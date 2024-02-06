Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Warning Signs In The Stock Market Are Clear And Present (Technical Analysis)

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • S&P 500 and key sectors are overbought, with technical indicators suggesting an overextended market.
  • Options market dynamics are flashing warning signs, with expected future returns plunging.
  • Overbought conditions seen in sectors like Semiconductors, Communication Services, and Technology, signal a potential market correction.
Storm warning flags on beach. Baga, Goa, India

f9photos/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 (SP500) and a few of its key sectors have reached over-bought levels based on a few technical indicators suggesting that this market is overextended from a technical standpoint at a time when the dynamics of the

Comments (8)

Kent Thune profile picture
Kent Thune
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (1.03K)
I agree that stocks appear overbought now. But when will the correction come? No one knows. That's why it's best to stay invested and stick to your own plan that works for you. The market will see a significant correction when sentiment decides it's time. The herd doesn't stop in its tracks to read fundamental analysis.
NapaCab profile picture
NapaCab
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (637)
@Kent Thune agreed that the herd does not stop to read analysis. I think the smart money does, though… Mott continues to supply extremely valuable data and insight, imo…
Kent Thune profile picture
Kent Thune
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (1.03K)
@NapaCab I pay attention to fundamentals, hence my mention that stocks in the aggregate appear overbought. However, I give more weight to sentiment and technical analysis. That said, the largest segment of my portfolio is just buy-and-hold as I haven't seen any single "system" or timing mechanism that works consistently in my 30 years of observing markets.

Yes, Mott provides valuable data, but his interpretation of it (generally permabull) has been mostly wrong for about 18 months.
c
crusmon6
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (1.32K)
The Federal Reserve is a department of the Democrat Party just like the FBI, DOJ, DonCIA, FDA and BLS. They are going to do everything they can to make sure that Donald Trump loses in November so the rate cuts have to be timed and not come too soon (like now!). On top of that, Biden is a basket case who, at times, doesn't even know where he is so Wall Street, The Federal Reserve, Yellen and the news media have their work cut out for them making the walking cadaver look like a winner. Come August the stock market will be roaring with the SPY closing in on 6,000, Apple at $300 and the shorts jumping off bridges in Brooklyn!!!
Jacobin777 profile picture
Jacobin777
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (5.27K)
@crusmon6 LOL.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (6.11K)
I feel like the stock market warnings have been clear and present since 2016.

Yet here we are...
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (14.48K)
Stock market is indestructible.
NapaCab profile picture
NapaCab
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (637)
@Alpha With Bitcoin A modern day Irving Fisher!
