MoneyShow's Best Investment Ideas For 2024: Part 9

United Rentals

By John Eade, President of Argus Research

United Rentals (URI) shares have consistently outperformed the market and the Industrial sector over trailing 3-month, 1-year, and five-year periods. We expect this trend to continue.

United Rentals is the largest rental equipment company in the world. We are comfortable with this well-managed company’s ability to navigate the high-inflation economic environment, as well as with its adoption of new technology that will help it to grow in a post-COVID world.

Management has a clear strategy to compound shareholder value by balancing growth, margins, returns, free cash flow, and prudent capital allocation. The company is well-positioned for strong multi-year demand from public and private investment in infrastructure and industrial manufacturing.

In a sign of confidence for the future, the board instituted a quarterly dividend in 2023. The company also has a share buyback program.

Verizon Communications

By John Gardner, Founder and Principal of Blackhawk Wealth Advisors’ Market Insights

Verizon Communications (VZ) is a telecom giant with a stock that often attracts income-oriented investors, thanks to its dividend. Going back 10 years, the company’s stock has given investors a 22.2% raise, as its dividend increased from $2.14 per share per year in 2014 to $2.64 in 2023.

Verizon’s recent dividend yield was 7%. For perspective, that is significantly higher than the recent yield of 1.5% for the S&P 500.

Verizon’s dividend yield is also higher than the company’s 10-year bond (maturing 5/9/2033), which currently yields 5.17%. Verizon has paid out a dividend every year since 1984. Over that 39-year period, Verizon’s dividend has increased from $0.80 to $2.64.

Here’s another noteworthy fact for this income generator: Over the last 10 years, Verizon has paid investors $24.07 per share in dividends. Its stock price was about $30 per share in January 2014. So, investors have nearly received their initial investment back (80%) in stock dividends.

An income-oriented investor should always make a diligent choice between stocks for dividends versus bonds for interest. This is only if corporate investment securities are suitable. In the case of Verizon, an income investor will likely gain a significantly higher total return from the company’s stock over its bonds.

Not only is the current stock dividend higher than the current bond interest (considering the current 10-year Verizon bond), but the stock also has price appreciation potential the bond does not have (if held to maturity).

The company’s recent earnings topped Wall Street estimates. Wireless subscriber additions topped expectations. Verizon is focusing on generating growth in service revenue, free cash flow, and earnings.

The company’s consumer wireless business has yet to get a material revenue lift from 5G smartphone users, but that is likely to occur. Verizon added 384,000 5G broadband subscribers, about the same as in the June quarter.

Verizon’s 5G network now is available to 200 million people in the US and is growing. It expects 5G business services using private network links to gain momentum in 2024. And, of course, there’s AI. Verizon says it plans to use artificial intelligence technology to improve customer service and lower operating expenses. This income stock offers potential growth, too.

V.F. Corp.

By Tom Hayes, Editor of Hedge Fund Tips

Shares of V.F. Corp. (VFC) fell 85% from their pre-pandemic levels. But the producer of apparel and footwear under the North Face, Vans, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies brands is taking several steps that should help it turn things around.

Think about this: Bracken Darrell is the new CEO. He took over Logitech in 2013 when it was down 82%. Then the stock went from $5 to $133 over next eight years (a 26-bagger). A $5M investment would become $133M. He is a turnaround specialist.

Darrell booked a “kitchen sink” Q2. The idea? Take all the losses at once, release all the bad news, cut the dividend, and lower expectations so that everything moving forward is good news. The company actually beat on the top line and came within shooting distance on the bottom line, while cutting the dividend 70% and pulling guidance.

As for results, North Face sales were recently up 19% year-over-year. International sales overall were up 10%, with China up 8%. Vans sales dropped 21%, but the company has a new Vans president. VFC is also using its successful EU platform for US business. Plus, it’s deleveraging by cutting costs and selling its “packs” business (Eastpak, JanSport, Kipling).

Viking Therapeutics

By John McCamant, Editor of The Medical Technology Stock Letter

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) is developing VK2735, a GLP-1/GIP dual agonist, for treatment of obesity. VK2735 is in Phase II as a weekly subQ injection and Phase I as an oral form with new proof-of-concept data expected in 1Q 2024.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF) is buying a VKTX competitor, privately held Carmot Therapeutics, for $2.7 billion in cash and up to $400 million in potential milestone payments. Carmot’s pipeline includes CT-388, a sub-q dual GLP-1/ GIP agonist for obesity.

