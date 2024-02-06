NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sales of obesity drugs are soaring.

Eli Lilly (LLY) posted better-than-expected Q4 results. Sales from its new diabetes and weight loss therapies handily topped Wall Street estimates.

The drugmaker reported $9.4 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 28% YoY, as sales from its GLP-1 agonists, Mounjaro and Wegovy, indicated for diabetes and weight loss, surged despite competition from its EU rival Novo Nordisk (NVO).

Mounjaro and Wegovy generated $2.2 billion and $175.8 million in revenue, respectively. The Bloomberg consensus was for Mounjaro sales of $1.8 billion and Wegovy sales of $140.7 million.

However, Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes drug, Trulicity, underperformed. Revenue of $1.7 billion was down 14% YoY. Its plaque psoriasis therapy, Taltz, was also disappointing.

Among other active stocks

BP (BP) rose after saying it will accelerate stock buybacks through the end of next year, despite reporting a sharp drop in Q4 profits.

BP beat expectations with a less-than-expected drop in its underlying replacement cost profit to $2.99 billion from $4.81 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Most of the profit came from gains in oil production and operations, where profit before interest and taxes rose to $3.55 billion from $3.14 billion.

DuPont (DD) raised its dividend and approved more stock buybacks. The announcement followed an earlier warning about slower sales amid weakness in China.

After takeover talks stalled, DocuSign (DOCU) said it will cut its headcount by roughly 6%, or 400 employees, with the majority of cuts coming in sales and marketing.

The leader in e-signature software said it expects to incur about $28 million to $32 million in restructuring charges, with the majority happening in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. It expects the restructuring to be mostly complete by the second quarter.

In today’s trading

Stocks are mixed, with little on the data front to drive firm direction.

Treasury yields have taken a break from their breakneck rise. The 10-year yield (US10Y) is around 4.15%.

Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid noted that since the jobs report, "the 10-year Treasury yield has risen by (nearly 28 basis points), which is the biggest 2-day jump since June 2022, back when the Fed suddenly geared up to hike by 75 basis points for the first time since the 1990s."

"So, we shouldn't underestimate the moves or the volatility."

In other news of note

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) surprised Wall Street last week with drastic financial moves, including massive write downs and a dividend cut, that led to a record plunge in the lender's stock.

In the run-up to unveiling such measures, officials from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency held tense, private discussions with the bank, Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

NYCB's acquisition of Flagstar Bank in late 2022 gives the OCC, which had approved the deal, the option to object to any dividends set by the parent firm through late 2024, according to regulatory filings.

What's more, Nicholas Munson, head of risk at NYCB, left his post shortly before NYCB released its Q4 results, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter and his LinkedIn page, which was recently taken down.

The bank has not previously disclosed Munson's departure early this year, which sheds more light on what happened leading up to NYCB's Q4 results. Those results showed that it set aside a huge amount of money for potential real estate loan losses and slashed quarterly dividends by 70%.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

Oppenheimer’s technical team is out with buy and sell ideas, paired by sector.

They say: “In anticipation of higher highs over the coming months, we recommend letting winners run and using pullbacks as buying opportunities," analysts wrote.

Oppenheimer adds that small-cap leaders should continue to drive market gains. And they list one buy and one sell idea, paired by each small- and mid-cap sector.

Among those recommendations are

In consumer discretionary: Buy DraftKings Inc. (DKNG); Sell Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

In communication services: Buy Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA); Sell Scholastic Corp. (SCHL)

And in technology: Buy Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY); Sell Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)