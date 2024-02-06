Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (FCBBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCPK:FCBBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alessandro Foti - Chief Executive Officer & General Manager

Lorena Pelliciari - Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Participants

Giovanni Razzoli - Deutsche Bank

Enrico Bolzoni - JPMorgan

Gianluca Ferrari - Mediobanca

Alberto Villa - Intermonte

Isobel Hettrick - Autonomous Research

Filippo Prini - Kepler

Marco Nicolai - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call Conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the FinecoBank Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank. Please go ahead sir.

Alessandro Foti

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter of 2023 results conference call. Adjusted net profit in 2023 reached a new record high and was equal to €609.1 million, strongly up about 42% year on year and by 54% excluding 2022 profits from treasury management.

Adjusted revenues achieved at €1,237.6 million, increasing by 30.5% year-on-year in mainly supported by net financial income, which is sustained by our clients very sticky and valuable transactional liquidity and by the solid growth both of our investing business, thanks to the volume effect and the higher control of the value chain by Fineco Asset Management.

Operating costs well-under control at €298.3 million, increasing by 4.7% year-on-year by excluding costs related to the growth of the business. Adjusted cost income ratio was at the very remarkable level at 24.1%, strongly improving year-on-year and confirming operating leverage as the strength of the bank.

In 2023, Fineco achieved an outstanding commercial performance thanks to our organic