VK2735 has a very competitive efficacy/safety profile compared with CT-388, and also includes an oral formulation. Next up are the two catalysts for VKTX in 1H24, with data from the Phase II VENTURE study of subQ ‘2735 in obese patients in 1H24 as well as data from the oral formulation of ‘2735 in 1Q24.

We continue to believe the weight loss profile for ‘2735 will get better with further follow-up and look forward to data from the Phase II VENTURE study in 1H24 and data from the Phase I oral formulation study of ‘2735 in 1Q24. In our view, VKTX is still significantly undervalued and could easily be worth more than the $2.7 billion Roche just paid for Carmot.

The potential impact of anti-obesity medicines (AOMs) on conditions and indications goes way beyond overweight/ obesity, too. Patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic kidney disease (CKD), heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), peripheral arterial disease (PAD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), osteoarthritis (OA), and even Alzheimer’s disease (AD) will all benefit from weight loss. In our view, obesity is over a $100 billion opportunity and VK2735 has a shot on goal at being best-in-class.

Vizsla Silver

By Brien Lundin, Editor of Gold Newsletter

Vizsla Silver (VZLA), as the name implies, is a silver exploration company. But don’t make the mistake of thinking this is any ordinary silver play. The company is steadily building a world-class silver resource in terms of not only size but grade.

Vizsla’s 100%-owned Panuco project, located in Sinaloa, Mexico, spans 9,500 hectares and includes 35 kilometers of past workings. Although still a relatively young company, it is pursuing aggressive efforts utilizing as many as eight drill rigs and has already completed over 250,000 meters of drilling.

The result is 104.7 million ounces of indicated silver-equivalent resource (at an average silver-equivalent grade of 437 g/t), plus another 114.1 million ounces of inferred silver-equivalent resource (at an average silver-equivalent grade of 491 g/t).

In short, the resource is large and high-grade. And even better: It’s poised to grow much larger, with those resources representing less than 10% of the known vein strike on the property (and with new veins still being discovered).

One of the recent discoveries is the Copala structure, a vein system so large and rich that it already contributes about half of the total Panuco indicated resource. The average grade of the silver drilled so far at Copala is over 500 g/t silverequivalent, and the resources are building so rapidly here because the average width of the veins is 10 meters.

So far, mineralization at Copala has been traced over 1.67 kilometers and 400 meters down dip, and remains open in all directions. What’s truly exciting from an exploration standpoint is the potential for more discoveries like Copala. While still expanding the known veins, Vizsla continues to aggressively explore for more, with three drill rigs devoted to the exploration effort.

The results being consistently achieved by the drills promise to deliver eye-popping numbers for the next resource estimate, expected in the first half of 2024. Not long after that, the company expects to produce a preliminary economic assessment. Considering the shallow, high-grade, and thick mineralization, the economics for Panuco should sing.

There’s a powerful argument for much higher gold prices over the coming months. Silver naturally leverages gold, silver equities leverage silver, and junior silver exploration companies provide even more leverage on top of all of that. Vizsla offers all of this, plus the relatively lower risk of a proven, large-scale silver resource.

And one gets all of that in a company that’s still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range. With appeal for both value investors and exploration speculators, Vizsla is a one-stop shop silver play.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

By Ben Reynolds, Editor of Sure Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is one of the largest pharmacies in the world. The company boasts more than 13,000 stores in the US, Europe, and Latin America. It also generates more than $130 billion in annual revenue, and has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. While the above statistics paint the picture of a "boring" mature dividend growth stock, Walgreens actually has exciting upside valuation potential.

That’s because its stock price has gone from a high of $97 in 2015 to around $21 in December 2023. In short, some good news for Walgreens could send the stock much higher.

There’s a reason Walgreens’ share price has declined significantly over the last eight years. The company has struggled to grow. Adjusted earnings per share peaked in its fiscal 2018 at $6.02. Adjusted earnings per share have declined since to $3.98 in fiscal 2023. And we expect adjusted earnings per share of $3.35 in fiscal 2024.

