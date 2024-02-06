Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir Q4: Public Sector Revenue Streams Provide Strong Tailwinds

Feb. 06, 2024 11:31 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock
Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. finally broke into positive net income territory in the middle of 2023 while stock-based compensation expenses trended lower.
  • Revenue trends are stable while operating expenses are trending higher. Net income and gross profits will likely continue to rise.
  • Company products' effects in battlefield environments will likely fuel debate on whether the stock should be nominated for exclusion from certain funds in the future.

Artificial Intelligence unit processing big data arrays. Powerful Quantum AI component. The future of AI technology tech background

da-kuk

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), arguably one of the world's few major "pure play" artificial intelligence, or AI, companies that are (at least currently) publicly traded, has had a stalwart 2023. AI has been the dominant theme for investment preferences through most of the past year, and

This article was written by

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I lead research at an ETP issuer that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors with various stocks, including some mentioned in this article, underlying them. As an issuer, we don't care how the market moves; our AUM is mostly driven by investor interest in our products.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

