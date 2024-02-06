Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hestia Capital Will Bring Major Changes To Pitney Bowes In 2024

Feb. 06, 2024 1:38 PM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Stock9 Comments
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • Pitney Bowes adds Bill Simon and Jill Sutton to the Board of Directors, giving activist investor Kurt Wolf control of the company.
  • Shareholders should expect a permanent CEO appointment and an imminent sale of the Global Ecommerce segment.
  • The sale of GEC could significantly increase Pitney Bowes' net income and unlock shareholder value.
  • The company has a multitude of opportunities to increase net income and deleverage outside the sale of GEC.
  • Even if Pitney Bowes were to give GEC away for $0 - I believe shares should trade up to at least $10.72 (a 164% premium to today's price) based on a 10x P/E ratio of the remaining company's estimated earnings.

Note with pencil writing No More Feeling Undervalued - to overcome feeling unappreciated when contribution not recognized at work or in relationship - hard work and achievements go unnoticed

ariya j/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is a shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services (via the Pitney Bowes Bank) to its clients. PBI operates three segments - Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions.

This article was written by

Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
2.9K Followers
Justin Dopierala is President and Founder of DOMO Capital. He received his Bachelor of Science from Concordia University, Wisconsin (2005), graduating summa cum laude and recognized as the most outstanding undergraduate student of his class. He completed his MBA at Concordia the following year. Justin has been the portfolio manager for DOMO Capital Management since the portfolio's inception (2008). His years at DOMO has been enhanced by corporate experience with Harley-Davidson, Case New Holland, and FedEx Services. His work as an auditor in the areas of Information Technology, Plant Operations, and Finance honed his analytical skills and enable DOMO's sophisticated financial models. Investing began at an early age for Justin, when he convinced his parents to place a trade for him at age 15 using money he'd saved from mowing lawns. This interest found a focus and structure when a college professor encouraged him to read The Intelligent Investor, the principles of which remain a critical component of the DOMO philosophy to this day. Justin describes his interest in investing as a combination of a passion for competition, desire to do well for himself and clients, and the intellectual rigor of the discipline. A college football Hall of Fame inductee, Justin attributes his athletic and scholastic success as early validation of the same elements that drive the DOMO discipline: Hard work digging deep into the details, combined with an uncanny ability to stay on course by remembering the big picture. These disciplines enable him to meet the greatest challenge he believes a portfolio manager faces; filtering out short term noise in order to remain convicted in longer term investable ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. PBI is a current position in the DOMO Concentrated All Cap Value Composite. More information on the composite can be found at our website. DOMO Capital Management, LLC ("DOMO") is a state-registered investment adviser in the State of California, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Adviser may not transact business in states where it is not appropriately registered, excluded or exempted from registration. Individualized responses to persons that involve either the effecting of transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, will not be made without registration or exemption. Justin R. Dopierala is the President and Founder, and a registered investment adviser representative, of DOMO. Additional information about DOMO is disclosed in our Form ADV, which is available upon request. All information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to provide investment advisory services in any jurisdiction. The investment strategy discussed herein may not be suitable for everyone. Investors need to review an investment strategy for their own particular situation before making any investment decision. We believe the information obtained from any third-party resources to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy, timeliness or completeness. The opinions, estimates, projections, comments on financial market trends and other information contained herein constitute our judgment and are as of the date of the material, are subject to change without notice at any time in reaction to shifting market conditions and other factors and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. DOMO has no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

T
Ta_Ka
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (185)
Great article. Pls send a copy to Hestia as well…
A
Analyst_question
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (1.85K)
What is the difference of selling GEC for $0 versus just completely closing down GEC, is it simply the costs of restructuring, redundancies etc?
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 2:38 PM
Comments (3.59K)
@Analyst_question I don't think anyone could possibly think GEC would be sold for $0.

I simply used it to show how ridiculously undervalued, in my opinion, the shares of Pitney Bowes are by using a scenario that essentially has no chance of happening.
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 2:41 PM
Comments (3.59K)
@Analyst_question PS: As @Viola Capital pointed out in one of my other articles, we already know that Pitney Bowes has received offers on the segment. There were simply offers that Marc / previous board thought were unacceptable. Now; however, Hestia is in full control of that decision making:

"Viola Capital

I still don't understand the apparent consensus view that GEC will be very hard to sell. Consider this, from Hestia's presentation on slide 93:"We understand the Company has shopped its domestic parcel business to numerous prospective buyers, with no attractive offers."
It seems likely that Marc was soliciting offers more recently, maybe 2021-2022, rather than in the first few years after the Newgistics acquisition when losses were smaller (2017-2020). And, of course, this wording implies that there were actually offers for the segment. So while the offers were unattractive, they likely came during a time when EBIT for domestic parcel had become significantly negative.
Its performance is worse today, but the point is that even if you don't think PBI can return GEC to breakeven, it won't be long before losses are brought back to levels seen when Marc was shopping the business. That's not a high bar to clear. And at that level, they were apparently still offered some sum of cash for GEC by multiple parties. Was it $200M? $100M? A bag of gummy worms? I don't know. But multiple of these "numerous prospective buyers" were willing to take it for some amount of cash in the recent past. EBIT can be improved beyond that point as an added bonus."
b
bargains
Today, 2:09 PM
Comments (1.29K)
@Justin Dopierala
Thank you for this much-needed update. Your notes about your experience with Investor Relations provide much-needed color on the wasteful corporate culture. And, my hope is that a new CEO will be appointed who will go after this waste promptly and energetically.

Additionally, I am hopeful that the GEC unit is going to find a suitor earlier than expected and provide a much-needed boost to the overall company market valuation.
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (3.59K)
I thought I put it in the article, but I must have forgotten. In regards to a new CEO happening in the next month or two - this was specifically called-out in the earnings call from Interim CEO Jason Dies:
"Jason Dies

Yeah, look. So I will say what I believe I said on the last call, right. So the Board has formed a four person committee that is using a nationally ranked search firm to go off and seek appropriate candidates. We said early on that that was going to take some time and the Board was going to be clear and fulsome in their process that they went through. We announced I think, in the November earnings call, that that process at the moment was expected to take four to six months. And we're right in that window."

That puts an official announcement between March 1st and May 1st.
ramgaana profile picture
ramgaana
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (3.64K)
Do u see a risk of dividend cut? Thanks
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (3.59K)
@ramgaana Not at all - they just declared the dividend. There's no need for a cut with remainco earning >$200M annually...
ramgaana profile picture
ramgaana
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (3.64K)
@Justin Dopierala yes, that's what I thought too. Glad to see you are on the same page. Let's hope the economy doesn't go off the rails in 2024 - short of that, 2024 should be a gangbusters year for PBI stock. Thank you for putting the article together. Key points very well summarised
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.