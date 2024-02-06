Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.76K Followers

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCPK:NDCVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stale Ytterdal - SVP, IR

Vegard Wollan - CEO and President

Pal Elstad - CFO and EVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Harry Blaiklock - UBS

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Nigel van Putten - Morgan Stanley

Olivia Honychurch - Jefferies

Christoffer Bjørnsen - DNB Markets

Markus Heiberg - SEB

Operator

Morning, everyone, and welcome to this Nordic Semiconductor Conference Call covering Fourth Quarter. Today's call is being recorded. For the first part of this call, all participants are in listen-only mode. Afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Speakers, please begin.

Stale Ytterdal

Morning everyone. As Patrick said, we are recording this presentation and will be available on our Nordic website under the IR section. On the IR webpage, you will also find our earnings press release, quarterly report, and the presentation. Joining me today, we have our new CEO, Vegard Wollan; and CFO, Pal Elstad. They will discuss our latest financial results as well as review recent business activity.

After the presentation, as Patrick said, we will open up for Q&A. The company will discontinue the chat Q&A function from the webcast. And from now on, we only will be accepting questions asked live through the Q&A dial-in functions. For dial-in details, please look at the earning call invite, which you can find under our IR site and a stock exchange notice. The dial-in details are only applicable if you want to ask questions.

As usual, the presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. We encourage you to review our full Q4 quarterly report and annual report for 2022 for more information on risks and uncertainties that may

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NDCVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDCVF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.