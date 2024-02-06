SDI Productions

Shares of the New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) have taken a big leg lower, as they are re-testing their lows at the time of the regional banking crisis in 2023, in which the bank ironically acted as a buyer of banking assets.

Suffering from greater scale and preparation of tougher regulatory overview, the bank surprised investors with an intention to build more capital, thereby freaking out investors.

I think that these issues could have been seen, and in fact are the result of many deals pursued in the past, as the mixed long term share price performance does not instill much confidence. While many of the current issues appear overblown and a sell-off would naturally look appealing in my book, it is the surprise by management and mixed track record which prevents me from getting upbeat.

On The Bank

New York Community Bancorp has a long history, one which goes back to 1859, with the bank having deep roots in New York City and Michigan, and only relatively lately has gone public, with the IPO taking place in 1993.

A single digit stock at the time peaked in its $30s in the mid 2000s as shares ¨only¨ fell to the $10 mark during the 2008/2009 recession, as shares have largely traded in a $10-$20 range ever since.

Ahead of the turmoil in the (regional) banking sector early last year, shares were down to the $10 mark as the company closed on the purchase of Michigan-based bank Flagstar during the fourth quarter of 2022. Upon closure of the deal, the bank grew the total balance sheet from $63 billion to $90 billion by year-end 2022, ¨supported¨ by a near $9 billion shareholder equity position.

The company relied heavily on deposits, to the tune of $59 billion, already paying a near 2% blended effective cost in the fourth quarter, with deposits attracted to support a $69 billion loan book. Over half of loans relate to multifamily real estate, on which the company touts strong credit quality, with the loan book historically performing better than its peers.

Following the purchase of Flagstar, the bank was the 8th largest mortgage originator of residential mortgages, supported by a strong active heritage in NY and Michigan, complemented by operations in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona and California.

2023 - Eventful

Just like the rest of the banking sector, it were the concerns about deposit migration and pressure on net interest margins which caused shares to fall from $10 to $6 in March of last year. Quite frankly, the bank operated from a position of strength during this time, as it acquired $38 billion in assets from the liquidated Signature Bank in March of last year.

The purchase of these assets amounted to $38 billion, although mostly comprised out of a $25 billion cash position and $13 billion in loans, but this latter came after a $2.7 billion discount was subtracted from the nominal value. The deal involved some $36 billion in liabilities, the vast majority of which were deposits. All in all, it mostly involved a purchase of deposits. As part of the deal, the company sold 39 million shares to be issued to the FDIC in the weeks which followed.

Both these deals created quite a complicated picture. For the first quarter, the company grew total assets to nearly $124 billion, effectively doubling compared to the year before, supported by a $10.8 billion equity base.

These assets fell to $118.8 billion as of the second quarter, mostly as the company used cash holdings to pay off borrowings, as similar trends shrank the balance sheet to $111.2 billion as of the third quarter. Cash holdings were down to $7 billion, in part the result of the reduction in borrowings, yet deposits were down $6 billion on a sequential basis as well.

With 725 million shares having recovered to the low teens, it was clear that the bank still traded at a (sizeable) discount to book.

The Bombshell Report

Shares of the bank fell from $10 and change overnight to $6 by the end of January as the balance sheet expanded to $116.3 billion by the end of the fourth quarter, mostly as a result of larger cash holdings on the asset side of the balance sheet. As the business faced another $1.3 billion in quarterly deposit outflows, it resorted to add nearly $7 billion to wholesale borrowings, a more expensive form of borrowing of course.

Irony will it that the purchase of the Signature assets pushed the bank over the $100 billion mark, subjecting it to tougher regulation, including stress tests, as the bank added to reserves and bolster liquidity reflective of this regulation.

This involves some dramatic changes to build capital, including a 70% cut in the quarterly dividend, now paid out at a rate of $0.05 per share. All this capital is needed as total interest income fell from $1.51 billion in the third quarter to $1.45 billion in the fourth quarter, while interest expenses rose from $630 million to $707 million, and that was not enough to offset deposit migration.

The company did post a loss of $0.36 per share, or $0.27 per share if not for FDIC assessment charges and M&A costs, but this came after a $552 million provision for credit losses, pushing up reserves towards a billion.

And Now?

The reality is that the troubles and news around the bank seem more like isolated events rather than a renewed resurgence of the (regional) banking woes. This comes as the business made two large deals which doubled the size of the bank, as certainly the deal for Signature might have involved much more fluid and volatile deposits.

Moreover, much of the measures taken: that of greater loss provisions and the dividend cut, seem to be related to the bank reaching the $100 billion as threshold, which seems to have surprised the bank itself somewhat, as that in itself is worrying. It seems that management has not overseen the implications of all its M&A actions, as that does not instill much confidence given the long term underperformance of the bank, and certainly the stock.

While the situation seems highly idiosyncratic, it is the poor track record and actions by management which withhold me from having conviction, as I note that historical better than average asset quality has reverted to peer group averages, with non-performing loans having increased quite a bit, as assets to rent-controlled assets and offices raise questions.

Moreover, continued deposit migration is a concern as a 282 basis points net interest rate margin in the fourth quarter is seen down to just 240-250 basis points in 2024, creating few triggers to look forward to in the meantime. That being said, while other banks are subject to similar forces, it really appears to be M&A actions and in the wake of that more regulatory oversight, which cause the hiccups here.