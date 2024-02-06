Amanda Caroline da Silva

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) reported its fourth quarter earnings today, February 6th, pre-market.

GE HealthCare Technologies was spun off from General Electric on January 4th, 2023.

It operates as a pivotal player in the global healthcare sector, focusing on providing a broad spectrum of medical technologies and services. The company's business model emphasizes the development and distribution of advanced medical imaging equipment, including MRI scanners, CT scanners, and ultrasound devices. Additionally, GE HealthCare offers a comprehensive range of healthcare IT solutions, patient monitoring systems, and pharmaceutical diagnostics.

The stock has been essentially stagnant since it went public, up less than 2% and falling far below the S&P 500 (SP500), which has returned 28% since January 2023.

GEHC Price Trend (Seeking Alpha)

While it looks like the market is responding favorably, up more than 7% on opening, I am still not sold. GE HealthCare is lagging the market across its businesses. Their growth business, AI, absolutely has potential, but I believe the impact of competition is being underestimated. The discounted cash flow, or DCF-generated price target of $74 is essentially flat to today's pricing

With the above in mind, I rate GE HealthCare a hold until growth improves or AI takes off.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Q4 Revenues of $5.2 billion beat the consensus of $5.1 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.18 beat the consensus of $1.07

GEHC Consensus (Seeking Alpha)

While expected, it's important to note that revenue growth tapered off in the 4th quarter. While management called out a challenging prior year comparable in the earnings call (several times), this will be important as we benchmark GE to the industry in the next section.

Q4 Summary (GEHC Investor Relations)

As discussed in the earnings call, the company met or exceeded all of its 2023 guidance, even after raising it two times throughout the year.

2023 Summary (GEHC Investor Relations)

We also got our first look at expectations for 2024.

2024 Guidance (GEHC Investor Relations)

Knowing where the industry is headed, this guidance fell well short of my expectations, as you will see in the next section. Despite prior year comparables, the organic revenue growth does not reflect the investments and growth opportunities that management has indicated and would have the business lose market share. I was also expecting stronger EBIT Margin performance after hearing all year about efficiencies and pricing attainment.

Growth Is Lagging The Market

My biggest concern for GE HealthCare is that growth across each segment has been lagging the respective industry this year. Here are the organic revenue growth rates from the full year:

Revenue Growth (GEHC Investor Relations)

The imaging and ultrasound segments are captured under the medical devices market. The overall market is expected to grow by 5.7% through 2028, 6.6% in 2023. Imaging delivered 7%% growth while Ultrasound delivered 2% for overall growth of 5.8%, below 2023 expectations.

The Pharmaceutical market (PDx) is expected to grow at 6% so the 18% growth here was a bright spot. However, performance tapered off materially in Q4 with a 12% growth rate. Keep in mind that GE is focused primarily on targeted therapies for imaging. That market is growing at a much more aggressive 13% CAGR, which indicates they fell short by 1ppt.

Lastly, the patient care services market is growing at a rate of 15%. Compare this to GE's growth of 8%.

From a mix standpoint, I also want to call out that the largest businesses are the ones underperforming, which has an outsized impact on the overall growth rate.

While I don't see significant downside risk as GE HealthCare continues to deliver organic growth, the upside potential is equally limited if they can't keep up with the market.

Underestimating Competition In Healthcare AI

On the AI front, there is absolutely potential for breakout success. According to a recent study published on the National Library Of Medicine, AI in healthcare is expected to impact healthcare efficiency, cutting nearly 150 billion in costs from the US alone by 2026.

Applications are considered in the following areas:

Precision medicine

Genetics based solutions

Drug development

Visualization and imaging

Deep learning

Intelligent Health Records

Augmented Reality.

To deliver significant growth and upside potential, GE needs a breakthrough in this space. However, management is looking at AI from a pricing and margin bump versus a breakout success. In Q3 earnings, discussion around AI centered on collaborations to enhance existing technologies, primarily in patient care and imaging results. (Q4 earnings stuck to the discussion around collaboration with no significant mention of margin.) The selling point is a faster payoff on upgraded technology.

I have two areas of concern. First, there is tremendous competition in this space from companies that can move faster and more quickly than GE. This is in addition to larger competitors like Siemens And Philips.

Healthcare AI Companies (CB Insights)

Second, healthcare providers are being squeezed on margin like never before. We aren't far from 2022, when half of hospitals lost money. This is both a positive and a negative. On the positive side, they will be very open to the ROI from AI. On the negative side, they will not be able to invest quickly (especially with high-interest rates), and they will push hard on pricing. Combining this challenge with the growing number of competitors and growth is likely limited.

GE HealthCare Is Fairly Valued

Since the company is just about to complete its first full year as a standalone entity, it doesn't have clean multiples. With that in mind, I generated a DCF analysis blending management expectations with industry realities. I made the following assumptions:

4% in 2024 and 5% near-term revenue growth, which aligns with overall industry and management expectations.

3% near-term cost growth carrying forward margin expansion as TSAs unwind.

10% discount rate with a low risk premium as large, established player in healthcare.

3% long-run growth rate in the absence of a specific breakthrough in one of the four businesses.

This DCF generated a price target of $74, slightly down to today's opening but within the margin of error.

GEHC DCF (Data: SA, Analysis: Author)

Wall Street came in slightly higher with a price target of $84, 8% upside to today's prices, but with a range of $66 to $97 that incorporates my price target.

Wall Street Rating (Seeking Alpha)

I took a look at the quant rating. However, the company's newness challenges it, and the valuation calculations are skewing the rating.

Verdict

Despite a high-profile spinoff, GE HealthCare's stock performance has been disappointing, barely moving up 2% since its public debut and significantly lagging behind the S&P 500's 28% gain over the same period. The company beat both Revenue and Earnings consensus, however 2024 guidance was disappointing, especially with organic revenue growth of only 4%, well behind the market.

My greatest concerns revolve around GE HealthCare's growth, which has been trailing the broader industry across its segments, especially in patient care and ultrasound. While there's organic growth, the underperformance of its largest business segments is a drag on the company's overall growth rate.

The potential for AI in healthcare is substantial, promising significant cost reductions and efficiency improvements, but fierce competition and constrained budgets among healthcare providers may limit GE HealthCare's ability to capitalize on this opportunity.

After conducting a DCF analysis and considering Wall Street's slightly more optimistic target, I find GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. to be fairly valued at around $74, suggesting a hold rating. The path forward for GE HealthCare hinges on taking market share and harnessing AI's potential.