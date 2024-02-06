aydinmutlu

Investment Thesis

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) is a diversified industrial company that sells a wide range of mechanical products that have applications to a variety of different industries. After a solid quarter for the company announced last week, the company looks to be fairly priced for despite new all-time highs. Over time, the company has proven it can grow successfully both organically and inorganically and this quarter was no different. So despite a miss on EPS and revenue this quarter, there's still strong indications that the growth story isn't over yet for CSW Industrials.

Background

CSW Industrials is an industrial company that makes mechanical products that are used in a variety of applications including HVAC/R, plumbing, energy, mining, rail, and construction. These are essentially niche products that are value-added products to the industries they operate in providing both performance and reliability across three main segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions.

In Contractor Solutions, the company operates a business called RectorSeal which owns an umbrella of brands that sell efficiency products to contractors in the HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, and construction markets. This segment accounts for the majority (67%) of CSW Industrial's revenues and has been growing quickly both by acquisition and by organic growth.

In Specialized Reliability Solutions, through its Whitmore, Jet-Lube, and OilSafe brands, CSW Industrials sells a wide range of high-performance lubricants such as chain, open gear, and rail lubricants which have applications in a wide range of industries. As the company's second largest segment, it accounts for 19% of sales.

Finally, in Engineered Building Products, CSW Industrial manufactures custom architectural building components as well as firestopping products designed for safety and code compliance. Engineers and contractors use these products in construction and refurbishment. The key brands CSW Industrial sells through in this segment are its Greco Railings, Smoke Guard, and Balco USA brands. The segment accounts for 14% of revenue.

Over the years, CSW Industrials has put up fantastic returns for shareholders. Since its IPO in 2015, the company has returned 614.3% excluding dividends, compared to the S&P 500's return of just 157.7%. CSW Industrial's compound annual growth rate therefore has been a whopping 27%, which makes it one of the best performing stocks, rewarding investors who've held long-term.

This record of outperformance finds itself supported by the company's growth in financials. While the valuation multiple has expanded over time, CSW has still managed to put up impressive growth in sales and profitability. For example, over the last decade the company has compounded revenues and EBITDA at a 14.3% and 16.2% CAGR. The 5-year CAGRs even more impressive at 21.4% and 29.4% for revenues and EBITDA, respectively. This shows that in recent time, the company's growth rate has accelerated (particularly in 2022) as a result of strong demand drivers fueling the company's long-term growth.

Q3 2024 Results

Last week, CSW Industrial reported its Q3 2024 results, which saw revenue clock in at a record $175 million for the quarter (a miss by $3.25 million), up 2.3% due to organic growth. On the EPS side, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.07, which missed consensus estimates by $0.06. On the adjusted EBITDA front however, the company did experience margin expansion of 270 basis points to 21% as the adjusted EBITDA figure grew 18% year over year.

Overall, while this quarter was pretty flat in terms of revenue growth, I think there's still indications to suggest that this was a good quarter for CSW Industrials. One thing to note about the fairly small 2.3% growth is that Q3 tends to be a seasonally weaker period for the Contractor Solutions segment as industry volumes tend to fall but Contractor Solutions was still up about 3% compared to last year. Nevertheless, as a result of a disciplined approach to cost and gross margin expansion of 320 basis points, adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased 16%. As CSW Industrial's largest segment, this segment also growing as a percentage of revenues (66% for Q3 2024 compared to 61% for Q3 2022), illustrating the significance to CSW Industrial.

The Specialized Reliability Solutions is where we did see a little bit of contraction for CSW Industrials. Segment revenue fell about 7% to $33.7 million mostly as a result of temporary shipment delay at quarter-end. In my view, we should expect to see this follow through to Q4 so I'm personally not worried too much about the decline in sales here. Keep in mind as well that this segment has a bit more cyclicality in that there is a bit more oil and gas drilling and mining related customers who purchase these products so it's not unsurprising to see a decline given the macroeconomic environment at play during the quarter.

