My past Seeking Alpha articles on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have typically received a relatively low number of page-views. I find that interesting given the company's strong free-cash-flow profile, excellent dividend growth, and its strong total returns. Indeed, as you can see in the graphic below, over the past 5-years MSI has outperformed the S&P 500, as measured by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), by nearly 100%. My instincts tell me that the disconnect is likely due to investor belief that "Motorola" is (still ...) the company that ran a cyclical semiconductor business tied to the automotive industry and one that was the clear leader in cell-phones before losing its lead to Nokia and eventually to Apple. Yet Motorola Solutions is certainly not your father's "Motorola" - the semiconductor business was spun-off many years ago and the company does not focus on the commercial smartphone market at all. Today, I will preview MSI's upcoming Q4 report and its outlook going forward. But first, I will start with an overview of the investment thesis of today's Motorola Solutions.

Investment Thesis

As I have written in my previous coverage of Motorola Solutions on Seeking Alpha, the company operates a global Land-Mobile Radio ("LMR") Communications business that typically runs on a Motorola designed private network that its customers - primarily local, state, and federal governments - actually own. As a result, MSI has a high-level of customer retention due to the relatively high costs of potentially switching to other providers (i.e. customers have already invested heavily in the networks they own). Meantime, MSI has been using its strong free-cash-flow profile to grow through strategic M&A - which in the last few years has focused on growing its video surveillance and command & control software subscription business. A graphic shown on the company's homepage shows MSI's top-level strategy to grow its subscription services (i.e. software ARR) by tying together its three primary segments:

For example, in FY22, 37% of revenue came from Software & Services, a proxy for high-margin ARR (annual recurring revenue). As a result, annual revenue growth has been ~10% but earnings and free-cash-flow per share have been growing even faster due to margin expansion combined with share buybacks. With that as background, let's take a look at what investors can expect in the upcoming Q4 on Thursday (after the market close, with the conference call conducted at 5pm EST).

Q4 Earnings Preview

Before previewing the up-coming Q4 report, it's important for investors to know that MSI ended Q3 with a very strong backlog of $14.3 billion (+6% yoy and $9.4 billion of which is Software & Services). This is important because total revenue for full-year 2022 was only $9.1 billion. That being the case, investors can expect the backlog at the end of Q4 will likely be significantly more than TTM revenue. This is important when considering valuation based on such a clear line-of-sight of revenue combined with MSI's strong free-cash-flow profile. On that note, free-cash-flow in Q3 was $649 million compared to $318 million in Q3 FY22.

The graphic below from the Seeking Alpha MSI earnings webpage points out a few interesting observations:

First off, the Q4 consensus EPS estimate is currently $3.63/share, which matches the tight range of low- to high- estimates on Yahoo Finance as well. As for the declining orange line in the graphic, investors should view that with a grain-of-salt because Motorola's revenue and earnings are always back-end loaded, anchored by a seasonally strong Q4. This is due to the company's large business with local, state, and federal governments that traditionally have significantly higher budgetary spending in the 2H of the year.

The other key observation from the graphic is that Motorola is one of those companies that typically under-promises and over-delivers. That is clear from the consistent history of beating the consensus earnings estimate, which - as you can see - has averaged around $0.17/share over the past four quarters. A straight read-through would suggest MSI will clock in with Q4 earnings of an estimated $3.80, which would compare favorably with Q4 FY22 earnings of $3.60.

On the Q3 conference call, MSI once again raised guidance. MSI CFO Jason Winkler said:

For the full year, we are again increasing both our revenue and earnings guidance. We now expect revenue in the range of $9.93 billion to $9.945 billion, up from our prior range of $9.875 billion to $9.9 billion, and we expect non-GAAP earnings per share between $11.65 and $11.70, up from our prior guide of $11.40 to $11.48 per share.

Note the relatively tight guidance ranges, which means there is a high-level of confidence in the guidance. Winkler pointed out three primary reasons for the significant increase in FY23 guidance:

Continued strength in the LMR and Video business, while the Command Center portfolio performed well. Growth in Q3 was complemented by a "robust contribution from Rave", an acquisition that "continues to exceed our expectations". Continuing improvement on supply-chain execution with respect to cost-savings on semiconductors.

Motorola Solutions acquired Massachusetts-based Rave Mobile Safety in December of 2022. Rave operates a cloud-based mass notification and incident management platform that is used by "thousands of K-12 schools and higher education institutions across the U.S. Rave’s panic button solution can immediately provide real-time incident details and essential data like location to 9-1-1 call takers and first responders, and its incident management solution helps to coordinate the emergency response across school safety personnel, administrators and first responders." Sadly, Motorola Solutions is benefiting from the number of mass shootings in the U.S. combined with a lack of gun control legislation to help address the situation - which only appears to be getting worse by the day.

Going Forward

A slide from a January Investor Presentation shows MSI has a total addressable market - across the enterprise - of an estimated $60 billion:

Motorola Solutions

Considering the backlog at the end of Q3 was $14.3 billion, MSI not only already has a significant slice of the pie, but appears to be in the cat-bird seat in terms of gaining market share. I say that because the company's "growth through accretive M&A" strategy ($6 billion since 2015, see graphic below) has arguably proven to be a success, and its strong free-cash-flow profile should enable the company to continue to make relatively small tuck-in acquisitions that can add significantly more value underneath MSI's existing portfolio umbrella and, as a result, unleash additional shareholder value.

Motorola Solutions

Current estimates for FY24 are for revenue of $10.51 billion and EPS of $12.68. If those estimates are accurate, that implies a forward P/E of 25.3x.

Shareholder Returns

During Q3, MSI repurchased $322 million of shares, paid $147 million in cash dividends, and spent $65 million on capital expenditures. While my followers know I generally dislike companies that significantly over-emphasize share buybacks as compared to dividends directly into shareholders' pockets, we can't argue with MSI's strategy and its total returns track record - I refer again to the first graphic in this article showing Motorola's significant out-performance as compared to the broad S&P 500.

Motorola Solutions' strategy has delivered strong dividend growth, with double-digit annual dividend increases since 2015.

Since 2015, the company has retired 23% of the outstanding shares at an average price of $93/share (at present, MSI is trading at ~$325). Clearly, this is a case where share buybacks have significantly outpaced share-based compensation and contributed to higher EPS and free-cash-flow/share.

Summary & Conclusions

MSI operates a business model that generates excellent free-cash-flow, strong dividend growth, and market beating total returns for shareholders. The company's growing software platform and SaaS-based business model has led to rising ARR and margin expansion. The outlook looks bullish. However, with markets trading at or near all-time highs, and with a forward P/E of 25.3x based on FY24 estimates, investors may want to wait for market volatility to offer a potentially lower entry point. I rate the stock a HOLD, but would be a buyer if the stock were to dip under $310 and under $300 I recommend buying with both hands.

