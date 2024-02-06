ariya j/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is a shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services (via the Pitney Bowes Bank) to its clients. PBI operates three segments - Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions.

Recent News

Pitney Bowes shareholders were welcomed to fantastic news over the last week. On Wednesday, February 1st, it was announced after market close that PBI would be adding Bill Simon and Jill Sutton to the Board of Directors. As this was a negotiated cooperation agreement with Kurt Wolf of Hestia Capital it is clear that the board was fearful of Kurt running a second proxy battle. In short, Kurt Wolf just pulled off a rare coup where a company hands an activist control of the company.

The last known time this has happened?

When Kurt Wolf convinced Bill Simon (a non-Hestia Capital appointed Director) during their time at GameStop Corp. (GME) to side with Hestia Capital and settle with Ryan Cohen. That settlement effectively gave Hestia Capital full control of the board of directors at GME. Now, years later, Bill Simon, ex-Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO, joins Kurt Wolf at Pitney Bowes and effectively becomes Kurt's majority vote to make the meaningful change that shareholders need.

Given the public details we know about Kurt Wolf's proxy battle with PBI last year, I believe that shareholders should expect the following:

1) A permanent CEO to be appointed that has the moxie to make tough decisions on cost cuts. I had high hopes for Jason Dies as interim CEO, but given the revelation on the earnings call a few days ago that variable compensation would offset the cost cuts that were made in 2024 - this is clearly not happening. Shareholders need a permanent CEO with no loyalties or favorites who can completely change the current corporate culture.

2) An imminent sale of the Global Ecommerce (GEC) segment. While the "triage" that Hestia Capital mentioned in the proxy battle has likely been ongoing and is in process - a year has already gone by. My personal opinion is that Kurt will look to offload GEC within months so that the permanent CEO can immediately hit the ground running with the remaining company segments. Now that Kurt has nominated a full majority on the Board of Directors there will be nothing that can stop him from immediately offloading this segment. My earlier projections of over $1 billion for the segment may prove to be too optimistic; however, the domestic parcel business has continued to show growth in parcel volume while major competitors have seen a decline in parcel volume. There is no question that the business remains a valuable opportunity for competitors looking to grow scale and volume with the operational leverage to immediately cut the costs that make the segment unprofitable for a player like Pitney Bowes with less scale.

The fact that Pitney does not have enough scale to profitably handle the packages doesn't mean that the segment still doesn't have material value to larger players with greater efficiencies.

Ultimately - the biggest question for current and prospective shareholders will be what a post-GEC sale Pitney Bowes looks like. Given the large uncertainty regarding the value of the segment - the best thing to do is to analyze the company from a series of worst-case scenarios even if some of the outcomes are extremely unlikely.

Pitney Bowes - Post Global Ecommerce

I was going to analyze GEC sales scenarios at prices of $0, $250M, $500M, $750M, and $1B, but it seemed unnecessarily redundant. As the point of this article is to show the worst case scenarios, I'll simply provide the math for the worst two outcomes.

A sale of GEC for $0.

A sale of GEC for $250 million.

Assumptions:

Any sale proceeds will go towards the 2026 term loan at SOFR + 2.25% (Total of 7.57%) instead of the debt with the highest interest rate.

Instead of one-third ($70M) of the total unallocated corporate costs ($211M) being associated with GEC as previously conveyed in my prior article, we'll only assume 25% / $53M (again attempting for an absolute worst-case scenario).

Global Ecommerce represents 25% ($26M) of capital expenditures ($103M in 2023 with the same forecast for 2024). This is, again, extremely conservative. For example, depreciation and amortization of GEC was $67M in 2023 vs $64M for Presort and SendTech combined (over 50% of the D&A). Historical depreciation expense is typically a good proxy for future capital expenditure needs.

While we are being conservative in a lot of regards, I will not be attempting to figure out any potential tax implications due to the global nature of the company and specifically the GEC segment. In other words, it would stand to reason that if the company earns more money that it would pay more in taxes; therefore, readers may want to consider that an increase in taxes will lower net income from the levels that I am conservatively projecting.

Why am I trying to present the worst case scenario? To establish a very conservative margin of safety where any future outcome can only exceed this low expectation. Therefore, lets' begin with a sale at $0.

Sale of GEC for $0

In this scenario, zero proceeds are applied to any debt; therefore, there are no immediate interest savings.