Despite the decline sales, we did see segment adjusted EBITDA expand as a result of pricing initiatives and operational efficiencies. With adjusted EBITDA up 2.9% (150 basis points of margin expansion), I view this to be pretty positive in that the company's overall profitability is remaining unaffected by the revenue decline. Weaker industry volumes is something outside of the I company's control but on pricing initiatives and expense management, it seems like the company is doing all the right things to protect margins.

In the Engineered Building Solutions segment, this was the strongest of the three divisions with revenue increasing 13% as a result of more product bookings. Adjusted EBITDA growth was also very impressive up 49% on the back of better operating leverage.

In terms of my outlook going forward, I would continue to expect strong growth for the Engineered Building Solutions segment. Bill to book ratio came in at 1.2 at the end of the quarter with a record backlog for 8 straight quarters now. In particular, the Canadian multifamily housing space is showing very good signs of growth. Because the project mix of the company's current backlog currently has more larger jobs (as opposed to many small ones), it can take up to two years to turn into revenue. So it would seem that with record backlog, the Engineered Building Solutions segment is poised for continued growth. I personally would expect this segment to continue growing sales in the mid-teens for the foreseeable future (likely into 2026).

For the other two segments, Contractor Solutions and Specialized Reliability Solutions, it's clear that these segments are experiencing some near-term headwinds. In my view, I don't view this quarter to be a reflection of a slowdown as when we look at the ISM Manufacturing PMI Index, we can see that the reading the best it's ever been at 49.1% since October 2022. Another factor to consider about these two segments is that the products they sell are often non-discretionary, meaning that they are often necessary inputs for their customers be it individuals or businesses.

As for CSW Industrial's balance sheet, leverage has come down substantially over the last three years with a bank covenant leverage ratio of 0.69x, having paid down $20 million of debt during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, the company had $153 million of long-term debt on its books (with interest rates of 6.70% and 6.21%). However, it's worth mentioning that in early 2023, the company engaged in an interest rate swap to fix the SOFR-portion rate of the first $100 million of its revolver borrowing at 3.85% through May 2026 so this seems to have already save $1.1 million for the first three quarters of the year.

With EBITDA growing quickly, there's a reasonable possibility in my view that it could fully pay off all of its debt by year-end. There's also $347 million of available room on the company's $500 million revolver, so there is room to take on additional debt should the company want to pursue strategic M&A.

Valuation

Barring the period we saw in 2021 when multiples got overstretched, we're starting to see CSW Industrial's multiple creep up again to around 19.0x EV/EBITDA. With a median multiple of 12.8x over this period, it seems that the multiple is a bit overstretched for now. As margins have certainly improved over time, I would argue that the company does deserve a premium multiple to its historic average. At 35.4x earnings or 19.0x EBITDA though, the multiple seems a bit stretched for now. At 15-16x EBITDA or 25x P/E, back to where it was earlier in the year the valuation would look much more attractive in my view and provide investors with a margin of safety.

Besides valuation, the major risk to my investment thesis would be that the HVAC/R market (the largest market CSW Industrial serves) tends to be very cyclical who's demand drivers ebb and flow with the overall health of the economy. As well, other end markets CSW Industrial sells to also have cyclicality like energy, mining, and construction so it's important to be aware of these industries' demand drivers as they can have a big impact on the overall sales and profitability of the company's results.

Conclusion

In summary, while we did see pretty mediocre revenue growth this quarter, CSW Industrials still saw adjusted EBITDA increase as a result of pricing initiatives and expense management. Historically, the company has demonstrated fantastic share price performance and growth in its financials. So while the company does face near-term headwinds in a few of its segments, it seems that management is taking the right steps to manage costs and pay down debt, deleveraging the balance sheet. While I'm optimistic on the company's long-term outlook, the valuation seems to be a bit high so I'll be waiting for a pullback before starting a position to give myself more of a margin of safety.