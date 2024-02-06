choicegraphx/E+ via Getty Images

St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is an all-out bet on the growth of Florida with the Sunshine State gaining more people than any other state since the outbreak of the pandemic. Florida grew by 1.9% to just over 22 million people in 2022, the fastest-growing state for the first time since 1957 and a great feat for what's already the third-largest state. JOE is a land development company with 169,000 acres concentrated in Northwest Florida which the company intends to selectively develop across three verticals; residential, hospitality, and commercial ventures. Critically, JOE's significant land holdings in a state increasingly emerging as a winner of the post-pandemic economic zeitgeist is a source of long-tail value creation and could serve as a hedge for inflation.

St. Joe Company May 2023 Investor Presentation

The $3.3 billion market cap JOE's is not an income play. The company last paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, left unchanged sequentially and $0.48 per share annualized for a 0.85% forward dividend yield. Management has instead focused on share buybacks to return capital to shareholders. However, the company did not buy any shares in the nine months preceding the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter. There were roughly 576,963 shares bought back in JOE's fiscal 2022 and the company has $80 million left outstanding on its repurchase plan. The growth potential here is significant even with JOE currently trading at a 43x multiple to its annualized third-quarter earnings per share.

Operating Segments, Revenue, And Growth Momentum

JOE is guiding for record performance across all three operating segments for its full-year fiscal 2023. The company reported third-quarter total revenue of $101.4 million, up a substantial 76% over its year-ago comp with growth driven by real estate revenue that grew by 131% year-over-year. Hospitality remained its largest segment, driving 46.7% of total revenue whilst growing by $18.3 million from its year-ago comp.

St. Joe Company Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Form 10-Q

The company is set to report fourth-quarter earnings by the end of February which will show it sold 1,704 homes and homesites through 2023, this consisted of 641 homes and 1,063 residential homesites and was a new company record for a single year. So whilst JOE is somewhat expensive on a price-to-earnings basis, its sprawling land holdings embed significant long-term growth potential. However, bears would flag that a lack of share buybacks through 2023 likely conveys that management thinks the stock might have run ahead of their internal valuation metrics. What's quite poignant is JOE's price-to-sales multiple of 9x, less than half of its level at the start of 2021.

Data by YCharts

The company's stock price is up roughly 14% over this time frame with the multiple compression driven entirely by growth. This stands to continue falling as JOE expands its portfolio and continues to chase growth. Critically, the majority of JOE's revenue is derived from less than 2% of its land holdings. Some of the land is for conservation but the growth opportunities if Florida can maintain its population growth are strong. Hence JOE as a land owner functions as a call option on the growth of Florida's Northwest.

St. Joe Company May 2023 Investor Presentation

Risks, The Fed, And Long-Term Potential

JOE's concentration on the Northwest Florida panhandle poses quite intense natural disaster risk with the region the most hurricane-prone area in Florida. This region of Florida has historically been hit by the most hurricanes since 1851 with low-lying coastal areas also prone to flooding risk. Hence, a high-category hurricane would have an extremely outsized impact on JOE's financials. However, this type of idiosyncratic risk is not a reason to avoid the commons against the significant growth potential posed by its land holdings.

The company executed 44 new leases with commercial tenants in its fiscal 2023, a new record with its commercial portfolio growing to 1,028,831 square feet under lease and with a 95% occupancy rate. There is another 98,036 square feet of space under construction including a medical office building set to open later this year. I'd like to see JOE be more aggressive on the share buybacks or start to pay a higher quarterly dividend distribution once it's able to build a REIT-like recurring revenue base from its assets and the Fed has normalized currently elevated interest rates. In the near term the company stands to benefit immensely from what Fed Chairman Powell has stated should be at least three rate cuts this year. JOE held a total debt balance of $631 million at the end of its third quarter which drove interest expense of $8.4 million. This was up $3.7 million from its year-ago comp. JOE currently presents an extremely long-dated way to play the continued growth of business-friendly Florida and I'll consider taking a small starter position in the commons sometime in the first half of this year. Shares are currently a hold.