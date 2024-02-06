Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Moment via Getty Images

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) is an immunotherapy-based biotech working mainly in the development of CCR4 inhibitors. While they have interesting early findings for their pipeline projects, these do not rise to the level of the high valuation ($850 million at the time of writing). I feel the likelihood of them falling is too great to ignore here, so they are a "sell" for me until they've gotten later-stage, positive data readouts.

Pipeline Overview

At this time, RAPT is primarily focused on the development of inhibitors targeting CCR4, a receptor found on T cells that helps to regulate homing and activation at the site of some kind of insult to the body, be it an allergen or other foreign body. RAPT has 2 feet in the clinical waters, both designed to target CCR4.

Zelnecirnon

This agent is an oral CCR4 blocker being explored primarily for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, most notably atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema. Blocking CCR4 in this context is thought to reduce the activation of Th2 cells, which are thought to be primary mediators of eczema development.

RAPT published findings from a phase 1 study describing the initial safety and efficacy of zelnecirnon in both healthy patients and patients with eczema. The treatment was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events. Compared with placebo, the authors saw encouraging improvement in different eczema readouts, including coverage of body surface area and Eczema Area and Severity Index score.

As highlighted by the authors:

This is the first clinical study with an oral, small molecule CCR4 antagonist to show clinical improvement in an inflammatory skin disease.

A phase 2b trial for zelnecirnon in patients with atopic dermatitis is ongoing, and the company has guided a top-line data readout in the middle of 2024. They are also enrolling patients into a phase 2a study to assess the safety and efficacy of zelnecirnon as a treatment for moderate-to-severe Type 2-high asthma, with the primary objective of maintaining control of asthma.

Tivumecirnon

In addition to allergy-related conditions, CCR4 is also overexpressed in the context of certain cancers, and it has been successfully exploited using the monoclonal antibody mogamulizumab in patients with certain forms of T-cell lymphoma.

Tivumecirnon differs from mogamulizumab in that it is delivered orally, and RAPT hopes that by blocking CCR4, they can reduce the homing to regulatory T cells (thought to be responsible for reducing the activity of killer T cells in the tumor). This agent has a longer half-life than zelnecirnon (72 vs ~25 hours), hopefully giving it more favorable inhibitory coverage over time that might be needed in the context of cancer medicine.

After a series of early-stage trials showing glimmers of activity for tivumecirnon both as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab, RAPT has recently presented findings from a more focused phase 2 study in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Out of 40 patients who received tivumecirnon and pembrolizumab, 19 (48%) had a serious adverse event, 4 of whom had to discontinue therapy as a result. QT prolongation and rash were the most common specific adverse events, the former being of potentially significant concern due to risk of life-threatening heart arrhythmia.

However, there was some sign of activity, as well, with 10 of 36 evaluable patients achieving a clinical response. These patients had no prior exposure to a checkpoint inhibitor, and response rates appeared to be higher in patients with high PD-L1 expression, consistent with previous experience with pembrolizumab.

These findings are early signals, but they're encouraging. To date, no future plans for tivumecirnon have yet been disclosed, but I anticipate that the company is looking to move forward with more advanced clinical trials.

Financial Overview

As of the most recent quarterly filing, RAPT disclosed $187.1 million in total current assets, including $54.1 million in cash and equivalents and another $130.6 million in marketable securities. Their operating expenses were $33.9 million for the quarter, for a net loss of $31.3 million after other income.

At this burn rate, the company has between 5 and 6 quarters of cash and liquid assets on hand to fund operations. RAPT guided that their funding should be sufficient to get them through mid-2025, consistent with this calculation.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - A somewhat diversified portfolio of therapies...

Targeting multiple diseases with different agents is one important method for de-risking the entire portfolio. If one of these early-stage compounds fails, then RAPT could presumably pivot all its efforts into the other one. And both the eczema and lung cancer fields (to say nothing about potential other avenues in the oncology space) are huge markets. So the ceiling is high, if they're successful.

Risk - ...that is based on the same fundamental premise

Both drugs being developed by RAPT are taking an oral administration route toward blocking CCR4. If well-powered, randomized studies do not confirm benefit for one of these, the market could very well view the entire CCR4 pipeline as a total failure (whether appropriate or not). This injects a big dose of volatility into a company at the stages where they're most subject to speculation by traders, and as a potential buyer you may find this journey to be a rocky one.

Risk - Cash position will be stretched by the end of 2024

While RAPT has the funding to get through the rest of the year, they are showing no signs of slowing down the rising developmental costs. And it is very unlikely that they'll reach the point that they could seek approval, meaning no revenues are forthcoming, outside of a surprise partnership. I find that there are too many variables to consider with big pharma licensing arrangements, and so I do not like to factor these into the thesis.

Standing on its own, RAPT will need to raise funds, and it is unclear at this time what the chances are that this will be from a position of strength.

Bottom-Line Summary

RAPT is an interesting company with some built-in de-risking for its portfolio. However, they are not without significant risk of pipeline failure at some point, and they're already being priced at "late-stage with high likelihood of approval" with their >$850 million market cap.

I'm interested in their science, and in their overall pipeline strategy. However, I don't think the results to date warrant that kind of valuation, and we're a long way from approval. At the very best, RAPT is a "hold" and watch for me, sitting on the sidelines, and if you're a shareholder who has experienced significant gains in the runup since late 2023, I would strongly consider selling off at least some of those holdings.

For these reasons, although I am not a pessimist when it comes to their results, RAPT falls in the "sell" bucket for me, based mainly on that outsized valuation relative to the results they've generated so far. Get to a later-stage readout, and then this will be justified. For now, I am not optimistic that the upside is very likely from this point.