Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aramark (ARMK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 11:29 AM ETAramark (ARMK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.76K Followers

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Felise Kissell - SVP, IR & Corporate Development

John Zillmer - CEO

Jim Tarangelo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lizzie Dove - Goldman Sachs

Harry Martin - Bernstein

Andrew Steinerman - J.P. Morgan

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Heather Balsky - BOA

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Josh Chan - UBS

Andrew Wittmann - Baird

Harold Antor - Jefferies

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Aramark's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, I'd like to inform you this conference is being recorded for rebroadcast and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will conduct a -- we'll open the conference call for questions at the conclusion of the company's remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ms. Kissell, please proceed.

Felise Kissell

Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. This morning, we will be hearing from our Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer; as well as our Chief Financial Officer, Jim Tarangelo; who started in this role in January. We at Aramark are excited for Jim's appointment.

As a reminder, our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release this morning, which can be found on our website. During this call, we will be making comments that are forward-looking. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors, MD&A, and other sections

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ARMK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARMK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.