How does this benefit shareholders?

In 2023, Global Ecommerce lost $134M (EBIT) or $187M once 25% of the unallocated corporate expenses were accounted for. Therefore, Pitney Bowes's annual net income would increase by $187M after the sale of GEC.

From a cash flow perspective, Pitney Bowes should have an additional $67M representing their EBITDA loss plus $53M in corporate unallocated expenses plus $26M in annual capex for a total increase of $146M in cash annually.

Based on slide 13 of Pitney Bowes's most recent presentation the weighted average interest rate is 7.71%. Using this weighted average rate, if 100% of the $146M in annual cash savings was applied to debt reduction - the company could reduce annual interest expense by $11.3M each year into the future.

In other words, in one year the company would likely earn an additional $187M in net income (as we noted earlier); however, in year two, the company would save an estimated additional $11.3M in interest expense and earn an additional $198M in net income. This would actually allow Pitney to then use $157M in extra cash (instead of $146M) to reduce debt even more in year two resulting in $12.1M of interest expense savings in year three for a total increase in net income of $199M. On and on and on. A virtuous cycle.

We got a little bit into the weeds there, so to bring it back full circle to the bottom line for shareholders.

If Pitney Bowes began 2024 without GEC - what would the company's earnings look like for 2024? That's what we all want to know, right?

If we backout the restructuring charges, goodwill impairment, gain on debt redemption, proxy solicitation fees, and benefit for income taxes - Pitney Bowes had a net income of $2.1M or $0.01 on 176,342,000 shares outstanding.

Assuming no changes to Presort / Sendtech in 2024, Pitney Bowes's earnings with the additional $187M would be $189.1M or $1.07 per share. If we apply just a 10x price-to-earnings ratio it would value shares at $10.72 or a 164% increase from the closing price of $4.06 on 2/2/2024. A 15x P/E ratio would value shares at $16.05 or a 295% increase.

Sale of GEC for $250M

The math in this scenario will follow the same logic as the prior scenario (so I'll save all the needless commentary and just provide the basic numbers) with the exception that Pitney would immediately have $250M to utilize towards debt paydown.

Immediately paying down $250M in debt (at our assumed rate of 7.57%) will save Pitney Bowes $19M a year in interest expense.

Therefore, while the $187M EBIT savings are the same as the first scenario, Pitney Bowes's Net Income would increase by $206M ($187M + $19M). Additionally, annual cash savings would come out to $165M ($146M + $19M). To be precise, the initial average weighted interest rate would be lower at 6.84% since $250M of the March 2026 term loan would be paid off. Therefore, after year one, Pitney would be able to reduce interest expense by an additional $11.3M ($165M x 6.84%). Oddly, the exact same reduction in scenario one with $146M in cash applied against 7.71%.

In this scenario (again assuming GEC had already been sold at the end of 2023), Pitney Bowes would earn $208M in 2024 (excluding any gain/loss on the sale of GEC) or $1.18 per share.

At a 10x P/E, PBI would be valued at $11.80 (a 190% increase) from 2/2/24.

At a 15x P/E, PBI would be valued at $17.70 (a 335% increase) from 2/2/24.

Additional Thoughts

To me, at least, it is obvious how incredibly undervalued the shares of Pitney Bowes are if the company is able to successfully divest the GEC segment. Earnings per share would increase to at least $1.07 in an absolute worst case scenario of simply giving the segment away.

Furthermore, there is so much that we have not even considered!

For example, the market has a belief that Pitney Bowes's legacy businesses are in a state of permanent decline. However, the Presort and Sendtech businesses actually grew EBIT by 6.8% (an additional $33M) from 2022 to 2023. More importantly, these businesses have further opportunities to innovate and grow moving forward. I have little doubt that these opportunities were neglected and disregarded in the past due to Marc Lautenbach's (the previous CEO) focus on GEC. Greater financial stability should allow Pitney Bowes to make rational investments in these businesses (perhaps at the expense of using the entire amount of cash towards debt reduction) that are likely to allow them to achieve much greater growth rates in the future.

On the last earnings call, Jason Dies announced that they are moving a very profitable subsegment out of GEC and into SendTech:

And second, effective January 1, we moved the digital shipping solutions in global Ecommerce to SendTech, streamlining our leadership, product development investment, and leveraging our new go-to-market. Segment financials will be recasted for this change when we report earnings next quarter.

