China Renaissance Edges Closer To Trading Resumption Under New Chairman

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • China Renaissance’s shares could resume trading as early as March, after it named a new chairman to replace co-founder Bao Fan, who has been missing for a year.
  • The company’s stock could fall 50% or more when trading resumes, reflecting not only concerns about Bao’s departure but also plunging business for Chinese investment banks.
  • Before the trading suspension last April, China Renaissance shares had lost nearly 80% of their value since the company went public in 2018.

Yuan banknote on the background of stock charts. Economy of China

Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty Images

Xie Yijing will take over as the troubled investment bank's head, as missing former chairman and CEO Bao Fan steps down 'for health reasons and to spend more time with his family'

After nearly a

