Microchip's (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock, which trades around $84.3 has been oscillating in the $70.5 - $94 range for most of last year. Given that demand conditions are far from rosy for chip producers with exposure to the automotive and industrial spaces, my objective with this thesis is not to justify a buy position. Instead, by analyzing the financials and industry perspective, I aim to identify whether its manufacturing approach is competitive and whether cost control measures have been implemented as insulation against uncertainty.

Relevant information could help those wondering whether to opt for profit-taking or others wishing to position themselves for the long term to make a decision and, in this respect, I identify two of the catalysts that determined the price actions since I covered the stock in July last year.

Cost Control Matters During Uncertainty

At that time, my thesis entitled "Microchip: Filtering Out The AI Hype" highlighted the company's PCI Express 5.0 switches used to deliver high speeds in data centers. These were in demand namely for connecting AI servers and the stock's performance had also been evolving in tandem with Nvidia's (NVDA) for about one month.

Thus, based on additional AI-related sales opportunities and Microchip's undervaluation relative to the sector median, I issued a bullish case with the stock trading at $88.87. Still, I had warned investors that there were risks due to most of the company's sales (74.3%) originating from outside the United States, namely China which accounted for 21% all by itself. The problem was the country's post-Covid recovery was not proving resilient, in turn impacting demand for chips.

Subsequently, when financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (FQ1-2024) were announced on August 3, the stock slid to the $70.5 level despite both the top line and bottom line meeting analysts' expectations. Eventually, the stock recouped its losses following FQ2-2024's results on November 2 and climbed to $92.96 despite missing topline expectations. The reason for the upside seemed to be more related to measures limiting capital expenses for fiscal year 2024 to the $300 million-$325 million range. Thus, the lesson learned is that amid a difficult macroeconomic environment dictating sales and profits, the market tends to prioritize cost control.

In this respect, difficulties have been brewing in the semiconductor industry over the last one and a half years, especially for those who are more heavily invested in automotive and industrial sections of the semiconductor industry compared to PCs and smartphones. This is illustrated by Microchip and competitors Analog Devices (ADI) and Texas Instruments (TXN) all suffering from quarterly revenue declines as per the chart below. It must be mentioned at this stage that part of the decline was also caused by supply constraints, namely in the second half of 2022.

Rising Inventories and Assessing Whether Microchip Could Face Price Erosion

Now, reduced demand also gives rise to the problem of rising inventories, synonymous with cash staying locked. As for Microchip, it could not reduce these as planned and was instead left with higher inventory, or 18 days more for the third quarter of 2024 (FQ3-2024) than in the previous one. This was due to customers "pushing out deliveries" for products having already reached an advanced stage of manufacturing.

In return, the company obtained $30.4 million in terms of supply assurance by customers which helped to raise cash from operations to $853.3 million. Still, this amount represents a 33% decline from the December 2022 quarter which shows the degree to which the company is suffering from the decline in sales in the Automotive and Industrial which together comprised 58% of sales in FY-2023. This weakness which was initially constrained to China has now expanded to all geographies and end markets except for AI-focused data centers and aerospace/defense according to the management.

Now, such weakness has translated into lower revenue estimates by analysts as pictured below. According to them, overall sales should decline to $7.64 billion in 2024 from $8.4387 billion in fiscal 2023, before sliding by 19% in 2025. Now, a recovery is only expected in 2026.

Investigating further, low customer demand coupled with extended lead (delivery) times can result in a supply glut which puts downward pressure on pricing, and the danger in such circumstances is price erosion. However, this is not the case for Microchip whose revenue impact is more because of a reduction in sales volume and pricing has remained "stable" as per the CEO. Also, thanks to its strategy to spend lower Capex, the company harvested relatively higher free cash flow with levered FCF margins of 26.29% positioned 200% above the median for the IT sector as pictured below.

Additionally, the gross profit margin of 67% which is again superior by 38% shows that the company's hybrid manufacturing approach whereby it produces around 40% of chips in its foundry and outsources the rest can help it navigate a worst-case scenario where profitability starts to be impacted as a result of having to provide discounts.

The Hybrid Manufacturing Model, Debt and Rate Sensitivity

Therefore, Microchip can rely on hybrid manufacturing to produce certain microcontrollers in-house while outsourcing others to the tune of 40% and 60% respectively. In this way, it should continue spending relatively less capital while generating high profits. To provide investors with a sense of how low it spends (or $357.7 million), the comparison table below shows that it is only a fraction of competitors.

However, on the flip side, by investing more, competitors can produce more (than 50%) in-house in turn responding positively to customers requesting shorter lead times. Thus, faster production can prove beneficial in managing the rapid swings in the market where customers may delay long-lead orders in favor of faster deliveries for new ones.

Still, thinking aloud, during uncertainty, customers are also more likely to be extra careful about how they spend and plan well ahead which is advantageous to Microchip as this calls for long lead times. Also, the company gets paid advanced payment (or supply insurance) for delayed deliveries, as I touched upon earlier. Thus, its free cash flow and profitability are less likely to be impacted.

Furthermore, talking valuations, at a Price-to-Cash Flow of 14.36x, the company is undervalued by 27% ((14.36-19.77)/19.77) relative to Analog devices, which means that the current share price could be fairly valued. However, there are volatility risks associated with interest rates remaining higher for longer.

This has to do with Microchip's debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90 which is well above peers as per the above table. Looking into the rear mirror, this metric played against the stock in the first half of 2022 when the U.S. Central Bank hiked interest rates at a pace only seen in the Paul Volcker era with its stock slumping over 20% between January and July of that year. By comparison, its two peers suffered much less. However, as shown in the chart below, the debt-to-equity ratio was well above 120% in 2022 which is no longer the case today. Therefore, while the stock remains rate sensible, we may not expect the same level of volatility in case monetary policy remains tighter for longer.

Microchip is Appropriately Priced but Volatility Not Excluded

Therefore, the risk premium in owning Microchip has gone down and the way it manufactures chips is profitable and also ensures sustainable generation of free cash flow. Furthermore, with limited backlog visibility going ahead, it is difficult to predict whether the company will be able to beat the $1.34 billion estimated by analysts for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 which ends in March.

Nonetheless, in the context of slumping demand, the market seems more concerned with longer-term cost control than with quarterly results beating estimates, as seen during Microchip's first two fiscal quarters for 2024. This fact was again confirmed during FQ3-2024's financial results when despite beating both the topline and bottomline (non-GAAP EPS), there was no meaningful upside. On the other hand, the management made commitments to further reduce Capex for fiscal 2024 to the $300 million-$310 million range, or $7.5 million below the previous target provided during the second quarter's earnings call based on the mid-points.

Also, intending to return money to shareholders, the company has raised dividends by 2.5% to $0.45 per share when proceeding with a record stock buyback of $386.8 million during the last reported quarter.

In these circumstances, this is a stock to hold at around $84, as the market seems to have priced in the uncertainties associated with lower product demand. However, in case the company raises investments to reduce lead times, this would not only go against the principle of cost control but would also increase its debt load, leading to stock volatility.

However, this scenario appears less likely for two reasons. Firstly, Capex was further reduced in the last reported quarter despite suffering from lower bookings which shows that the company is sticking to its manufacturing approach. Second, it is planned to reduce operating expenses through the variable compensation program, which includes stopping work (shutdown) for manufacturing staff and pay cuts varying from 10% to 20% for other employees.

Finally, in the worst-case scenario that market conditions deteriorate significantly in Europe or the U.S., expect volatility and a dip to the $70-$71 level which can be an opportunity for long-term investors looking for a profitable company with exposure to the AI theme.