The CFO added:

Yes, and maybe let me add a few additional sizing of the opportunity here. So to put it in perspective, the shift in revenue, and we will provide a lot more color next quarter, but it's around 3% of Global Ecommerce total revenue. So it gives you an idea of that. In terms of the gross margin that brings, as Jason mentioned, this is very SaaS-like, and that has a very healthy gross margin.

In 2023 Global Ecommerce revenues were $1.355 Billion; therefore, 3% is about $41M in revenues. Based on this source, a good benchmark for gross profit margin for a SaaS Company is over 75% and is typically in the range of 70% to 85%. At 75%, this sub-segment should be generating over $30M in gross margin! If GEC is currently being shopped, as I strongly believe, clearly this sub-segment was moved to SendTech because it will not be part of the sale of GEC. Therefore, this makes all of the previous numbers we provided for the addition to net income as a result of the sale of GEC even more conservative! It also points to why a sale of GEC may not fetch as much as I had originally hoped for. The company stated that they will recast the financials next quarter; therefore, we should have exact numbers with the next quarterly report.

I expect the permanent CEO to find significant cost savings outside of GEC. The previous CEO instilled a culture of bloat and waste that should be obvious to any outsider. There are likely material opportunities for cost-cutting. As someone with little access to the inner workings of the company, I can only examine my current interactions with investor relations. My conversation with Jason Dies in early November was attended by a VP and a Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Maybe this will cost me my ability to have conversations going forward - but aren't most companies of this size outsourcing investor relations at this point? They were nice people, but this is a business. Does Pitney Bowes really need a VP and a Senior Manager in this department? Do they need any employees at all? Now, if we were to apply this thought process across the entire organization - shouldn't there be significant opportunities to extract even greater cost savings?

Once the financial situation of the company improves, it should also be able to begin refinancing current debt at materially lower interest rates. This should happen because Pitney Bowes's corporate credit rating is likely to improve due to both debt reduction as well as a material increase to net income.

Furthermore, there is a significant opportunity to lower interest expense outside of refinancing by utilizing the Pitney Bowes Bank.

I believe that investors are at risk of not comprehending the complete picture based on how the CFO has been describing the opportunity.

Pitney Bowes is going to take high-yielding equipment leases that are currently held at the parent company and send them to the bank. The bank gets high-yielding assets and the parent company gets cash.

How does this help the company and shareholders? The most likely source of capital to purchase these equipment leases is to dip into the bank's high quality bonds. In other words - Treasuries that are currently yielding very little. The parent company can then utilize the cash to pay off the debt that has very high interest rates. Simple arbitrage.

On the last call, the CFO stated the following:

We also continue to make progress on our previously announced program where our bank is participating in the financing of select captive lease receivables, an initiative that will be good for both the bank and the enterprise overall.

I think it would have been more clear to the market if she instead stated:

We have the opportunity to move cash held at the bank and currently invested in low-yielding Treasuries to the parent company where the cash can be used to pay down our debt that currently has a weighted average interest rate of 7.71%.

I think the CFO should have also quantified this opportunity for the market as well. Are they able to do this for $100M worth of equipment leases? $200M? Surely, some sort of range could have been provided.

Frankly, the opportunity is even better when you consider the fact that Pitney Bowes is currently buying back debt at a significant discount to par. This could save the company millions of dollars a year.

To summarize, I believe that the company has a multitude of opportunities to increase net income above and beyond just the sale of GEC.

Risks

The biggest risk for shareholders would be if the Board of Directors decided to retain Global Ecommerce and the segment continued to lose over a hundred million dollars a year. This greatest single risk is likely the reason that the shares are so depressed.

Another risk would be a decline in the economy that would cause a decline in the profitability of the Presort or SendTech business segments.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pitney Bowes has significant opportunities to unlock value. Now that Hestia Capital has full control of the board of directors I expect the pace of change to increase dramatically. The company is likely to announce a new CEO within a month or two and the sale of GEC within months as well. Even if GEC is sold for $0 (an unlikely scenario) - the remaining company would be earning around $1.07 per share and at a 10x P/E ratio would be valued at $10.72 per share which is over a 160% increase from where shares closed last Friday (2/2/2024). As outlined, outside of the sale of GEC there remain several other opportunities for the company to materially increase net income even further.