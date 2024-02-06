lcodacci

Thesis

A while ago, I published my first article on Shimano (OTCPK:SHMDF) (OTCPK:SMNNY), in which I stressed its strong financial position and market-presence. Since then, the stock prices has remained stable, while the S&P 500 has outperformed it by over 8%. Has this changed the thesis for this big moat company? I think the answer should be a resounding no. Since my article was published another round of share buybacks has taken place and structurally nothing has changed for the company. The most recent financial results are weak due to short-term headwinds, but long-term tailwinds remain. In this article, I further hone in on the thesis from my last article.

Shimano: Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

Recent results down

Let's start with the bad news. Revenue for Q3 of 2023, at $750 million, was down almost 34% (in dollars) compared to revenue in Q3 of 2022 ($1,133 million), signalling a significant slowdown for the industry in the short term. Most of this stems from significant lower sales of its main product, bicycle components, on which I will also be focusing in this article. Its main market, Europe, has seen a lot lower sales in 2023 compared to 2022. EBITDA fell from $348 million in Q3 of 2022 to $157 million in Q3 of 2023, a decline of well over 50%. Lower sales can be attributed to a series of factors, as explained by Shimano:

Softening demand. This is attributable to both bad weather conditions in the fall (especially in Europe) of 2023 and exceptionally high sales in the years after the outbreak of the pandemic. Bad weather means less cycling for sport (Shimano's main market) and huge sales after the pandemic have probably led to customers being saturated in the short-term. Higher inventory costs, as inventories are building up due to softening short-term demand.

Short-term results are thus weak. I, however, believe that softening demand is only a temporary issue, as the global bicycle market is still expected to grow and lower sales should have been expected after quarters of record sales earlier due to people buying new bikes (less short-term sales, but more long-term sales as bicycle parts degrade due to usage) and stocking up on components as supply was restricted. It is therefore expected that sales will return to their long-term growth path before the peak sales of the pandemic.

Next to this, the high inventory is also not as big a problem for Shimano as it is for other companies, as the parts do not really degrade (one can keep a cassette for years). Innovation is also gradual in this industry and for example 11-speed parts are not entirely useless when 12-speed is released, as there remains a vast market for them as people hold on to their slightly older bicycles.

Long-term tailwinds unchanged

I believe that the long-term proposition for the company is as strong as ever, as structurally nothing significant has changed. Long-term secular headwinds coupled with a strong brand and market power provide a compelling forward looking case:

The bicycle market is still expected to grow faster than the general economy. As shown in my previous article, growth rates vary from 6.2% for the high-end market to 9.7% for the general market. These growth rates are fuelled by secular trends such as a healthier lifestyle and CO2 reduction of travel. Especially in Shimano's main market, Europe, where travel distance in cities is much shorter than in the US. The bicycle remains one of the most energy-efficient and low-cost modes of travel.

The market that Shimano mainly operates in, the high-end market for bicycle components, is basically a duopoly between Shimano and SRAM. This is due to both companies having both network and scale economies. Shimano, for example, runs its Shimano service center service which provides it with a network of licensed bicycle repair shops which have an incentive to sell Shimano parts.

Shimano remains a strong brand. For decades, Shimano has been the go-to brand for high-end bicycle components, especially for expensive road bikes. Its name is synonymous with quality.

These long-term tailwinds and competitive advantages give Shimano a strong market presence and a competitive advantage against possible future incumbents. The company is therefore expected to benefit from the larger bicycle market in the future, especially as more expensive (in which Shimano has the strongest presence) e-bikes are becoming more popular.

Valuation

Due to lower earnings in 2023 the valuation looks less attractive than it did a few months back. The P/E ratio has risen from ~15 halfway 2023 to 26 at the time of writing this article. EV/EBIT has risen less though, from around 10 during 2023 to 12 in 2024. The P/E ratio can be seen as quite expensive, but the EV/EBIT remains attractive. As results will pick up again in the next quarters, the valuation will also look more and more attractive. In my previous article, I also provided a DCF analysis which showed that the company is valued fairly. Furthermore, since Shimano is also buying back stock and thus putting its cash to use, investors are set to benefit from its strong cash position.

Shimano: Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Shimano, in my opinion, remains a solid buy opportunity as it is a premium company trading at fair prices. It has a very strong market position and isn't going anywhere any time soon. Long-term tailwinds, such as the bicycle components market growing faster than the general economy and more premium bikes, are there for this company to benefit from. This coupled with the strong financial situation for the company with practically zero-debt and strong cash reserves make it an attractive long-term investment opportunity. Even more now its vast cash reserves are being used more and more to the investor's benefit. Therefore, I give this stock a 'Strong Buy' rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.