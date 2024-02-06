Userba011d64_201

Introduction

On January 16, I wrote a bullish article on SA about Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS.A:CA) (OTCPK:HMDPF) in which I said that there is a global shortage of power transformers that is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. I've been closely following the news about the sector and a name that recently popped up on my radar screen was industrial conglomerate Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) due to its acquisition of U.S. electrical transformers maker SNC Manufacturing. The latter has annual revenues of about $40 million, and also I think that Allient is starting to look undervalued based on fundamentals from a historical perspective. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

Allient, formerly Allied Motion, is involved in the design and manufacturing of precision motion, control, power, and structural composites, and it focuses on the industrial, vehicle, medical, aerospace, and defense sectors. The business is split into five segments, namely industrial, vehicle, medical, aerospace, and defense, and distribution and other. The USA accounts for over half of sales and the company's products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, and gear motors among others. Allient has over 20 sites across 10 counties, with a focus on the USA, and Europe.

The company has a strategy of focusing on niche markets where it's able to become a leader, and it has been growing its business mainly through M&A over the past several years. Allient has made over 20 acquisitions since the turn of the century and its latest purchases included motion components and mechatronic solutions firm Sierramotion in September 2023, and SNC Manufacturing in January 2023.

Looking at the financial performance of Allient over the past decade, I think this growth strategy based on inorganic growth has been working out well as revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% since 2013. In addition, the economies of scale seem decent here as the CAGR for the operating income for the period was 18.2% despite research and development expenses growing by just over 20% per year.

Turning our attention to the Q3 2023 financial results from November, I think that it was a strong quarter as revenues increased by 8.1% year-on-year to $145.9 million thanks to a 7% organic growth. In addition, the gross profit margin improved by 50 basis points to a record 32.7% thanks to a favorable end-market mix while orders came in at $154.9 million, thus pushing the backlog over $300 million once again. That being said, I find it concerning that net income barely improved as interest expenses rose by 35.4% to $3.2 million due to higher interest rates. The situation was even worse for the first nine months of 2023 as interest expenses soared by 90% year-on-year to $9.3 million.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see that net debt inched down by $4.4 million during the first nine months of 2023 to $203.4 million. Free cash flow for the period was $8.3 million and dividend payments came in at $1.3 million. I think the debt level is manageable, and the balance sheet is solid as TTM adjusted EBITDA was $76.9 million, which puts the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 2.6x.

Allient

Looking at Q4 2023, I expect revenues of about $145 million and adjusted EBITDA of some $20 million. Considering the acquisition of Sierramotion cost just $8.4 million (page 6 of the Q3 2023 financial report), I don't expect it to have a major impact on the financial results of the company. Allient should release its Q4 2023 results in early March. Looking at what to expect for 2024, I'm optimistic that SNC Manufacturing could boost revenues and EBITDA by at least 10%. The latter has 440 employees in three locations and its TTM revenues are around $40 million. If we assume that its operating margins are similar to those of Hammond Power Solutions, EBITDA could be in the region of $5-6 million. I continue to be highly bullish on the power transformer sector in the short and medium term due to the strong growth of the renewable energy and AI sectors. Only around 20% of transformer demand in the USA can be met by domestic supply at the moment, which bodes well for companies like SNC Manufacturing.

"Transformer lead times have been increasing for the last 2 years - from 115 weeks in 2021 to 130 weeks on average in 2023. Large transformers, both substation power, and generator step-up (GSU) transformers have lead times ranging from 80 to 210 weeks" - Wood Mackenzie, source.

Turning our attention to the valuation of Allient, the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.7x as of the time of writing. While this level might seem high at first glance, it's worth noting that the ratio has rarely dropped below 12x over the past five years. Considering Allient has a strong balance sheet and a double-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA CAGR over the past decade, I think there is a good buying opportunity here, and I'm considering opening a position over the coming days. In my view, the EV/EBITDA ratio is likely to return to above 12x in the next few months as 2024 is shaping up as a good year.

Looking at the downside risks, I think there are two major ones. First, Allient's growing net debt could change the company's focus from growth to debt reduction which could limit acquisitions over 2024 and potentially 2025. This could slow down revenues and EBITDA growth. Second, I could be overestimating the size of the EBITDA margin of SNC Manufacturing or the extent of the supply shortage in the North American power transformer market.

Investor takeaway

Allient has been growing its revenues at a CAGR of 16.7% and its operating income at a CAGR of 18.2% since 2013. The company has a decent backlog and a solid balance sheet and I'm optimistic that the acquisition of SNC Manufacturing could boost revenues and EBITDA by at least 10% in 2024 thanks to an ongoing global power transformer shortage. In my view, the valuation of Allient is unlikely to remain below 12x EV/EBITDA for long considering 2024 and my rating on its stock is a speculative buy.