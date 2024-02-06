picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Images

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:THQQF) has a historic lineup of video game franchises across PC, console, and mobile gaming. Moreover, Middle Earth in the IP stable, at least Middle Earth with some conditions, not including Rings of Power and similar projects since it goes over 8 episodes, is an extraordinary find at Embracer's highly compressed multiple and almost all-time low prices.

However, there are concerns. What investors, particularly those who don't play video games themselves, need to realize is that mistakes or greediness can quickly erode goodwill in franchises. Payday 3 is an example we are going to highlight since it's Embracer's published project and the sequel to Payday 2, but had a terrible launch with serious server and matchmaking instability, and now sees almost no play at all. As of this very moment, only 317 people are playing Payday 3 on Steam, meaning on PC, compared to Payday 2, where there are 30,487 people playing right now. It's going to be a miss, and an unfortunate one given Payday 2's success as a precedent.

On the flip side, investors do get a substantial margin of safety on valuation with Embracer. But earnings could move against them, and while some 2024 releases are promising, the back catalog needs to hold up and they can't fumble new releases.

Primer on the Whole Business

PC/Console Games

Brands (Embracer Annual Report)

They struggled last year in organic growth, at only 2%, primarily due to the tough comps during COVID-19. They acquired a lot of properties as well, which swelled their debt.

Space Marine 2 should be a pretty big release for them in 2024, as the 40k IP has grown a lot since the first game's release, and they also relatively recently released Payday 3 as a publisher, which unfortunately is not going to be a successful sequel. In the latest quarter, the sales of Payday 3 made some contribution as it was released a week before the close of the books, but the overall net sales trends organically in the segment were declines of 17%. Saints Row was released last Q2, which had something to do with it, as well as a platform deal making comps difficult. But there were also big budget releases that leaked into the current quarter, like Remnant 2 which couldn't stand up to base effects - new releases saw less revenues YoY. Dead Island 2 came out last quarter, which is why organic growth on the 6m and last quarter was substantially better.

Ordinarily, while lumpy, there'd be other releases to create surges at some point to offset those declines, and sustained ROIs on projects would grow the business. Embracer usually gets a good multiple on its investments, to the tune of 2.29x on average, calculated on an incremental, gross profit basis.

The problem is that the next major release was supposed to be Payday 3, and it's not panned out well. There are apparently 3 million active players as of October 2, but that's a figure taken a week after the release date. On PC, there could have been a fair bit of refunds on Steam, and many of those active players across platforms may have only tried playing the game a short while before giving up due to server issues. Optimistically, the game may end up being around 13% of segment sales, but it will probably be quite a bit less than that, and the EBIT contribution could be weak as LTVs might end up being pretty low and the tail of the game pretty short. The upcoming 2024 releases of Space Marine 2, Gothic Remake, Killing Floor 3, and South Park: Snow Day will have to perform very well, in the upper range of estimates. Then the back catalog will need to hold up better than it did last quarter, which isn't very likely.

It'll be tough to offset, and we think the 7bn-9bn SEK adjusted EBIT forecasts aren't going to pan out due to Payday 3 unless major releases come out soon and perform well. The restructuring in the segment will have to be effective too. Embracer does have some decent titles in the works for the next 12 months. Based on the standard estimation formula, we have the following forecasts.

2024 Release Forecasts (VTS)

If they get these figures, they are likely to be pretty on track organically YoY for the PC/Console segment, assuming similar back catalog contribution given that these figures are almost 50% of current annualized segment run-rate sales.

Mobile Gaming

Segments (Annual Report 2023)

The segment is seeing around 12% organic declines last quarter and a little less this quarter. Things are stabilizing and should end up at single digit declines. A lot of the compensation that Embracer gets here is on free apps that earn from advertisers. Advertiser spend has fallen of late, but the stabilization is a positive sign amid general bottoming out in economic data across mobile gaming geographies. What's quite superior about Embracer's mobile gaming segment is the relative lack of Chinese or other APAC exposure, which is generally the largest mobile gaming market, and also most subject to changes in discretionary consumption conditions for consumers. Better to be in Europe and the U.S. than APAC.

Games here are things like Sudoku, but also other new classics like Alien Invasion, and then a bunch of other soulless, stupid apps. Does the job.

Tabletop Games

Tabletop (Annual Report)

Tabletop games are an attractive market, growing quickly. Not just for households, but for cafes nowadays and even offices. Organic growth was 9% last quarter, and this quarter up to 15%, both organic. Catan is one of their franchises, and Munchkins and a ton of licensed card games. Segment's scaling rapidly growing income as well from this segment, thanks also to cost measures, which we'll discuss a little later. The growth in income was substantial, despite the skew towards licensed trading card games that tend to worsen the mix.

E&S

E&S Operating Groups (Annual Report)

Dark Horse is one of the comic book majors. It had Hellboy, and used to have the license for Star Wars until The Walt Disney Company (DIS) bought Lucas' IP and put the brunt of the IP in Marvel's hands in that medium. They have Plaion, which does distribution of movies, with a niche in Korean Movies, and KSM Anime, which has been a distributor of major anime over the years.

Most important is Freemode, which owns Middle Earth Enterprises. This is where the outperformance came from, with 13% organic growth driven by licensing revenues coming from Wizards of the Coast, who have been using the IP for their cards. Upcoming opportunity here is licensing revenue from Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Game Studios which is making a Middle Earth MMO. They actually have a decent record with MMOs, namely New World, which was a mega hit, as well as Lost Ark.

Other Comments

Using appropriate EBITDA figures, and assuming that the 2024 releases keep EBITDA running flat and that the restructurings do what they need to do, we can work it into a valuation.

Peers are tough to pick, since videogame companies are exceptionally high multiple, as are companies with strong IPs. Let's avoid precedent transactions and their control premiums. Taking a couple of game and IP companies, we get the following spread.

Valuation (VTS)

95 SEK/share isn't a wild proposition, considering that the company was worth around 130 SEK/share in 2021, when video gaming was as strong as ever, especially for companies with substantial mobile gaming portfolios.

Bottom Line

Is Embracer Group AB (publ) a buy? Maybe not. Payday 3 will drag on results. It is probable that markets haven't fully incorporated the bad news of Payday 3. To clarify, it's a problem because it's a live service game whose potential was massive given the success of the original. Missing expectations are likely to prolong pain for shareholders.

Longer-term things look better. Optimistically, with strong 2024 releases Embracer can keep run-rates on track. But with many studios running different projects, and the whole segment undergoing a restructuring, there are ways they can fumble their franchises, and come out with unappealing products. The industry is maturing too. All of this could cause them to fall short of results.

On the other hand their assets are very valuable, and their multiple is rather low. Also, they are going to see some eventual Middle Earth tailwinds from Amazon. The other segments are also seeing some stabilization, like mobile gaming and tabletop which are already demonstrating accelerating growth. Embracer Group AB (publ) may not be a home run, but it's interesting.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.