In addition to declining earnings, Walgreens has also faced scrutiny and litigation surrounding the opioid epidemic. This has certainly weighed on the share price as well.

All of the negativity surrounding Walgreens is what, paradoxically, makes it such an interesting investment today. We expect adjusted earnings per share of $3.35 in fiscal 2024. This more than covers the current $1.97 per share dividend.

And at recent share price levels, this dividend translates into a dividend yield of more than 9%. This extremely high dividend yield means investors get "paid to wait" for any sort of good news at Walgreens, which could materially increase the share price.

Walgreens recently traded for a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 6.5 times expected fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share. If the company were to return to a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 10, that would imply more than 50% upside from recent prices.

One potential catalyst in place for Walgreens is the appointment of the company’s new CEO, Tim Wentworth. Mr. Wentworth became Walgreens’ CEO in October 2023. He was most recently the founding CEO of Evernorth, Cigna Group’s (CI) health services organization. He replaces Roz Brewer, who became Walgreens’ CEO in 2021 and stepped down after two disappointing years for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation

By Kelley Wright, Editor of Investment Quality Trends

Bank stocks, you may have noticed, weren’t exactly in favor in 2023. Which begs the question of why look at a bank at all? My answer is when a bank doesn’t act like a typical bank, but more like an asset allocator, which Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) is exceptionally good at.

WABC does make loans, sort of. Loans only make up 15% of earning assets, however, and only to borrowers that have pristine credit and can borrow from anywhere they choose. WABC’s preference is to gather deposits that they outsource and diversify credit risk by investing in a portfolio of mortgage-backed, government-backed, municipal, corporate, and collateralized debt securities.

WABC has an almost next-to-nothing cost funding base (seriously, like 0.08%), as most of its deposits are from local businesses, and with about half of its deposit base comprised of non-interest bearing deposits. These business operating accounts are harder-to-move accounts where customers do not really expect to earn much interest.

Due to its large securities portfolio, WABC will benefit as interest rates decline, which will add a growth component to its bottom line. Based on its historically repetitive dividend yield boundaries, WABC is Undervalued by IQ Trends standards.

The Return on Invested Capital is 18%, and the Free Cash Flow Yield is 5%. Trading recently in the $53 area, which is significantly below its Economic Book Value of $88 per share, along with a dividend yield of 3.31%, WABC is a high-quality option in a still beaten-down sector that offers substantial upside potential.

W. P. Carey

By Roger Conrad, Editor of Conrad’s Utility Investor

In November, W. P. Carey (WPC) spun off the vast majority of its office properties as Net Lease Office Property (NLOP). Now for the first time, the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is focused squarely on its fastest-growing, build-to-suit properties worldwide, the largest chunk of which are industrial and logistics facilities.

It’s also shed off office properties, which are still going through a major retrenchment as tenants look for ways to cut down on rents and accommodate more at-home working.

Management has set a preliminary 2024 adjusted FFO guidance range of $4.60-4.80 per share. That reflects the NLOP spinoff, as well as the planned sale of its remaining office properties.

The REIT will start out paying approximately 86 cents a share per quarter. That’s a payout ratio of about 73% based on the 2024 guidance range mid-point, and compares to a long-term target ratio in the “low- to mid-70% range.”

The new payout ratio will enable Carey to fund a target of $1.5 billion in annual investment without heavy reliance on capital markets to raise funds. That, in turn, will allow the company to greatly increase dividend growth from the sub-1% rate of the past few years. Rather, the REIT will be able to offer “peer-level” annual increases in the mid-single digit percentages, off a current yield of 5%-plus.

Carey’s current property portfolio is 1,413 net leased “operationally critical” properties covering 171 million square feet globally, in addition to 86 self-storage properties. Prospective targets will be single-tenant, industrial, warehouse, and retail properties. The balance sheet is strong, with Moody’s Baa1 (stable outlook) and S&P’s BBB+ (stable) ratings among the highest for any REIT.

Carey shares currently sell at a deep discount to their price at the beginning of 2023. That reflects across-the-board weakness in REITs, the low dividend growth rate, and this autumn’s uncertainty about the office property spinoff.

None of those should be meaningful headwinds in 2024. And I expect Carey to make new highs in the next couple years.

