Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is an attractive energy royalty play. It is one of the largest owners and managers of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has a diversified asset base and long-lived and often non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests. BSM's interests are spread across 41 states in the continental U.S., encompassing major onshore producing basins and active resource plays. However, note that it is an MLP so you will get a K-1.

I believe mineral rights companies can be great for equity investors. Essentially, BSM takes a percentage of a well's production as a royalty, but often bears none of the costs. In some cases, BSM may take a working interest if it chooses and bear some cost, but this is less common.

This means that BSM's earnings are a little more predictable than an energy producer as they have no real cost base. For example, if energy pricing falls then oil producer's income can shrink dramatically or turn negative. However, BSM would generally still make money as their royalty comes off the top. Of course, if production ceases they no longer take a royalty, and if energy prices go through the roof, they likely benefit less than an oil producer who sees margins expand more dramatically.

Simple Economic Overview

Here's a quick illustration of BSM's economics compared to an oil producer. Assuming there's a well producing a single barrel each year.

Oil price ($/barrel) $40 $80 $120 Oil producer profits ($60/barrel fixed cost) -$20 $20 $60 BSM economics on the same well (5% royalty interest) $2 $4 $6 Click to enlarge

This shows that BSM's profits are potentially a lot more predictable than those of an energy producer and are more likely to remain positive through the energy cycle.

Production Map

As you can see below (or online here) BSM's energy properties are entirely U.S.-based and representative of the main areas of U.S. energy production.

Valuation

So what's the company worth? Here we can look at historic earnings relative to energy pricing, for context, BSM's mix is roughly 60% oil, 40% gas.

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 WTI price $57 $39 $68 $94 $78 Henry Hub gas price $2.56 $2.03 $3.89 $6.45 $2.53 Operating Cash Flow $413M $281M $257M $425M ~$600M (est.) Adjusted EBITDA $399M $281M $292M $466M ~$480M (est.) Click to enlarge

We can see that historically BSM has produced EBITDA or operating cashflow in the range of $250M-$500M, and that 2023 may be a particularly strong year estimating forward from the first nine months of the year.

Now, going forward, broadly speaking, market futures have oil at around $70 for the coming years and gas at $3. So it's not unreasonable to suspect future results to be broadly similar to the past as potential strength in gas pricing offsets projected slight softness in oil pricing. Therefore, perhaps EBITDA can trend around $500M or so for the coming years, absent major shifts in energy pricing.

If we assume the business is worth 10x EBITDA given its relatively stable characteristics, then we have the following valuation (with sensitivities):

Scenario bear base bull EBITDA $300M $500M $600M multiple 5x 10x 12x EV $1.5B $5B $7B less preferreds (balance sheet value used, become dilutive at over $22/unit, 14M outstanding) $0.3B $0.3B $0.3B less debt 0 0 0 Resulting unit value $1.2B $4.7B $6.7B Units outstanding (10/27/23) 210M 210M 210M Valuation per unit $5.71 $22.38 $31.91 Upside/downside (from $16/unit) -64% +40% +99% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

As an essentially debt-free royalty play on U.S. energy, BSM appears attractively valued. Yes, if energy prices and sentiment weakened significantly from current levels, then there almost certainly would be a downside, but that could be hedged with energy futures, which anticipate relatively stable pricing with some upside for gas.

Reinvestment risk appears relatively low as the company does distribute its profits to unitholders. In fact, the company currently has a $150M unit repurchase plan in place, though it remains to be seen how aggressive they are in using it.

If you are constructive on U.S. energy over the medium term, BSM appears an attractive investment and could see an upside from current levels should the company repurchase units and energy pricing continue to trend favorably.

Ultimately compared to other investments in the energy space, BSM might be relatively low risk given its debt-free balance sheet currently and royalty structure, which makes it harder for the company to lose money when compared to operating businesses with a more material cost base.

Catalysts

Energy prices remaining at or above current levels in 2024

Scheduled Q4 earnings and conference call on Feb. 19 and 20 respectively show evidence of buybacks and robust business performance.

Risks