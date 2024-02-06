nicoletaionescu/iStock via Getty Images

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was a pandemic darling that soared to all-time highs, nearly touching $100 a share under the leadership of founder and CEO Katrina Lake.

However, the following years have been rocky for Stitch Fix. Numerous employees have since been laid off and the organization has had several executive leadership changes as Lake is now no longer the company’s CEO.

More importantly for investors, the company has continued to lose revenue and isn’t close to achieving profitability in the near future.

Let’s dig into the details of Stitch Fix, and I’ll share why investors may want to avoid this stock.

The Company

Stitch Fix is an apparel company focused on creating personal “fixes” for clientele. The company was founded in 2011 and started by offering fixes originally to women. Stitch Fix would gather an individual’s personal information and then create a personalized order. The user could state, she was looking for something specific, for example, professional clothing for work or something more casual for everyday use. Once the user receives the fix, the client would send back clothing items that she didn’t want and pay for the kept items. Stitch Fix has since expanded as they now also serve men and children. Additionally, Stitch Fix has added a service called “Freestyle” which now lets users purchase the goods directly from their website rather than get a fix.

My wife and I have both received “fixes” from Stitch Fix. The clothing was unique and was likely something I wouldn’t have found surfing the web myself. We both kept a decent portion of the personalized clothing items and still wear them frequently.

However, I feel Stitch Fix isn’t a service I would continuously pay for as I don’t need numerous fixes. I believe most individuals are similar as they might be looking for one or two unique items and once those pieces of clothing have been adding to one’s collection they don’t need to continue to order goods through Stitch Fix.

The metrics illustrate my point as you can see the number of active clients has continuously declined over the last three years as shown in the company’s latest 10K filing:

SEC.gov

Stitch Fix states that an active client is someone who has ordered a fix or an item via Freestyle within the past year.

Moat and Opportunity

As stated on a previous investor presentation, Stitch Fix believes they have an addressable market that could reach over $225 billion in 2027:

Investor Presentation

I think that is a rather optimistic goal and it looks like many of the analysts following Stitch Fix agree as the revenue growth projections aren’t stellar.

I don’t believe Stitch Fix has a moat. The company engages in a very competitive marketplace and the company’s primary advantage is personal stylists creating unique fixes for clientele. With AI becoming more prevalent in numerous industries, I could foresee retailers having an AI assistant (perhaps similar to Amazon’s new Rufus) help consumers select specific clothing items based on inserted criteria. To me, Stitch Fix’s custom personalization will soon be easily replicated by artificial intelligence.

Management

As I mentioned previously, Katrina Lake is the founder of Stitch Fix and was the company’s former CEO. In 2021, Lake stepped down from the CEO role although she is still the company’s Executive Chairperson.

Lake was replaced by Elizabeth Spaulding and her tenure at Stitch Fix was brief, only lasting a few years. Spaulding was replaced by Matt Baer in mid-2023. Baer came over from Macy’s, Inc. (M).

As you can see from these Glassdoor ratings, Stitch Fix isn’t viewed as a great place to work and employees clearly did not approve of Spaulding:

Glassdoor

Some of these reviews related directly to the prior CEO but I think you can clearly see how the company is doing from these employee comments. Many state the company lacks direction, there is no longer growth potential, and employees haven’t received raises in years.

Certainly, there may be some hard feelings as Stitch Fix has let go of numerous employees in the past few years but I think there is merit to most of these employee comments.

Financials

Stitch Fix’s financials don’t paint a better picture, as the loss in the number of active clients has clearly translated into a loss of revenue:

SEC.gov

Although the company did post a smaller net loss for the year-end July 29, 2023, that’s mostly due to having less SG&A expense due to fewer employees.

In Q1 2024, the negative trends continued for Stitch Fix as revenue came in at roughly $364 million which is an 18% decline compared to the first quarter prior year. Active clients from continuing operations came in at 2,989,000 which is a 4% decline compared to the prior quarter and it was a 15% decline compared to Q1 2023.

Stitch Fix has a decent balance sheet as you can see below:

SEC.gov

The company’s cash balance did increase during the first quarter and the company does have enough current assets to cover all of their liabilities.

Can Stitch Fix Turn the Corner?

To play devil’s advocate, Stitch Fix does have unique retailers most consumers might not be able to find themselves. In addition, the company does have clothing from some popular brands such as Vuori and Bonobos. If the company can continue to find new and unique clothing lines, customers may continue to order fixes.

Also, the company could establish a better loyalty program or rewards system in order to get customers to increase their spend. For instance, I think retailers like Nike (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) have done a good job keeping customers loyal and engaged. Adidas has created adiClub which has exclusive product drops and opportunities to win contests. Stitch Fix could create similar contests or have unique product drops with specific designers.

Valuation

As you can see from the below valuation metrics from Seeking Alpha, the overall value grade for Stitch Fix is an “A+.”

Seeking Alpha

Given Stitch Fix is unprofitable, I think Price to Sales is the best metric valuation. Although the company does appear favorable to the sector median, I think the estimated revenue growth rates shown below illustrate why I don't believe investors are getting a bargain currently with this company:

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Stitch Fix certainly could turn things around with the new CEO who has only been at the helm a few months.

However, I don’t think that’s going to happen. I believe the company will never reach those pandemic highs again. Given the management changes and the company layoffs, I believe this has hurt Stitch Fix's company culture, as shown by the many negative Glassdoor reviews.

The data proves that point as the number of active clients has continued to decline over the last few years. As active clients have dropped so has the company’s revenue as Stitch Fix is nowhere near becoming a profitable company.

Stitch Fix was an exciting company a few years ago with Lake in as their CEO, but now the company is trying to recover and any investors still holding stock since the COVID-19 pandemic should harvest their tax loss now because I don’t foresee this company mounting a comeback any time soon.