Microsoft: This Time Could Be Different

Poonam A. Arora
Summary

  • AI revenues are poised to surge over 2025.
  • Microsoft Corporation as a major provider of AI is well positioned to benefit.
  • Under Nadella, Microsoft could likely dominate the AI industry.
  • We are upgrading Microsoft to a Buy Rating and introducing our new Price Target of $420/share.

Facade of the French headquarters of Microsoft, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Investment Conclusion

We published a Sell-Rating article with a Price Target of $286/share on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last October. The primary drivers of our Sell Thesis were that Wall Street was overestimating MSFT’s potential share of the artificial

Poonam A. Arora
Currently, I work as an investment analyst at Seamist Capital. Previously, since 2006, I was on the sell-side, in a research analyst role. The banks I have worked for include the Stanford Group, Madison Williams, Roth Capital, and WR Hambrecht. I have passed the FINRA exams for Series 7, 63, 86, and 87. My educational background includes a Bachelors Degree in Finance and Investments and a Masters Degree in Finance. Currently, I rank among top 5% of bloggers and among top 10% of analysts on TipRanks.

Comments

petethebeet
Today, 10:05 AM
Microsoft is a tech company. Too risky and speculative to be investable.
wsoyke
Today, 1:38 AM
MSFT has about 80% of the planets software market monetized by subscription. AI is being infused top to bottom with associated price increases. Customers gladly pay up because they will increse efficiencies and the bottom line.
So it is no stretch that the share price will increase another 2% and hit the author's target. My prediction is for about 50% increase for 2024.
petethebeet
Today, 10:00 AM
@wsoyke Sounds like you rate it a strong buy and you’re raising your price target. Are you buying hand over fist !!!
Paul T. Lambert
Yesterday, 6:37 PM
Sell low, buy high? This time could be different? A complete flip within the span of a few short months? Them ducks ain't lining up in a row for me.
Stefan Redlich
Yesterday, 6:26 PM
This Stock will go to $500 this year unless there is a global recession
luca_m
Yesterday, 5:10 PM
what does this article even mean? it gives a buy rating to a stock with a price target...~1% higher than it is now. ok.
ChristianDe
Yesterday, 11:48 AM
"This Time Could Be Different", five deadly words.
William Cohen
Yesterday, 10:28 AM
The time to buy MSFT was under $300. I wouldn't be a buyer at this current level, but I also wouldn't sell and take profits right now.
Tao Jaxx
Yesterday, 9:04 AM
So you said $286 and it got to $400+. Now you say $420. Here's hoping you undershoot as much as you did last time.
doobiedoo
06 Feb. 2024
Author: "Upgrading our Rating to Buy from the prior Sell."

Better late than never!
some-investor
06 Feb. 2024
Have you used Copilot integrated with Microsoft 365 for work? It beats everything else at how well it can analyze company docs and resources from the internet to write documents. Writing docs that used to take several days to draft now takes one day to get done. The amount of services revenue Copilot will generate in the coming years is still underestimated. Whatever GOOGL and AMZN are doing are far behind and will be too little too late as enterprise products are very sticky and companies don't just switch services at a whim.
kiar97
06 Feb. 2024
@Poonam A. Arora : Thanks for the article write up. But, it is hilarious with the content and negative tone of MSFT.

Your comment: “At the minimum, the MSFT could just as easily dominate AI, as AMZN or GOOG” is the most hilarious. You know that MSFT is at the fore front of AI with AMZN lagging years behind (and GOOG trying to catch up). What makes you think MSFT at the minimum?

And you give an impression that MSFT can compete with GOOG in cloud business. Wake up !! What world are you in?? Azure now commands almost 25% with GOOG a distant third (11%). MSFT is taking market share very aggressively from AWS.

Looks like you have your article template written 6 to 7 yrs back and filling up some vague content subsequently.
Apemantus
06 Feb. 2024
"We published a Sell-Rating article with a Price Target of $286/share on Microsoft Corporation last October."

I read that article. This sentence gave me a very negative impression of the quality of your analysis (and your writing):

"Based on our coverage of large technology companies, we envision Tesla as a cheeky erudite teenager, Apple as a diligent square-jawed young man, Amazon as a straight-shooting professional, and Microsoft as a corner store owner who will nickel and dime you until thy kingdom come."
#LongOnly
06 Feb. 2024
Kudos for changing your investment thesis on $MSFT based on the latest quarter results. But I'm so glad that I do my own due diligence. Looking forward to your next article on your revised PT next quarter.
Peter J McGee
06 Feb. 2024
So new PT is 3% above current price. I would never...just saying. Thanks for you article.
ssawasd
06 Feb. 2024
@Peter J McGee what do you mean by that?? Does that mean the stock is still undervalued? Or is there no margin of safety?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

