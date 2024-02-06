marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

WisdomTree US SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (NASDAQ:DGRS) combines aspects of active and passive management to provide investors with what it believes is the best of both worlds in the search for alpha. The Value Hunter agrees that WisdomTree has a compelling investment approach in the small-cap space. Their process is to screen for small-cap businesses with strong fundamentals (quality) and growing dividends (another sign of quality). With this investment process and monthly dividend payouts, investors might consider adding DGRS to complement their small-cap value or small-cap dividend allocation.

Small-cap public companies in today's investment world have a market cap value of $300 million to $2 billion (number of shares outstanding x price). That's the only criterion. Imagine the universe of thousands of publicly traded companies within that space. There are both new and old companies with good and bad fundamentals, established companies in monopoly service areas (think small utilities), high-flying tiny biotechs (one-hit wonders hoping to be bought out by big Pharma one day if that FDA approval finally comes through), high-debt companies, "can't-get-debt" companies funded by private equity, and loads of community and regional financials to name a few. Does tracking a mishmash of companies based solely on size make sense to add to your portfolio? Does it reduce risk? Enhance returns? We believe screening and stock selection is warranted to produce better risk/reward results.

The WisdomTree Company Screening Process

DGRS applies an investment process that only includes companies in the ETF with quality factors they believe show potential for future profitability: return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA). In addition, their managers layer in a focused dividend strategy to provide monthly income and contribute to the total performance of the ETF.

The screening process begins by culling all dividend-paying companies in their small-cap universe, primarily the Russell 2000, then eliminating companies with dividend yields higher than their earnings yield. This metric is a nod from the management team hoping dividends are safe and sustainable.

Investors might query why DGRS uses the fundamental criteria ROE and ROA as their primary quality screening metrics when so many financials are in their screening universe. For example, the Russell 2000 Value Index has a high concentration of financials, over 24% of the index. Because of business fundamentals, banks tend to have higher ROEs and lower ROAs. By requiring both high ROEs and ROAs, WisdomTree can reduce its exposure to banking stocks. Over its 10-year history, DGRS consistently maintained a single-digit weight to financials while many other small-cap factor strategies have financial exposure north of 10%. We do note that since mid-2023, DGRS's exposure to financials has crept up to 17%.

When we further analyze the composition of DGRS, we note it is comprised of over 245 holdings. The chart below demonstrates which sectors DGRS's screening process favors compared to the Russell 2000 Small Cap Value Index, as represented by iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN), and the Russell 1000 Large Cap Value Index when represented by iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD).

Sector Holdings Breakdown by Percent DGRS IWN IWD Industrials 23% 12% 13% Consumer Cyclical 23% 10% 7% Financials 17% 24% 21% Energy 7% 9% 8% Basic Material 6% 5% 4% Technology 5% 2% 11% Communication 5% 2% 5% Consumer Defensive 5% 3% 5% Health Care 4% 9% 14% Utilities 2% 4% 4% Real Estate 1% 12% 5% Click to enlarge

*Source Seeking Alpha, Table Subject to Change

WisdomTree's methodology currently underweights Real Estate, Health Care, Technology, and Financials relative to IWN and IWD, while overweighting Industrials and Consumer Cyclicals. This seems to indicate a bent towards a growing economy rather than a retreat to defensives.

Why Small Caps Now?

The last several years have produced less than stellar returns for small-cap stocks versus their larger brethren (as economic concerns have been widely predicted). Indeed, we have lived through an inverted yield curve for over 80 weeks, which is often regarded as a recession indicator. This has enhanced investors' desire to hold large-cap stocks relative to small-caps. Larger companies can typically withstand economic downturns better than smaller ones and have added liquidity to weather large drawdowns. The chart below shows the performance of the Russell 2000 Index, as represented by iShares Russell 2000 Small Cap ETF (IWM), compared to the large-cap companies represented by the S&P 500 and the Russell 1000 Index when represented by iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWD).

5-YR Total Return Performance Small Caps vs Large Caps (Seeking Alpha)

In addition to the poor relative performance of small-caps to large-caps, a large valuation gap now exists between large- and small-cap stocks. Since the second half of 2000, the TTM P/E ratio of the Russell 2000 Index has been roughly 98% of the S&P 500 Index's same metric. However, in June 2000 an anomaly developed where the Russell 2000 traded at only 51% of the S&P 500 P/E. As of last quarter, the valuation gap is again at 59%. Therefore, we believe there is an opportunity for multiple expansion growth in small-caps versus large-caps. And, by providing quality factors to their selection, as DGRS does, this could provide a better floor should an economic downturn happen.

Major Investment Risks

Interest Rate Risk

Many economists and fund managers expect a continued pause of Fed interest rate hikes in 2024 as inflation continues to moderate. Indeed, many believe rate cuts will be part of the Fed policy in 2024. As many small companies rely on floating interest rates or private equity financing, a lower cost of capital could allow price appreciation in 2024. As always, there are risks of unforeseen macro events. Stickier than expected inflation is one example that could change our interest rate outlook, which could prove negative to the space.

Dividend Cuts

Management teams typically hate to cut dividends and will usually manage earnings to avoid dividend cuts. However, business realities or downturns may make this impossible. While DGRS has very strong 3 and 10-year dividend growth rates, its trailing twelve-month (TTM) growth rate is a negative 3.8%, earning a D+ ranking by Seeking Alpha. Never forget the golden rule: past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Volatility

While DGRS has a low-concentration risk with 245 companies and the top ten holdings only representing 16% of the ETF, it does have a high volatility risk. The annualized volatility is 19% and Seeking Alpha's grade for the 22% standard deviation is a D. This suggests investors should be ready to buckle up should the broader market experience turbulence.

Summing It Up

Given the poor performance of the small-cap space relative to large-caps over the last several years, we believe the tide may turn for higher quality dividend paying small-cap companies. This will be particularly true should normalizing economic conditions prevail in 2024. DGRS provides a broad exposure (245 companies) to quality small-caps with strong fundamentals and no significant exposure to any one holding. The ETF is not market-cap weighted, but rather weighted by dividend cash flow, which helps support monthly income targets investors may have.

DGRS hits several sweet spots. Our proprietary database metrics forecast an aggregate near-term earnings growth of nearly 15% on revenue growth of 14%, which indicates the companies are likely to efficiently turn sales into earnings. We like its 10-year (CAGR) dividend growth rate of 20% and 3-year CAGR dividend growth rate of 14%. Demanding high ROEs and ROAs of companies it selects in the portfolio helps offer a modicum of dividend safety. In addition, given the historical valuation gap between large-cap companies to small-cap, we believe a stabilizing interest rate environment could provide a tailwind for small-caps this year.

We agree with WisdomTree that this ETF can be a complement to other dividend strategies in a portfolio and/or a replacement for small-cap quality strategies. We will be looking to potentially adding DGRS to our portfolio, and therefore rate DGRS a cautious Buy.