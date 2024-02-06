Underperformance By Junior Gold Miners And The Diversified GDXJ ETF

Oat_Phawat

Gold is a unique asset, part commodity and part financial asset. It transcends the human condition, as all the gold ever mined in the world’s history remains. Gold is a forever asset while people come and go.

A gold rush or gold fever is a discovery of gold that spurs a rush of miners seeking their fortune. The California gold rush began in 1848 when James W. Marshall found a nugget at Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, California. The gold rush ran through 1855 as around 300,000 people traveled to California from the rest of the United States and other countries worldwide to seek their fortunes. The California gold rush increased its population, leading California to statehood in the Compromise of 1850 after the 1846-1848 Mexican-American War.

With prices above $2,000 per ounce, miners are scouring the world for gold in a modern-day gold rush. However, the junior mining companies that explore for the metal have yet to follow the price higher and have underperformed gold’s bull market over the past years.

GDXJ is the diversified junior gold miner’s ETF product

The top holdings of the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) product are:

Top holdings of the GDXJ ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

At $33.60 per share on February 6, GDXJ had $3.75 billion in assets under management. GDXJ trades an average of around 6.75 million shares daily and charges a 0.52% management fee. The $0.27 annual dividend translates to a 0.80% yield.

GDXJ’s holdings include the companies that explore for gold in regions where governments allow mining licenses. While gold prices are not far below record highs, the junior mining stocks have not kept pace on the upside.

Gold prices rallied to a new record high in late 2023 and remain over $2,000 per ounce

Last year was another milestone for gold as the price rose to a new record high.

Long-Term Chart of COMEX Gold Futures (Barchart)

The chart dates back to 1975, when gold began trading on the U.S. COMEX futures exchange and the government allowed for individual ownership, showing gold’s bullish trend since the 1999 low. Gold futures reached an $875 per ounce high in 1980, and it took twenty-eight long years for the price to eclipse the high, rising to over $1,000 per ounce. Gold made higher highs in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2020, 2022, and 2023, with the latest record peak at $2,130.20 in December 2023. Gold has not traded below the $1,000 level since 2009 and under $1,500 since 2020. On February 6, active month April gold futures were above the $2,050 level and within striking distance of the late 2023 record peak.

GDXJ has not followed the bullish path- GDXJ peaked in 2010

The diversified junior gold miner ETF GDXJ has not kept pace with gold prices over the past years.

Long-Term Chart of the GDXJ ETF Product (Barchart)

As the chart shows, GDXJ peaked at $179.44 per share in December 2010 before gold reached a record high of over $1,900 per ounce in September 2011.

Meanwhile, GDXJ outperformed gold on a percentage basis from the 2020 pandemic-inspired low to the 2020 new record high at over $2,000 per ounce for the first time. Nearby gold futures rallied 42.1% from $1,452.10 in March 2020 to $2,063 in August 2020. Over the same period, GDXJ moved 237.9% higher from $19.52 to $65.95 per share. Since the 2020 peak, GDXJ has been in a bearish trend.

Ten-Year Chart of the GDXJ ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart highlights the pattern of lower highs and lower lows over the past years. In December 2023, when gold rose to its latest high of $2,130.20, GDXJ’s peak was $39.82 per share, nearly 40% below the 2020 high.

The reasons the junior miners have struggled

The following factors have caused GDXJ to underperform the gold bull market over the past years:

Inflation has raised production and exploration costs. Over the past years, rising expenses for fuel, lubricants, mining machinery, labor, economic feasibility studies, permitting, and exploration have surged, eroding profit margins.

The highest interest rates in years have dramatically increased financing costs.

Tightening credit has caused lenders to charge far higher rates to speculative exploration companies, limiting their ability to pursue new projects.

The bottom line is that surging costs have caused junior mining companies to struggle even though gold prices continue to make higher highs and higher lows. Meanwhile, China and Russia are leading gold-producing countries where mining and exploration are state-run enterprises. China and Russia continue to build reserves by vacuuming domestic output.

The opportunity if gold is going to blast higher in 2024

Many factors favor higher highs in gold in 2024. Geopolitical uncertainty, stable to lower interest rates, a highly divisive U.S. election, and declining confidence in fiat currencies support gold, the world’s oldest means of exchange and a safe haven asset.

If gold prices experience a significant rally, another modern-day gold rush could cause investors and traders to flock to junior mining companies, lifting GDXJ as we witnessed in 2020. A sudden surge in gold could cause the junior mining ETF to outperform the metal on a percentage basis.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF is inexpensive at below $33.50 per share, but the trend since 2020 remains bearish. Technical support is at the September 2022 $25.80 low, with resistance at the April 2023 $43.89 high. A move above the resistance level would end the four-year bearish trend, but GDXJ remains below the midpoint of the critical support and resistance levels.

Junior gold mining stocks have underperformed gold, and the trend continues in early 2024. Ending that trend requires a significant, perhaps, parabolic move in the gold price over the coming weeks and months.