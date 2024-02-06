MASTER/Moment via Getty Images

There have been massive changes in the forward rate outlook just in the last few days. On Thursday last week, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note yield was approaching the December lows near 3.8%. Jump ahead to this week, and following the January Jobs Jolt and a hawkish 60 Minutes interview with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, rates are near multi-week highs.

The 10-year yield, as of this writing, is higher by 30 basis points from last week's nadir. This has key impacts on the bank-heavy Financials sector. Higher interest rates and a more inverted yield curve could pose risks heading into a dicey part of the calendar.

I am downgrading the Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) from a buy to a hold. I am tempted to even put a near-term sell rating on the portfolio.

Just 108 Basis Points of Cuts Now Priced Into 2024

Rate Cuts Still Off on the Horizon

According to the issuer, VFH seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the Financial sector. It is passively managed and employs a full-replication strategy when possible and a sampling strategy if regulatory constraints dictate.

VFH is a large ETF with almost $9 billion in assets under management as of February 2, 2024. Paying a near-market 1.57% trailing 12-month dividend yield, VFH sports a stout share-price momentum ETF Grade from Seeking Alpha. It also features an ultra-low 0.10% annual expense ratio, making it an ideal choice for long-term investors seeking a sector wager on Financials. Risk metrics are not so appealing, however, though VFH's liquidity metrics are solid considering its average daily trading volume of more than 700,00 shares and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of just a single basis point, according to Vanguard.

Looking closer at the portfolio's allocation, the 4-star, gold-rated fund by Morningstar reveals that VFH is primarily a large-cap ETF, though there is a material 19% weight in mid-caps while small-cap exposure is limited to just 11%. The ETF's price-to-earnings ratio is attractive near 14 as of December 31, 2023. It is key for prospective investors to recognize that VFH is highly geared towards the Value style, and that slice of the market has been hit hard by high and volatile interest rates lately. The fund may do better, I assert, once interest rate volatility subsides, but we may be a ways away from that taking place. Overall, VFH ranks low on volatility, earnings quality, and liquidity factors.

VFH: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

The fund is rather concentrated in its top holdings. The four largest stocks comprise nearly a quarter of the allocation. The good news is that it is not all banks - while JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is the biggest position, the diversified Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is almost 8% of VFH, and card-issuers Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) are large weights as well.

VFH: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seasonally, Seeking Alpha's new tool to view returns by month is a feature I highly recommend investors review. February has typically been a decent month, but be on guard for volatility in March.

VFH: Beware March Weakness

The Technical Take

Amid more difficult macro conditions, a reasonable valuation, and tough seasonality on tap, the technical situation is mixed. Notice in the chart below that shares reached a new multi-quarter high last week, but that peak came on a bearish divergence with the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart. That may be a sign of a larger pullback being in the cards. I see support in the key $90-$91 range - that was about the range low from late 2021 and early 2022 as well as being a point of profit taking in early February last year before the major plunge into mid-March. Could a similar story play out this time? Perhaps.

Take a look at how far VFH is stretched above its long-term 200-day moving average. A consolidation of recent gains would certainly make sense with possible support at the July 2023 peak near $87. On the upside, the early 2022 high of $102-$103 is resistance. From an intermarket perspective, Financials were among the best stocks following the peak in market interest rates in October last year, so if we see a rebound in yields, then it would make sense for VFH to lag.

Overall, the chart is neutral in my view, further underscoring the downgrade to a hold.

VFH: Bearish RSI Divergence, Eyeing Key Support Levels

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading VFH from a buy to a hold. The valuation is not a bearish concern, but what I do find risky is the point on the calendar and macro conditions that could lead to weaker performance from many big banks.