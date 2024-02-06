Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2024 2:34 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.77K Followers

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Craig Larson - Investor Relations

Scott Nuttall - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Rob Lewin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Bill Katz - TD Cowen

Brian McKenna - JMP

Finian O'Shea - Wells Fargo Securities

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Benjamin Budish - Barclays

Mike Brown - KBW

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to KKR's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the management's prepared remarks, the conference will be opened for questions [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I'll now turn the call over to Craig Larson, Partner, Head of Investor Relations for KKR. Craig, please go ahead.

Craig Larson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. This morning, as usual, I'm joined by Rob Lewin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Nuttall, our co-Chief Executive Officer.

We'd like to remind everyone that we'll refer to non-GAAP measures on the call, which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our press release, which is available on the Investor Center section at kkr.com. And as a reminder, we report our segment numbers on an adjusted share basis.

This call will contain forward-looking statements, which do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to our earnings release as well as our SEC filings for cautionary factors about these statements.

And as a reminder, our earnings release in our financial reporting for Q4 is consistent with past quarters beginning

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KKR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KKR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.