Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FSD: The Merger Arbitrage Opportunity Is Quasi Extinguished

Feb. 06, 2024 1:07 PM ETFirst Trust High Inc Long/Short Fund (FSD)ACP
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.21K Followers

Summary

  • ACP shareholders have approved the merger with FSD, with FSD shareholders expected to follow suit in a formality vote.
  • The discount to NAV for FSD has significantly narrowed since the merger announcement.
  • Once the merger is operationally completed, FSD equity-holders will receive ACP shares.
  • The "easy money" from the merger arbitrage trade has already been made, and continuing to hold FSD shares now will result in a higher credit risk profile.
Crossing wooden rings with spheres on green background.

cagkansayin

Thesis

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) is a fixed income closed-end fund focused on high-yield corporate bonds. We have covered this name before, but more importantly we covered it in the context of the abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.21K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

44yrsonWallStreet profile picture
44yrsonWallStreet
Today, 1:18 PM
Comments (322)
Thank you.
Will the merged fund use “shorting “ ( currently up to 30% )as part of their portfolio strategy ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FSD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FSD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.