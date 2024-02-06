Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Near All-Time Highs, Yet Reasonably Valued With Widening AI Tailwinds

Millennial Dividends
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has a divided fan base, with some strongly supporting the company and others hoping for its downfall.
  • The company is firing on all cylinders, delivering yet another record quarter with $18.12 billion in revenue, reflecting a remarkable 206% YoY increase.
  • The adoption of AI is accelerating and broadening, with cloud providers, enterprise software, and governments playing catch-up, fueling Nvidia's growth.
  • The company is currently trading at a blended P/E of 53.6x, but the anticipated EPS growth is expected to significantly reduce the valuation.
  • I am revising my investment thesis, increasing the target price for Nvidia Corporation from $1,200 to $2,000 by 2030, based on the faster-than-expected adoption of AI.

Mining rig for cryptocurrency

eclipse_images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) seems to have sparked a divided fan base – those who cheer for its success and those who are almost betting on its downfall.

It brings to mind the early days of Apple (AAPL

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 1:42 PM
Comments
Clauser1960
Today, 2:44 PM
Thanks to the author, a clear vision also for unspecialized readers on the sector
Paul01x
Today, 1:55 PM
@Millennial Dividends, Thanks for sharing your article. While I certainly wouldn't complain if your $2,000/share target took a full 6 years to materialize since that corresponds to a solid CAGR of 20%, the company might very well be on course to hit that target long before 2030 if they can continue to stay ahead of the competition. NVDA's Hopper H-200 stack is a beast in the datacenter and if they can maintain a brisk pace of innovation, the stock will continue to rocket up. In turn, the FY26 and FY27 EPS consensus estimates you cited would probably prove to be conservative. Long NVDA since 2016. It's the #1 position in my portfolio of 18 stocks.
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:13 PM
@Paul01x Thanks Paul for sharing your thoughts and glad you enjoyed the article.

I agree that the price target might not be as bold as some other predictions, yet its difficult to say how saturated the market will become in 2-3 years so I prefer to take more cautious view and be suprised to the upside.

AMD, Intel, Google and Amazon are all entering the arena with their products now as the business proved to be very lucrative so I think the competition will be fierce.
chrisgar
Today, 1:39 PM
Typo?

"I am revising my investment thesis, increasing the target price for Nvidia Corporation from $1,200 to $2,000 by 2023, based on the faster-than-expected adoption of AI."
Millennial Dividends
Today, 1:41 PM
@chrisgar Yes, that is a typo, it was meant to say 2030, let me make a correction. Thanks for the sharp eye!
