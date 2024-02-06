Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 1:12 PM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.77K Followers

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Noah Weiss - Vice President, Investor Relations

James P. Zallie - President and Chief Executive Officer

James D. Gray - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Josh Spector - UBS

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ingredion Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Noah Weiss

Good morning, and welcome to Ingredion's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Noah Weiss, Vice President, Investor Relations. Joining me today, on today's call are Jim Zallie, Vice President and CEO; and Jim Gray, our Executive Vice President and CFO.

The press release we issued today as well as the presentation we will reference for our fourth quarter and full year results can be found on our website, ingredion.com, in the Investors section. As a reminder, our comments within the presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future operations and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those estimated in the forward-looking statements, and Ingredion assumes no obligation to update them in the future as or if circumstances change.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INGR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INGR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.