U.S. commercial revenues due to AIP adoption.

I believe the outlook for this segment given the growing demand for large language models across industries, especially in the context of a strong U.S. economy, is very positive. While I don't believe Palantir Technologies Inc. shares are that much undervalued, the company's momentum and lower P/S ratio relative to November justify a rating upgrade to buy!