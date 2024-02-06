Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 12:52 PM ETFiserv, Inc. (FI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.77K Followers

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Chariell - SVP of IR

Frank Bisignano - Chairman, President and CEO

Robert Hau - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Timothy Chiodo - UBS

Dan Dolev - Mizuho Securities

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Dave Koning - Baird

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the Fiserv Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session begins following the presentation. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Julie Chariell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Fiserv.

Julie Chariell

Thank you, and good morning. With me on the call today are Frank Bisignano, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Hau, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings release and supplemental materials for the quarter and full year are available on the Investor Relations section of fiserv.com. Please refer to these materials for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call, along with the reconciliation of those measures to the nearest applicable GAAP measures. Unless otherwise stated, performance references are year-over-year comparisons.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements about, among other matters, expected operating and financial results and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. You should refer to our earnings release for a discussion of these risk factors.

And now over to Frank.

Frank Bisignano

Thank you, Julie, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss another double-digit growth year for Fiserv in both organic revenue and adjusted earnings per

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.