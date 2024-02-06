cagkansayin

Thesis

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) is a fixed income closed-end fund focused on high-yield corporate bonds. We have covered this name before, but more importantly we covered it in the context of the abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) merger, which we discussed here in October. In our article, we stated the following:

FSD is the credit CEF from First Trust which is set to be absorbed by ACP, and FSD is currently trading with a much larger discount to NAV when compared to the abrdn fund. We expect the merger to be completed and the FSD shareholders to benefit from a lower discount to net asset value. FSD's collateral, while below investment grade, is much better rated than ACP's (ACP has a significant concentration in CCC assets). With significant macro risks abounding we feel the appropriate trade for this corporate action is to 'wait out' the merger in FSD given its conservative build and larger discount to NAV. We are therefore of the opinion that ACP shareholders should Sell ACP here and Buy FSD on the back of this corporate action.

Our main point was that retail investors should 'wait out' the merger by going long FSD, given the larger discount, lower risk, and our 'house view' that the merger would go through.

In this article, we are going to provide an update on the corporate action, as well as analyze whether being long FSD in the current merger environment would still be a winning trade.

Merger has now been approved

As we correctly anticipated, the ACP shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of the merger:

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) (the "Acquiring Fund") announced that it held a special meeting of shareholders on January 19, 2024 (the "Meeting") at which shareholders of the Acquiring Fund voted to approve the issuance of additional shares of ACP in connection with the proposed reorganization of the First Trust-advised closed-end funds, as noted below. As of the record date, October 23, 2023, ACP had outstanding 52,109,950 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 42.57% of outstanding common stock were voted, representing a quorum. Votes (ACP) Read more at: abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to Proposed Reorganization with Two First Trust-Advised Closed-End Funds

With the ACP equity-holders now in agreement for the merger to move forward, the next step is for the FSD shareholders to hold a special meeting to consider the approval of the proposed reorganization on February 20, 2024. We view this as a mere formality, with the important vote resting with the ACP common equity holders, the vote which just went through. Once the FSD equity holders also vet the move, the merger is on track to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Once the last corporate action goes through, FSD shareholders will get assigned ACP shares, in a NAV for NAV transaction, and ultimately in Q2 retail holders in FSD will end up with ACP shares in their brokerage accounts.

Discount has narrowed substantially

Since the potential merger was announced and our initial article was written on October 24, 2023, the FSD discount to NAV has narrowed significantly:

Data by YCharts

We can see the CEF moving from a discount of close to -15% to a discount of -8% currently, very close to where ACP is trading. Furthermore, an investor long FSD since that date would have realized a sizable total return from price, discount and dividend moves:

Data by YCharts

Since our original piece, FSD is up over 15%, return driven by all the above-mentioned risk factors.

The 'easy money' has been made, current credit spreads are too tight

We feel the bread-and-butter from the merger arbitrage trade, namely the discount narrowing, has already been realized. We saw FSD's very wide discount to NAV narrow, all while the macro environment cooperated with lower credit spreads and lower rates.

Going forward FSD's price is going to be driven by its portfolio holdings, and once the merger is operationally completed, FSD's shareholders will get assigned ACP shares and take on more credit risk. As per the current timeline, the merger might fully be completed by the end of March. This will translate into FSD shareholders taking on increased risk, since ACP's collateral pool is very concentrated in lower rated credits. Therefore FSD shareholders who continue to hold will in actuality take on increased credit risk, as they transition into a larger CEF with lower rated collateral.

We are of the opinion that taking increased credit risk in the current macro environment is ill-advised, since spreads are at the bottom of their historic range:

HY Spreads (FT)

As a retail investor, you want to buy credit CEFs when the blue line goes up and is at 5% or more. When spreads are low, the probability for them to go lower is slim, while the probability to lose money because spreads are widening is high.

We liked the long FSD trade via the merger arbitrage lens, and we saw credit spreads cooperate as well. Both those risk factors are in our opinion extinguished, and a retail investor choosing to hold on to their FSD shares will run a high credit risk profile with minimal further narrowing of the discount to NAV.

Conclusion

FSD is a fixed income CEF focused on U.S. high yield. The fund is subject to a merger, with ACP absorbing this name. The main vote has been in favor of the merger, with only formalities left for the process to be completed. On the back of the merger announcement, FSD's discount narrowed significantly, with a retail investor having heeded our view in October 2023 recording a total return in excess of 15%. We feel the 'easy money' has now been realized in FSD, and shareholders are facing a higher risk fund once operationally merged into ACP. We feel credit spreads are also too tight here, with risks skewed to the downside. We are therefore downgrading this CEF to a Sell, feeling shareholders are best served to substantially lighten up on this name currently.