Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Black Stone Minerals Remains A Great Energy Play

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • Black Stone Minerals is a large owner and manager of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the US.
  • The company's earnings are arguably more predictable than energy producers as they have a relatively small cost base and no leverage currently.
  • BSM's valuation suggests it is attractively priced as a debt-free royalty play on US energy.
  • A buyback of units may provide a catalyst for the units to re-rate if energy prices remain broadly stable.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is an attractive energy royalty play. It is one of the largest owners and managers of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has a diversified asset base and long-lived

This article was written by

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.72K Followers
Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's opinion only. Not intended as investment advice. Please seek professional investment and tax advice before any investment decision. Write up may contain errors or inaccuracies and will not be updated. MLPs may carry additional tax complications for investors. Investing carries risk and may result in a total loss of capital.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

B
BillJK1
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (466)
I own other pipeline MLPs, but have purchased BSM just recently. My other MLPs generate no taxable income, as the distributions are considered to be a return of capital, and not income. This is made possible by their depreciation of their assets. The distributions do decrease the cost basis of the MLP units. I haven't owned BSM long enough to receive a K-1. Does BSM also generate distributions without a current tax liability, as a return of capital?
T
Turkey Trot
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (3.17K)
Very good article on a company with limited following!
I am a fan, however question the low/zero debt since BSM I believe is opportunistically, a buyer of these oil and gas interest. Therefore they "should" have some mid to longer term debt unless they just pay in cash.
Would appreciate your clarification...hoping I am wrong, since I am long.
Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.